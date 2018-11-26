Walmart’s Cyber Monday Deals Are Even Better Than Black Friday

Our favorite Monday of the year is finally here! Beloved affordable retail giant, Walmart, wants to make sure you kick off your week in the best way possible. During Walmart’s insane Cyber Monday sale, there’s thousands of unbeatable deals on tech, home, toys, and more — many of these savings are even better than its Black Friday deals.

Score everything from a Dyson Trigger Handheld Vacuum for only $100 to the Samsung 58-Inch 4K Smart TV for $200 off. You can even snag The Pioneer Woman’s 16-Piece Baking Set for more than half off and one of last year’s hottest selling items, the Himalayan Glow Natural Crystal Salt Lamps, in a twin pack for less than $20. These deals begin at 12:00 a.m EST on November 26, so set an alarm because you won’t want to miss out on these amazing savings! Keep scrolling to shop the best Cyber Monday deals happening at Walmart, and act fast because we’re positive these will sell out fast (just like its Instant Pot deal sold out even before Black Friday officially started!).

We will be updating this page as more deals roll in, so be sure to check back later.

Best Tech Deals

Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB Prepaid Smartphone, $599.99 (orig. $699); walmart.com

Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 with 64GB Prepaid Smartphone, $499.99 (orig. $599); walmart.com

Samsung 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $447.99 (orig. $649.99); walmart.com

MSI Performance Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch with NVIDIA-GeForce, $799 (orig. $1,099.99); walmart.com

Shop all electronics deals here.

Best Home Deals

Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum with Combination Tools, $99.99 (orig. $169.99); walmart.com

The Pioneer Woman Collected 16-Piece Baking Set, $22.88 (orig. $49); walmart.com

Himalayan Glow Natural Crystal Salt Lamp Twin Pack, $18.21 (orig. $22.81); walmart.com

Shop all home deals here.

Best Fashion Deals

Jack Wolfskin Women’s Troposphere Jacket, $129.97 (orig. $199.95); walmart.com

Mayfair Women’s Solid Velvet Robe, $12.99 (orig. $49.99); walmart.com

iFLY Hard Sided Fibertech Luggage 3-Piece Set, $149 (orig. $189); walmart.com

Vir Jewels Round Diamond Stud Earrings 14K Gold, $229.99 (orig. $299.99); walmart.com

Shop all fashion deals here.

Best Toys Deals

Lifetime Dome Climber, $148.98 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com

Nerf Laser Ops Alphapoint Pro 2-Pack, $24.98 (orig. $39.88); walmart.com

Lego Classic Bricks on a Roll – 60th Anniversary Limited Edition, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); walmart.com

Shop all toys deals here.

Best Gaming Deals

OVERPOWERED Gaming Laptop 15-Inch 8GB RAM, $799 (orig. $999); walmart.com

New Nintendo 2DS XL – White & Orange, $129 (orig. $144.95); walmart.com

Shop all gaming deals here.