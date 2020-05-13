Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Google Searches for Above Ground Pools Are Skyrocketing — and We Found 5 on Sale at Target

The summer is just beginning, and there are obviously going to be some changes to the way you spend it. For one, many public pools are closing in order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. But you don’t have to ditch your (or your kids’) favorite summertime activity in order to keep a safe social distance.

Above ground pools allow you to turn your backyard into your family’s very own water park — and right now, you can do so at an affordable price thanks to an ongoing sale. Target’s deals on above ground pools likely won’t last long, though; Google searches for above ground pools are skyrocketing as more and more shoppers look for summertime alternatives.

Inflatable and steel-framed above ground pools are available starting at only $15 for kiddie pools and just over $1,000 for 14-foot options. If you have a pick-up truck, there are even models available that’ll fit in the car’s bed. Laying out in a mini pool in your driveway doesn’t sound too bad — especially on sweltering hot summer days. For the kids, there are adorable and entertaining options like the dinosaur play center that comes with a shaded canopy and a dinosaur-clad play area.

If you opt for a steel pool, your purchase will come with everything you need for maintenance and upkeep, including house adapters, anti-microbial filters, covers, ladders, and more pool accessories.

While they might not take the place of your city’s public pools, these easy-to-use pools will certainly suffice during this period of distancing. And who knows, they might become the setting of some of your favorite memories this summer.

Below, shop the best deals on above ground swimming pools for adults and kids at Target now.

