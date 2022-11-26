Lifestyle The 410 Best Black Friday Deals at Amazon Right Now Including Apple iPads, New Balance sneakers, and Ray-Ban sunglasses By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. While pursuing a master's degree in journalism with a concentration in magazine writing at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Isabel interned at Esquire and the Hearst Lifestyle Group, which comprised Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Prevention. In 2019, she joined House Beautiful as an editorial fellow, contributing 300 stories in the home and lifestyle space to the brand's site. She joined Meredith's e-commerce team as a deals writer in June 2021. At Dotdash Meredith, she writes e-commerce stories with a focus on deals and sales across home, food, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 26, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Calling all bargain hunters! Amazon is giving you all weekend to save on last minute Black Friday deal shopping. Before the major online shopping holiday officially kicks off on Monday November 28, Amazon dropped thousands of early Cyber Monday deals. That means shoppers have more time than ever to beat the rush and score major savings (up to a whopping 76 percent off!) across categories, including home, fashion, electronics, beauty, and toys from fan-favorite brands like Apple, iRobot, KitchenAid, New Balance, Peloton, and Olay. Amazon Best Black Friday Deals Overall Sell-Out Risk: 2022 Apple iPad Air, $559 (orig. $599) 76% Off: Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $121.12 with coupon and Prime (orig. $499.99) Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, $114.10 (orig. $213) iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum, $229 (orig. $349.99) Fire TV Stick Lite, $14.99 (orig. $29.99) Rare deals on hot-ticket items (think Apple iPads and Ray-Ban sunglasses) tend to fly off virtual shelves when Black Friday starts. So get a head start on scoring steep savings on everything from iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners and Amazon smart TVs to KitchenAid stand mixers and Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup — before it's too late. Continuing in Amazon fashion, the 2022 Black Friday sales will have surprise deals every 30 minutes, so you'll want to check back often. You'll also be able to shop flash savings on select products and deals that last for the full 24 hours. If you're itching to make some progress on your holiday shopping list, Amazon has a slew of curations that are filled with tons of inspiration for everyone on your list. A good place to start? You can shop all of Oprah's Favorite Things at Amazon, and a selection of the tastemaker's top holiday gift picks of the year are on sale ahead of Cyber Monday. You'll also find tons of ideas in the Customer's Most-Loved Gifts section, which also has markdowns on products from Bose, Garmin, and Beats by Dre. Although you don't need a Prime membership to shop Amazon's Black Friday deals, it's a good idea to start a free 30-day trial now — especially if you're holiday shopping. For starters, a Prime account gets you fast and free shipping on qualifying purchases, so your Cyber Monday finds will get delivered well before the busy holiday season is in full swing. Along with avoiding possible shipping delays, the membership gives you access to ad-free podcasts and music on Amazon Music, popular TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, savings on prescriptions, and other exclusive deals. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Keep reading to check out all the best Black Friday deals still happening at Amazon right now. After scrolling through our top picks, head to the sale hub to shop the rest of the early deals. Just be sure to pick up your favorite finds, as popular items on super sale are bound to go fast. Amazon Best Apple Deals Now's the best time of year to score discounts on rarely marked-down Apple devices, whether you're looking for headphones, laptops, tablets, or watches. Don't overlook the new Apple AirPods Pro, which are at their lowest price to date, along with the Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones, which are $100 off. If it's watches you're after, the best Apple Watch sale you'll find is on the second generation SE — it's now only $229! Plus, don't miss out on snapping up a 2022 iPad Air while it's $559, along with a $99 Apple TV 4K that allows you to turn any screen into a smart TV. Gift Idea: Apple AirTag, $24.98 (orig. $27.98) Newly Released: Apple iPad (10.9-Inch), $426 (orig. $449) Apple AirTag 4 Pack, $79.99 (orig. $99) 2021 Apple TV 4K, $99.99 (orig. $199) 2022 Apple MacBook Pro Laptop, $1,149 (orig. $1,299) 2021 Apple MacBook Pro, $2,199 (orig. $2,699) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249) Apple AirPods Max, $449 (orig. $549) Apple Watch Series 8, $349.99 (orig. $399) Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), $229 (orig. $249) 2021 Apple iPad Mini, $399.99 (orig. $499) 2022 Apple iPad Air, $559 (orig. $599) 2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop, $1,049 (orig. $1,199) 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop, $799 (orig. $999) Apple EarPods Headphones, $16.99 (orig. $29) Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $74.99 (orig. $99) Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $759 (orig. $799) Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $999 (orig. $1,099) Apple Watch Ultra, $739 (orig. $799) Apple iPad (10.9-Inch), $426 (orig. $449) Apple Wireless Magic Mouse, $74 (orig. $79) Apple Magic Keyboard, $102.98 (orig. $129) Apple Magic Trackpad, $141.99 (orig. $189.99) 2021 Apple iMac, $1,149.99 (orig. $1,299) Apple MagSafe Duo Travel Charger, $97.49 (orig. $129) Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring, $19 (orig. $35) Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger, $29 (orig. $39) Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), $89 (orig. $129) Amazon Best Under-$50 Holiday Gift Deals Hunting for affordable holiday gifts doesn't have to be difficult, especially if you have a lot of people to buy for this year. Some of our top brands are on super sale this year — and marked down to under $50! — that are sure to make excellent gifts for just about everyone. Consider the KitchenAid steak knife set for the meat lover in your life or give the gift of these adorable and comfortable Koolaburra by Ugg slippers that are sure to keep their feet warm all winter long. Conair Hair Dryer, $11.50 (orig. $22.99) Smirly Bamboo Cheeseboard and Knife Set, $39.99 (orig. $55.99) The BeautyBlender Wave Blender Makeup Sponge, $15 with Prime (orig. $20) Le Creuset Stoneware 8-Ounce Mini Cocette, $18.50 (orig. $21.95) Revlon One Step Root Booster Round Brush Dryer Styler, $33.49 (orig. $59.97) KitchenAid Gourmet Forged Steak Knife Set, $17.84 (orig. $25.49) Casper Sleep Essential Pillow, $31.50 (orig. $45) Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker, $49.95 (orig. $79.95) Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle, $30.08 (orig. $44.95) Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, $24 (orig. $30) Laneige Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer, $23.10 (orig. $33) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $49.99 (orig. $99.99) Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Sonele Slipper, $49.95 (orig. $69.99) JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker, $44.95 (orig. $79.95) Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $39.99 (orig. $64.99) Laura Geller New York The Delectables Eyeshadow Palette, $13.88 (orig. $17.45) Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket, $18.85 (orig. $24.99) Burt's Bees Lip Care Stocking Set, $15.22 (orig. $31.55) Vahdam Assorted Tea Sampler Gift Set, $23.99 (orig. $34.99) Nivea Men Complete Sensitive Skin Skincare Collection, $18.52 (orig. $26.89) Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans, $37.03 (orig. $69.50) Vera Bradley Women's Cotton Small Vera Tote Bag, $45 (orig. $90) Fisher-Price Rainforest Music and Lights Deluxe Infant Gym, $36.39 (orig. $64.99) Peloton Reversible Workout Mat, $49 (orig. $70) Olay Facial Cleansing Brush, $16.99 (orig. $27.44) Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $14.99 (orig. $16.99) L'Oréal Paris BB Cream, $15.13 (orig. $23.98) Belkin Wireless Earbuds, $34.99 (orig. $59.99) Le Creuset Stoneware Pie Dish, $44.75 (orig. $55.95) Amazon Best Amazon Device Deals Some of Amazon's most popular devices are currently on sale for Black Friday, including tablets, speakers, e-readers, and streaming sticks. Start by grabbing Blink Video Doorbells, Halo Bands, and Kindles, then look to the Echo Dot while it's as little as $15. Plus, Amazon's most recent Echo Dot release is heavily marked down at 33 percent off. Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, $209.99 ($249.99) Ring Alarm 5-Piece Set, $129.99 (orig. $199.99) Fire TV Gaming Bundle, $64.98 (orig. $119.98) All-New Echo Dot (5th Generation), $39.99 (orig. $59.99) Echo Studio, $154.99 (orig. $199.99) Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $329.99 (orig. $409.99) Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni Series 4K, $749.95 (orig. $1,049.99) Luna Controller, $39.99 (orig. $69.99) Amazon Smart Plug, $12.99 (orig. $24.99) Amazon Smart Thermostat, $41.99 (orig. $59.99) Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor, $48.99 (orig. $69.99) Echo Glow Kids Smart Lamp, $16.99 (orig. $29.99) Fire HD 10 Tablet, $74.99 (orig. $149.99) Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $299.99 (orig. $519.99) Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet, $54.99 (orig. $109.99) Blink Video Doorbell, $34.99 (orig. $49.99) Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Bundle, $109.99 (orig. $264.98) Blink Floodlight Camera, $64.98 (orig. $129.98) Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB), $94.99 (orig. $139.99) Kindle Oasis, $184.99 (orig. $279.99) Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation), $34.99 (orig. $84.99) Echo Show 15, $169.99 (orig. $249.99) Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 Release), $14.99 (orig. $39.99) All-New Echo Dot (5th Generation) Kids, $29.99 (orig. $59.99) Amazon Halo Band, $34.99 (orig. $69.99) Fire TV Stick, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $34.99 (orig. $54.99) Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) Echo Frames (2nd Generation), $129.99 (orig. $269.99) Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation), $89.98 (orig. $154.98) Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation) Kids with Mickey Mouse Stand, $60.98 (orig. $119.98) Amazon Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router, $148 (orig. $229) Blink Outdoor Camera, $59.99 (orig. $99.99) Walmart Best Computer, Tablet, and Laptop Deals If it's laptops and tablets you're after, Amazon's Black Friday sale is teeming with must-have finds from all shopper favorites, like HP, Acer, and Samsung. Start by snapping up this Acer Laptop while it's down over $100, along with a 20-inch monitor that's sure to find a home on any work-from-home desk. Plus, don't miss out on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i that gives you the best of both worlds, functioning as a tablet and computer. Asus Chromebook CX1, $169.99 (orig. $279.99) Asus Chromebook C203XA, $79.99 (orig. $249.99) HP Victus 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop, $699.99 (orig. $1,099.99) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Laptop, $299.99 (orig. $469.99) HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, $199.99 (orig. $309.99) Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop, $289.99 (orig. $379.99) HP All-in-One PC Desk Computer, $464.99 (orig. $549.99) Lola Smart Digital Picture Frame, $79.99 (orig. $139.99) Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro, $419.99 (orig. $599.99) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, $229.99 (orig. $349.99) LG 29-Inch Class UltraWide Computer Monitor, $169.99 (orig. $229.99) Sceptre 20-Inch 1600x900 75Hz Ultra Thin LED Monitor, $69.97 (orig. $99.97) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $132.99 (orig. $189.99) LG 48-Inch Ultragear UHD OLED Gaming Monitor, $899.99 (orig. $1,499.99) Amazon Best Headphone Deals When it comes to headphones and earbuds, all of the best brands are marked down for Black Friday. Score discounts on top-rated styles from higher end brands, like Beats, Sony, and Bose along with impressive savings on more affordable lines, like JBL and Anker. It's also a great time to get yourself a pair specially designed for sleep, like the highly-rated Perytong sleep wireless headphones with 26,000 five-star ratings. Budget Buy: Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds, $15.99 (orig. $29.99) $25 Deal: JBL Tune Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $24.95 (orig. $49.95) 50% Off: Perytong Sleep Wireless Headband Headphones, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, $149.95 (orig. $249.95) Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Earbuds, $58 (orig. $99.99) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Bluetooth Earbuds, $179.99 (orig. $229.99) Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $228 (orig. $349.99) Bose Sport Earbuds, $129 (orig. $149) Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Noise Canceling Headphones, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Gaming Headset, $99.99 (orig. $179.99) Sony Wired Extra Bass Earbuds, $28 (orig. $49.99) Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $149.96 (orig. $348.95) Beats Fit Pro, $159.95 (orig. $199.95) Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, $149.95 (orig. $249.95) JBL Tune Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $39.95 (orig. $79.95) Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, $149.95 (orig. $249.95) Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones, $249 (orig. $329) Beats Studio Buds, $89.95 (orig. $149.95) Beats Fit Pro, $159.95 (orig. $199.95) Amazon Best Home Deals The Black Friday sale is overflowing with can't-miss deals on Bissell, Shark, and Breville, so it's a great time to pick up convenient cordless vacuums, comfy bedding, compact space heaters, and small kitchen appliances. And if you want to offload vacuuming to a smart gadget, don't miss out on the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum that has more than 43,600 five-star ratings and is a whopping 35 percent off. Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $23.79 (orig. $33.99) Rowenta Access Steam Iron, $40.78 (orig. $65) Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum, $129.99 (orig. $199.99) Sell-Out Risk: iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274) Hotel Sheets Direct 4-Piece Queen Bamboo Sheet Set, $33.76 (orig. $99.99) Bissell CrossWave Wet-Dry Vacuum, $199.49 (orig. $257.49) PurSteam Steam Mop, $69.97 (orig. $80.99) Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Space Heater, $46.99 (orig. $49.99) Shark Rocket Pro Corded Stick Vacuum, $119.99 (orig. $179.99) Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $30.18 (orig. $59.99) Katchy Indoor Insect Trap, $29.99 (orig. $44.99) Serta CopperGel Queen Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $89.60 (orig. $128) Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow, $90.30 (orig. $129) Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $89 (orig. $123.59) Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $449.99) Arectech Lighter, $8.49 (orig. $16.99) Mattitude Kitchen Mat, $26.39 ($43.99) Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine, $65.59 (orig. $99.99) iRobot Braava Jet M6, $299.99 (orig. $449.99) Topkan Electric Lighter, $7.99 (orig. $12.99) Cozy Essential Space Saver Vacuum Storage Bag 20-Pack, $20.49 (orig. $29.99) National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath, $32.13 (orig. $59.99) Christopher Knight Home Tufted Recliner Armchair, $245.46 with coupon (orig. $444.99) Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $129.99 (orig. $199.99) Zinus 12-Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress (Queen), $334.49 (orig. $629) Casper Sleep Element Mattress (Queen), $521.25 (orig. $695) Casper Sleep Foam Sleeping Pillow, $62.30 (orig. $89) Bissell Powerfresh Vacuum Steam Mop, $129.99 (orig. $185.39) Eufy by Anker HomeVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $35.99 (orig. $59.99) GermGuardian Pluggable Small Air Purifier, $30 (orig. $39.99) Germ Guardian UV-C Light HEPA Tower Air Purifier, $64.99 (orig. $99.99) Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $199.90 (orig. $289.99) Shark AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base, $299 (orig. $599) Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $229.99) Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum, $229.99 (orig. $349.99) Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $229.99) Dreo Space Heater, $42.49 (orig. $49.99) iRobot Roomba i3 EVO, $229 (orig. $349.99) iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $349 (orig. $599.99) Casper Sleep Original Pillow, $58.50 (orig. $65) CGK 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $23.19 with Prime (orig. $38.99) Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender, $15.44 (orig. $27.99) Veva 8000 Black Air Purifier, $33.14 with Prime (orig. $99.99) Flash Furniture Black Mesh Swivel Ergonomic Task Office Chair, $110.49 (orig. $209) Honeywell PowerPlus HEPA Air Purifier, $109.99 (orig. $159) Amazon Best Kitchen Deals On the kitchen side, you'll discover a slew of fan-favorite brands that are massively discounted, including Vitamix, Lodge, Nespresso, GreenPan, and KitchenAid. Prices are as little as $8, and you'll be able to grab everything from coffee makers and blenders to nonstick cookware and must-have tools. For home chefs who love to bake, snap up the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer while it's 24 percent off. KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $349.95 (orig. $459.99) Toshiba Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo, $152.34 (orig. 229.99) Chefman 6-in-1 Espresso Machine, $147.39 (orig. $179.99) Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System, $129.99 (orig. $199) All-Clad 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $251.99 (orig. $373.73) Instant Pot Duo, $79.95 (orig. $129.99) Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Breville Compact Smart Toaster Oven, $151.95 (orig. $229.95) Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths,10-Pack, $17.99 (orig. $24.99) Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Henckels Premium Quality 20-Piece Statement Knife Set, $159.99 (orig. $229.99) Magic Bullet Blender, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $39.98) Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $59.99 (orig. $133) Hamilton Beach Electric Knife, $17.99 (orig. $24.99) Breville Smart Oven, $319.95 (orig. $499.95) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Square Skillet Grill, $179.95 (orig. $219.43) Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish, $39.96 (orig. $49.95) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $239.95 (orig. $300) GreenPan SmartShape Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Skillet Set, $52 (orig. $79) Ovente Electric Kettle, $19.80 (orig. $32.99) Matfer Bourgeat Black Carbon Steel Fry Pan, $55.10 (orig. $83) J.A. Henckels Classic 8-Inch Chef's Knife, $45.99 (orig. $116) Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup and Single-Serve Brewer, $135.99 (orig. $229.95) Krups 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker, $48.90 (orig. $79.99) Silpat Half Size Baking Mat, $17.49 (orig. $24.99) Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Knife Block Set, $109.99 (orig. $186) Nordic Ware Jubilee Cast Loaf Pan, $27.40 (orig. $57.50) Staub Ceramic 4-Piece Mixed Baking Dish Set, $99.95 (orig. $129.95) Cuisinart Mix-It-In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker, $78.72 (orig. $129.94) Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Food Storage Container Set, $45.99 (orig. $69.99) Nordic Ware Nutcracker Cakelet Pan, $32.89 (orig. $65) Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer, $139.97 (orig. $299.95) Wüsthof Classic 3-Piece Chef's Knife Set with Paring Knives, $199.99 (orig. $430) SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker, $59.99 (orig. $99.99) KitchenAid Full Size Dish Rack, $39.33 (orig. $84.99) Mikasa Regent Bead 65-Piece Silverware Set, $101.08 (orig. $299.99) Lodge 3.6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Covered Casserole, $59.99 (orig. $79.90) All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Hard Anodized 5-Piece Cookware Set, $104.99 (orig. $209.97) Cuisinart Stainless Steel Griddler, $69.97 (orig. $99.95) KitchenAid Gourmet Stainless Steel Wire Masher, $10.49 (orig. $17.99) Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, $49.99 (orig. $99.99) Nutribullet Blender Combo, $99.99 (orig. $149.99) Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer, $119.95 (orig. $199.99) Ninja Foodi Smart 13-in1 Dual Heat Air Fryer, $189.99 (orig. $329.99) Delish by Dash Stand Mixer, $29.99 (orig. $79.99) Smirly Charcuterie Boards, $45.04 (orig. $69.99) Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder, $29.98 (orig. $57.98) Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, $349.95 (orig. $549.95) Vitamix Immersion Blender, $99.95 (orig. $149.95) T-fal Unlimited Fry Pan, $31.05 (orig. $42.49) All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, $55.96 (orig. $109.98) Imarku Knife Set, $99.99 with Prime (orig. $199.99) Homefavor 5-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $25.99 (orig. $39.99) Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine, $54.59 (orig. $69.99) Ecolution Patented Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper, $15.99 (orig. $19.99) Cuisinart Stainless Steel 11-Piece Set Chef's-Classic-Stainless-Cookware, $125.99 (orig. $169.99) Cuisinart Classic Waffle Maker, $20.97 (orig. $29.92) Zwilling Porterhouse Razor-Sharp Steak Knife Set, $49.95 (orig. $180) Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle, $30.59 (orig. $49.50) Mercer Culinary Millennia Colors Bread Knife, $13.99 (orig. $20) Vitamix Immersion Blender, $99.95 (orig. $149.95) FoodSaver 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine, $139.99 (orig. $199.49) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $149.95 (orig. $199.95) Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $118.30 (orig. $159) Instant Pot Pro, $99.95 (orig. $169.99) Instant Pot Pro Crisp, $169.97 (orig. $269.99) Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 4-Quart Air Fryer Oven, $69.95 (orig. $129.99) Vitamix Explorian Blender, $289.95 (orig. $349.95) Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, $8.06 with Prime (orig. $24.99) Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Sauté Pan with Lid, $130 (orig. $145) GreenPan Swift Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan Set, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) All-Clad Nonstick Hard Anodized Cookware Set, $104.99 (orig. $209.97) KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer, $259.99 (orig. $329.99) KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, $16.35 (orig. $32.99) Henckels 8-inch Chef's Knife, $44.99 (orig. $116) Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Stackable Cup, $21 (orig. $30) Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer, $49 (orig. $59) Amazon Best Fashion Deals In the fashion department, there are discounts on winter clothing, comfy sneakers, and cute bags from Hanes, New Balance, and JW Pei. One of the best deals we're seeing is on the popular Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra that's currently marked down by 66 percent. The V-front bra has more than 15,100 five-star ratings from customers who say it's "flattering" and provides "comfortable support." Just in time for winter, you can pick up this set of on-sale colorful wool socks, which also makes a great stocking stuffer. Thanks to a deal and an on-site coupon in the product description, you can get five pairs for just $16. Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra, $14.99 (orig. $44) Fyc Thick Soft Wool Socks 5-Pack, $15.99 (orig. $29.99) New Balance 237 V1 Classic Sneaker, $51.98–$79.99 (orig. $79.99) Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $31.73 (orig. $79.50) Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans, $41.70 (orig. $69.50) JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $63.99 with Prime (orig. $79.99) The Drop Blake Long Blazer, $48.93 (orig. $69.90) The Drop Women's Saviah Chunky Sole Pull-On Chelsea Boot, $59.12 (orig. $69.90) Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket, $45.40 (orig. $64.90) Hanes ComfortSoft EcoSmart Fleece Sweatpants, $12.25 (orig. $18) Asenlin Travel Backpack, $35.74 (orig. $79.99) Celeb-Loved: Sdencin Long Sleeve Drop Shoulder Shrug, $21.59 (orig. $24.99) Moissanite Diamond Earrings, $59.99 (orig. $79.99) Adidas Originals Women's Swift Running Shoe, $70 (orig. $85) Idegg No-Show Socks, $17.10 with coupon (orig. $20.99) Ororo Women's Lightweight Heated Vest, $97.99 (orig. $169.99) Colorfulkoala Women's Spaghetti Strap Sports Bra, $16.09 (orig. $22.99) Adidas Unisex-Child Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe, $22.66 (orig. $43) Puma Women's Softride Sophia Running Shoe, $46.37 (orig. $65) Adidas Women's Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe $39.00 (orig. $65.00) Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Koola Short, $64.95 (orig. $89.99) Calvin Klein Women's Signature Cotton Panties, $30.73 (orig. $42) Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket, $54.99 (orig. $108) Ray-Ban Aviator Small Metal Sunglasses, $114.10 (orig. $163) Carhartt Women's Rain Defender Sweatshirt, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) Adidas Men's Samba Classic, $59.87 (orig. $70) Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Koola Mini Ii Ankle Boot, $59.95 (orig. $84.95) Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers, $15.99 (orig. $30.99) Rosyclo Cloud Slippers, $19.66 (orig. $39.99) Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $88.49 (orig. $149.99) Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette, $13.68 (orig. $28) Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker, $33 (orig. $65) JW Pei Women's Eva Shoulder Handbag, $50.14 (orig. $58.99) JanSport Superbreak Plus Backpack, $37.85 (orig. $41.99) JW Pei Women's Mini Flap Crossbody, $63.99 (orig. $79.99) Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Short Fashion Boot, $74.95 (orig. $99.99) Litfun Women's Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers, $29.99 (orig. $32.99) Champion Women's Spot Comfort Sports Bra, $19.98 (orig. $48) Champion Powerblend Relaxed Hoodie, $44 (orig. $55) Ray-Ban Erika Metal Round Sunglasses, $121.01 (orig. $175) Crocs Unisex-Adult Bayaband Clogs, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) GAP Women's Pull-On Logo Crew Sweatshirt, $15.99 (orig. $39.99) Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, $114.10 (orig. $213) Amazon Best Tech and Electronic Deals A whole host of electronics and tech accessories are on sale right now, including Apple smart watches, Amazon smart speakers, and Samsung tablets. Tons of customer-loved brands are on sale in the electronics department, including Bose, Samsung, and Fitbit, and you'll be able to grab everything from sound bars to TVs and smart watches. One of the best deals we've found is on the Amazon Fire smart TV, which is a whopping 42 percent off. The TV allows you to stream thousands of shows and movies from your subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more Miday Portable Chargers 