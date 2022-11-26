The 410 Best Black Friday Deals at Amazon Right Now

Calling all bargain hunters! Amazon is giving you all weekend to save on last minute Black Friday deal shopping.

Before the major online shopping holiday officially kicks off on Monday November 28, Amazon dropped thousands of early Cyber Monday deals. That means shoppers have more time than ever to beat the rush and score major savings (up to a whopping 76 percent off!) across categories, including home, fashion, electronics, beauty, and toys from fan-favorite brands like Apple, iRobot, KitchenAid, New Balance, Peloton, and Olay.

Amazon

Best Black Friday Deals Overall

Rare deals on hot-ticket items (think Apple iPads and Ray-Ban sunglasses) tend to fly off virtual shelves when Black Friday starts. So get a head start on scoring steep savings on everything from iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners and Amazon smart TVs to KitchenAid stand mixers and Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup — before it's too late.

Continuing in Amazon fashion, the 2022 Black Friday sales will have surprise deals every 30 minutes, so you'll want to check back often. You'll also be able to shop flash savings on select products and deals that last for the full 24 hours.

If you're itching to make some progress on your holiday shopping list, Amazon has a slew of curations that are filled with tons of inspiration for everyone on your list. A good place to start? You can shop all of Oprah's Favorite Things at Amazon, and a selection of the tastemaker's top holiday gift picks of the year are on sale ahead of Cyber Monday. You'll also find tons of ideas in the Customer's Most-Loved Gifts section, which also has markdowns on products from Bose, Garmin, and Beats by Dre.

Although you don't need a Prime membership to shop Amazon's Black Friday deals, it's a good idea to start a free 30-day trial now — especially if you're holiday shopping. For starters, a Prime account gets you fast and free shipping on qualifying purchases, so your Cyber Monday finds will get delivered well before the busy holiday season is in full swing. Along with avoiding possible shipping delays, the membership gives you access to ad-free podcasts and music on Amazon Music, popular TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, savings on prescriptions, and other exclusive deals.

Keep reading to check out all the best Black Friday deals still happening at Amazon right now. After scrolling through our top picks, head to the sale hub to shop the rest of the early deals. Just be sure to pick up your favorite finds, as popular items on super sale are bound to go fast.

Amazon

Best Apple Deals

Now's the best time of year to score discounts on rarely marked-down Apple devices, whether you're looking for headphones, laptops, tablets, or watches. Don't overlook the new Apple AirPods Pro, which are at their lowest price to date, along with the Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones, which are $100 off.

If it's watches you're after, the best Apple Watch sale you'll find is on the second generation SE — it's now only $229! Plus, don't miss out on snapping up a 2022 iPad Air while it's $559, along with a $99 Apple TV 4K that allows you to turn any screen into a smart TV.

Amazon

Best Under-$50 Holiday Gift Deals

Hunting for affordable holiday gifts doesn't have to be difficult, especially if you have a lot of people to buy for this year. Some of our top brands are on super sale this year — and marked down to under $50! — that are sure to make excellent gifts for just about everyone. Consider the KitchenAid steak knife set for the meat lover in your life or give the gift of these adorable and comfortable Koolaburra by Ugg slippers that are sure to keep their feet warm all winter long.

Amazon

Best Amazon Device Deals

Some of Amazon's most popular devices are currently on sale for Black Friday, including tablets, speakers, e-readers, and streaming sticks. Start by grabbing Blink Video Doorbells, Halo Bands, and Kindles, then look to the Echo Dot while it's as little as $15. Plus, Amazon's most recent Echo Dot release is heavily marked down at 33 percent off.

Walmart

Best Computer, Tablet, and Laptop Deals

If it's laptops and tablets you're after, Amazon's Black Friday sale is teeming with must-have finds from all shopper favorites, like HP, Acer, and Samsung. Start by snapping up this Acer Laptop while it's down over $100, along with a 20-inch monitor that's sure to find a home on any work-from-home desk. Plus, don't miss out on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i that gives you the best of both worlds, functioning as a tablet and computer.

Amazon

Best Headphone Deals

When it comes to headphones and earbuds, all of the best brands are marked down for Black Friday. Score discounts on top-rated styles from higher end brands, like Beats, Sony, and Bose along with impressive savings on more affordable lines, like JBL and Anker. It's also a great time to get yourself a pair specially designed for sleep, like the highly-rated Perytong sleep wireless headphones with 26,000 five-star ratings.

Amazon

Best Home Deals

The Black Friday sale is overflowing with can't-miss deals on Bissell, Shark, and Breville, so it's a great time to pick up convenient cordless vacuums, comfy bedding, compact space heaters, and small kitchen appliances. And if you want to offload vacuuming to a smart gadget, don't miss out on the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum that has more than 43,600 five-star ratings and is a whopping 35 percent off.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

On the kitchen side, you'll discover a slew of fan-favorite brands that are massively discounted, including Vitamix, Lodge, Nespresso, GreenPan, and KitchenAid. Prices are as little as $8, and you'll be able to grab everything from coffee makers and blenders to nonstick cookware and must-have tools. For home chefs who love to bake, snap up the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer while it's 24 percent off.

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

In the fashion department, there are discounts on winter clothing, comfy sneakers, and cute bags from Hanes, New Balance, and JW Pei. One of the best deals we're seeing is on the popular Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra that's currently marked down by 66 percent. The V-front bra has more than 15,100 five-star ratings from customers who say it's "flattering" and provides "comfortable support." Just in time for winter, you can pick up this set of on-sale colorful wool socks, which also makes a great stocking stuffer. Thanks to a deal and an on-site coupon in the product description, you can get five pairs for just $16.

Amazon

Best Tech and Electronic Deals

A whole host of electronics and tech accessories are on sale right now, including Apple smart watches, Amazon smart speakers, and Samsung tablets. Tons of customer-loved brands are on sale in the electronics department, including Bose, Samsung, and Fitbit, and you'll be able to grab everything from sound bars to TVs and smart watches. One of the best deals we've found is on the Amazon Fire smart TV, which is a whopping 42 percent off. The TV allows you to stream thousands of shows and movies from your subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more

Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

In the beauty category, there are all kinds of impressive deals on oral care products, makeup, hair essentials, and skincare. Even premium beauty brands are on sale, including Anastasia Beverly Hills and Murad. As far as marked-down hair care tools, we're eyeing the Conair Infinitipro Blow Dryer Brush while it's 45 percent off. The multifunctional styling tool lets you detangle, dry, and style your hair, so you can get a salon-worthy blowout right at home. And if your makeup bag could use some upgrades, score savings on an easy-to-use eyeshadow stick, a hydrating lipstick, and a six-piece makeup brush set.

Amazon

Best Toy and Game Deals

If your holiday shopping list includes presents for kids, take a look at the must-have toys on sale right now. There are deals on fun games and toys for children of all ages, including stuffed animals, classic board games, and soft stacking blocks. One of Oprah's favorite holiday gifts for kids this year? The Marshmallow Bear Warmies Heatable Stuffed Animal, which can be warmed up in the microwave to help soothe tummy aches. For a board game that the whole family can play, opt for Trouble, which is on sale for just $6.

More Black Friday Deals You Can Still Shop

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.