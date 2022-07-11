All of These Early-Access Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Just $10 This Weekend
Amazon's Prime Day event is set to officially kick off on Tuesday, but you can beat the rush and start sale shopping now.
The retailer released droves of early access Prime Day deals ahead of the two-day extravaganza. And while some are just for Prime members, there are plenty that are open to all shoppers — including these markdowns that are all under $10.
Under-$10 Early Prime Day Deals
- Vifuur Watersports Shoes, $8.68 (orig. $19.99)
- Cuisinart Grill Cleaning Brush, $9.97 (orig. $14.99)
- Adidas Women's Pacer Three-Stripes Shorts, $9.64 (orig. $25)
- Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, $8.24 (orig. $11.99)
- Aoycocr Bluetooth Smart Plug, $9.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Yankee Candle Clean Cotton Small Tumbler, $9.74 (orig. $12.99)
- Auremore Women's Loose T-Shirt, $9.99 (orig. $20.99)
- Ainope USB Car Charger Adapter, $8.99 with coupon (orig. $12.99)
- Carhartt Men's Force Performance Socks Three-Pack, $8.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Burt's Bees Retinol Anti-Aging SPF 30 Facial Moisturizer, $10 (orig. $19.99)
- Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch Set, $9.99 (orig. $15.99)
- ACDream Passport Cover Vaccine Card Holder, $9.34 (orig. $12.99)
- Cuisinart Nonstick Loaf Pan, $9.30 (orig. $10.99)
- Marc Anthony Grow Long Biotin Leave-In Conditioner, $4.91 with coupon (orig. $7.99)
- Gadiemkensd UPF 50 Breathable Hat, $9.99 (orig. $15)
Amazon's annual Prime Day sale will begin on July 12 and wrap up on July 13. There are some epic savings in store, but popular products are likely to sell out fast — especially electronics, Amazon devices, and other top-rated tech (we're looking at you, Apple AirPods). Now's the time to shop if you want to beat the rush and ensure you get everything you've been eyeing. And anyone can gain access to the full assortment by simply signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.
And here's another money-saving hack: You can find even more under-$10 deals, like the ones below, through the Amazon Outlet store, which has an entire section dedicated to $10 and under ″Super Discounts.″
Just like Amazon's famous day-of Prime Day deals, these early ones come with steep discounts — in some cases, upward of 50 percent off. One impressive reduction applies to Amazon's best-selling water shoes for women and men, Vifuur's unisex watersports shoes, which are going for as little as $9. The lightweight slip-on shoes have earned 70,000 five-star ratings from owners who love them for the beach, waterparks, and more. They're great for things like yoga and gardening, too.
Burt's Bees SPF 30 facial moisturizer is another find that comes with big savings ahead of Prime day. The versatile face cream with 3,000 five-star ratings is 50 percent off while this offer lasts. The anti-aging moisturizer features sun protection, clean ingredients, and retinol to improve dark spots, fine lines, and dullness. It's suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone.
Another big markdown applies to Hiearcool's waterproof phone pouches. The shopper-loved cell phone dry bags have received 41,000 five-star ratings, and owners call them a "must-have for summer vacations." The handy cases are waterproof up to 100 feet, allowing you to use your device to snap photos underwater or poolside. And sets are going for $10 right now.
If you're ready to begin deal hunting now, head to Amazon's Gold Box sale section, which has thousands of early markdowns. You can filter the selection to feature member-only deals, early access offers, or items at certain price points, or you can start your shopping with this curated list below.
Buy It! Vifuur Watersports Shoes, $8.68 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Women's Pacer Three-Stripes Shorts, $9.64 (orig. $25); amazon.com
Buy It! Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, $8.24 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Yankee Candle Clean Cotton Small Tumbler, $9.74 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Auremore Women's Loose T-Shirt, $9.99 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Carhartt Men's Force Performance Socks Three-Pack, $8.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Burt's Bees Retinol Anti-Aging SPF 30 Facial Moisturizer, $10 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch Set, $9.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Buy It! ACDream Passport Cover Vaccine Card Holder, $9.34 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Marc Anthony Grow Long Biotin Leave-In Conditioner, $4.91 with coupon (orig. $7.99); amazon.com
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- All of These Early-Access Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Just $10 This Weekend
- Found: A KitchenAid Stand Mixer Already Marked Down to Its Lowest Price of the Year
- Over 4,000 Five-Star Reviewers Swear by Crest 3D Whitestrips — and They're 45% Off Ahead of Prime Day
- Walmart's Summer Sale Is Here! Shop 36 Can't-Miss Deals, Including a Shark Vacuum for Under $100