2-Pack, $27.99 (orig. $39.99) Under-$25: Kasa Smart Plug Four-Pack, $22.76 (orig. $29.99) Nixplay 15-Inch Smart Digital Photo Frame with WiFi, $181.99 (orig. $279.99) Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber, $349.99 (orig. $399.99) Samsung Galaxy S22 Cell Phone, $674.99 (orig. $799.99) Samsung 43-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD TV, $347.99 (orig. $377.99) HP DeskJet 3755 Scanner and Printer, $84.99 (orig. $104.99) Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera, $429 (orig. $479) Sony Soundbar S100F Bluetooth Soundbar, $98 (orig. $129.99) Tile Mate Bluetooth Key Tracker, $17.99 (orig. $24.99) Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Instant Camera, $124.99 with coupon (orig. $179.99) iWalk Portable Power Bank Charger, $20.99 (orig. $39.99) Anker 333 USB C Cable Two-Pack, $12.87 with coupon (orig. $19.99) Anker USB C Wall Charging Three-Port, $38.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Ainope Adapter Car Charger, $8.69 (orig. $12.99) Ucomx Nano 3 Wireless Phone, Watch, Tablet Travel Charger, $32.79 (orig. $49.99) Lola Smart Digital Picture Frame, $79.99 (orig. $139.99) Bose TV Speaker, $199 (orig. $279) TCL 40-Inch Class 3-Series Full HD Smart Roku TV, $199.99 (orig. $349.99) Samsung 55-Inch Class Crystal 4K TV, $447.99 (orig. $499.99) Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD TV, $99.99 (orig. $179.99) Holiday Styling 19-Foot Giant Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen, $203.87 (orig. $349.99) Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, $98.95 (orig. $149.95) Eufy Security EufyCam 3C, $119.99 (orig. $179.99) Gtplayer Gaming Chair, $109.98 (orig. $139.99) Amazon Best Beauty Deals In the beauty category, there are all kinds of impressive deals on oral care products, makeup, hair essentials, and skincare. Even premium beauty brands are on sale, including Anastasia Beverly Hills and Murad. As far as marked-down hair care tools, we're eyeing the Conair Infinitipro Blow Dryer Brush while it's 45 percent off. The multifunctional styling tool lets you detangle, dry, and style your hair, so you can get a salon-worthy blowout right at home. And if your makeup bag could use some upgrades, score savings on an easy-to-use eyeshadow stick, a hydrating lipstick, and a six-piece makeup brush set. Eminence Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Serum, $31.98 (orig. $42) Conair Infinitipro Blow Dryer Brush, $29.99 (orig. $54.99) Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer, $21.03 (orig. $24.99) Kate Blanc Castor Oil, $9.99 (orig. $14.99) Julep Eyeshadow 101 Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick, $12.80 (orig. $16) L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Shine Lipstick, $4.90 (orig. $7.99) Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, $29.94 (orig. $49.94) EcoTools 6-Piece Makeup Brush Set, $9.98 (orig. $12.99) CeraVe Vitamin C Serum and Night Cream, $39.89 (orig. $50.67) Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3. Repairing Treatment, $24 (orig. $30) Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $24 (orig. $30) Renpho Eye Massager, $52.48 (orig. $129.99) Live Fraiche Organic Castor Oil, $9.59 (orig. $22) Focallure 2-in-1 Eyeshadow and Eyeliner Pen, $15.99 (orig. $21.99) Modelones Cuticle Cream, $5.99 with Prime (orig. $7.99) Essence Lash Princess Mascara Holiday Gift Set, $14.99 with Prime (orig. $18.99) The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Face Wash, $11.90 (orig. $15) Elemis Superfood Facial Oil, $39.24 (orig. $59) Bioderma H2O Micellar Water, $11.89 (orig. $16.99) Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener, $26.60 (orig. $38) Wet Brush Original Detangler Brush, $6.40 (orig. $13.79) Under-$10: Burt's Bees Essentials Kit, $7.98 (orig. $9.99) Panasonic Eyebrow Trimmer, $18.78 (orig. $24.99) Philips Norelco Shaver 3800, $61.96 (orig. $79.99) Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 5000 $49.96 with coupon (orig. $99.96) Avène Eau Thermale Facial Mist, $12.95 (orig. $18.50) Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads, $33.60 (orig. $48.00) Clarins Blue Orchid Facial Treatment Oil, $44.80 (orig. $64.00) Mighty Patch Invisible+ Acne Pimple Patches, $14.39 (orig. $17.99) Ghd Max and Mini Stylers Hair Straightener, $186.75 (orig. $249.00) 36% Off: Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold Curling Iron, $31.95 (orig. $49.99) Gift Idea: Calvin Klein CK One Unisex Eau de Toilette, $47.60 (orig. $68) Celeb-Loved: Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment, $24 (orig. $30) Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, $36.50 (orig. $73) Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $25.24 (orig. $39.87) Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush, $29.99 (orig. $49.96) Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer, $159.20 (orig. $199) Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara, $8.72 (orig. $11.99) Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, $10.49 (orig. $16.99) Babe Original Babe Lash Essential Serum, $62.30 (orig. $89) Baimei Gua Sha and Jade Roller Set, $9.52 (orig. $19.95) Beakey Makeup Sponge Set, $6.39 with coupon (orig. $9.99) Bio-Oil Skincare Oil (Natural), $20.44 (orig. $24.98) Tatcha The Water Cream, $55.20 (orig. $69) Urban Decay Naked 3 Eyeshadow Palette, $25.65 (orig. $54) L'Oreal Paris Eye Defense Eye Cream, $10.17 (orig. $14.29) Crest 3D Whitestrips, $29.99 (orig. $45.99) Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, $89.96 (orig. $169.96) Revlon Smooth Brilliance Ceramic Hair Flat Iron, $10.80 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, $92.40 (orig. $132) Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads, $42 (orig. $60) L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Eye Serum, $23.79 (orig. $27.99) Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads, $10.39 with Prime (orig. $15.99) Amazon Best Toy and Game Deals If your holiday shopping list includes presents for kids, take a look at the must-have toys on sale right now. There are deals on fun games and toys for children of all ages, including stuffed animals, classic board games, and soft stacking blocks. One of Oprah's favorite holiday gifts for kids this year? The Marshmallow Bear Warmies Heatable Stuffed Animal, which can be warmed up in the microwave to help soothe tummy aches. For a board game that the whole family can play, opt for Trouble, which is on sale for just $6. Marshmallow Bear Warmies Heatable Lavender Scented Stuffed Animal, $24 (orig. $29.99) Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar, $18.49 (orig. $29.99) Hasbro Gaming Trouble Board Game, $6 (orig. $11.99) Hasbro Gaming Scrabble Board Game, $12.93 (orig. $21.99) Next Move Store Azul Strategy Board Game, $31.99 (orig. $39.99) Litand Store Soft Stacking Blocks 12-Pack, $16.99 (orig. $27) Singing Machine Karaoke System, $59.99 (orig. $74.99) BYJY Learning Kits: Disney, 3rd Grade, $119.99 (orig. $199.99) Osmo Genius Tangram, $20.99 (orig. $29.99) More Black Friday Deals You Can Still Shop Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs, $13.99 with Prime (orig. $29.99) iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, $12.19 (orig. $17.98) Lusso Gear Car Seat Protector, $27.95 (orig. $34.74) Bikeroo Oversized Bike Seat, $29.99 (orig. $47.50) Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Series, $799 (orig. $1,199) Levenis KN95 Face Masks 50-Pack, $14.98 (orig. $29.99) Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights, $47.99 (orig. $69.99) National Tree Company 7.5-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Tree, $363.64 (orig. $719.99) Furbo 360-Degree Dog Camera, $147 (orig. $210) Catan Traders and Barbarians Board Game Expansion, $41.55 (orig. $59.99) Yes4All Adjustable Cast Iron Dumbbell Set, $54.99 (orig. $61.25) Fujifilm Instax Mini 11, $69.95 (orig. $86.95) Theragun Pro Handheld Massage Gun, $399 with coupon (orig. $599) Premium Clear Ice Ball Maker Mold $44.96 (orig. $80.05) Lifepro Adjustable Dumbbell, $159.00 (orig. $299.99) Graco SlimFit 3-in-1 Car Seat, $142.99 (orig. $219.99) Graco Ready2Grow LX 2.0 Double Stroller $169.99 (orig. $259.99) Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Set, $231.99 (orig $379.99) Circut Joy Machine, $125.30 (orig. 179.00) PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder, $48.99 (orig. $89.99) LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $40.26 (orig. $64.95) Embark Dog DNA Test Kit, $134 (orig. $199) 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test, $99 (orig. $199) Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Series, $799 (orig. $1,199) Bedsure Large Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed, $27.99 (orig. $49.99) Balancefrom Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell, $19.99(orig. $29.99) AeroGarden Sprout with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit, $76.49 with coupon (orig. $99.95) DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal, $179.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99) TrailBuddy Trekking Poles, $27.99 (orig. $39.99) Artika Sewing Kit for Adults and Kids, $6.06 (orig. $9.99) Rak Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool, $15.99 with Prime (orig. $29.99) Original Peloton Bike, $1,145 (orig. $1,445) Do you love a good deal? 