All of These Early-Access Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Just $10 This Weekend

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale will begin on July 12 and wrap up on July 13. There are some epic savings in store, but popular products are likely to sell out fast — especially electronics, Amazon devices, and other top-rated tech (we're looking at you, Apple AirPods). Now's the time to shop if you want to beat the rush and ensure you get everything you've been eyeing. And anyone can gain access to the full assortment by simply signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.