10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members
Amazon's Prime Day sale is still a few weeks away, but Prime members can score special savings in the weeks leading up to the big event — and beat the rush in the process.
Amazon already dropped tons of early Prime Day deals, and there are droves that are just for Prime subscribers. Many are featured in its Just for Prime hub, but the majority are scattered across the online store, making it a little tricky to track them down. But don't fret, we rounded up 10 of the best deals happening right now — and the savings are up to 68 percent off. (FYI, non-members can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).
Best Prime Member-Only Deals
- Hoover MaxLife Pet Complete Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $131.64 (orig. $189.99)
- Thanth Women's Off the Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress, $33.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Insignia 50-Inch Class UHD Fire TV Smart Television, $239.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog, $25.29 (orig. $49.99)
- Elvana Home Ultra Soft Cotton Towel 6-Piece Set, $21.59 (orig. $39.99)
- Pizuna 400-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet Set, $42.34 (orig. $54.99)
- OKP Life K4 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $114.88 with coupon (orig. $359.99)
- Angashion Women's Spaghetti Strap Button Down Midi Dress, $25.49 (orig. $33.99)
- Amazon Basics 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, $20.73 (orig. $35.47)
- Eero 6+ Mesh WiFi Router, $90 (orig. $139)
One of the most impressive deals applies to OKP's K4 robot vacuum cleaner, which was $360 and is now marked down to $115. That's 68 percent off the original price thanks to $185 in Prime savings and an additional $60 off coupon.
This particular model is one of the brand's newer designs, so it hasn't racked up thousands of ratings yet like the brand's other vacuums, but reviewers rave about its strong suction, deep cleaning power, long battery life, and overall value. Owners say it's "better than my Roomba" and call it a cleaning "game changer."
Insignia's Fire TV smart television is another find with a steep discount. It's now up to 40 percent off for Prime members (the array of sizes come with various discounts). The 4K Ultra HD television comes with a voice-operated remote with Alexa and Fire TV streaming capabilities built in, so there's no need to get a Fire TV Stick or another streaming device.
It's received 3,800 five-star ratings from owners who like its smart features, picture and sound quality, and affordable price point. And it's just one of the many televisions that are marked down for Prime members right now. There are dozens of offers from Toshiba, Hisense, and Amazon's own line.
Another impressive deal that's only for Prime members: Elvana Home's now-$22 bath towel set. The cotton towels with 3,500 five-star ratings are 46 percent off for a limited time. They come in 23 colors, and each set offers two oversized bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.
Shoppers described them as a great value, praising their vivid colors, soft feel, and affordable price point. And they're one of Amazon's best-selling towel sets overall, making this offer even more compelling.
Non-members who want to get ahead of the Prime Day frenzy and gain access to these early access markdowns can do so by signing up for a free month of Prime. The 30-day trial also comes with free Prime shipping on eligible items, more exclusive savings on Prime Day, and more than 30 other perks, like discounts at Whole Foods and streaming through Prime Video.
And these markdowns are just the start. Start your shopping below, browse a larger assortment of member-only early Prime Day deals through the Just for Prime hub, or discover more by selecting "Prime Exclusive Deals" when searching through Amazon's Gold Box sale section.
