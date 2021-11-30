27 Subscription Boxes and Services to Catch on Sale During the Last Hours of Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is a great time to save big on vacuums and fashion must-haves, but did you know there are a ton of subscription services on sale today? They might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about Cyber Monday deals, however subscription services and boxes should definitely be at the top of your shopping list, especially with these huge deals available for a limited time. Some brands are offering steep monthly and yearly discounts, while others are giving away free boxes.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved one, subscription boxes are the best type of present. Not only are they catered to different niches, but they are also a great value in that they are multiple gifts in one. Below, we've rounded up a variety of subscription services, including TV streaming services, meal subscription boxes, and wine clubs from popular brands like Hulu, HelloFresh, and Firstleaf.
Keep scrolling to read more about the 27 best streaming services and subscription boxes on sale right now, and then add some to your cart for you and your favorite people.
Best TV Streaming Services on Sale
Over the next month, everyone will be busy with holiday shopping, family gatherings, and last-minute work projects. With that said, you deserve to treat yourself just as much as other people. TV streaming services are the perfect way to escape the madness and curl up and watch your favorite Christmas movies or newly released series. Today is the last day you can get Hulu for just $0.99/month for a year-long subscription. That's $70 in savings right there! If you already have Amazon Prime Video, you can add premium channels, such as Starz and Showtime, to your subscription for only $0.99 for the first two months. Once the two months are up, those channels will cost $13 a month. Below, we've shared the deets on the six best streaming service deals.
- Hulu, $0.99/month for one year (orig. $6.99/month); hulu.com
- Sling TV, buy one month, get one month free from $35/two months (orig. from $70/two months); sling.com
- Philo, $5 for first month (orig. $25/month); philo.com
- Starz, $20 for the first 6 months (orig. $43.99/month); starz.com
- Amazon Prime Video, add premium channels for $0.99 for the first 2 months (orig. $13/month); amazon.com
- Discovery+, $0.99 for 3 months (orig. $5/month); discoveryplus.com
Best Meal Delivery Services on Sale
Want home-cooked dinners without the stress of grocery shopping and prepping? Meal delivery services are a godsend, and our favorite ones happen to have major markdowns right now. HelloFresh, the most popular meal kit company, is offering 14 free meals across five boxes, plus free shipping on the first one. Another customer-loved meal kit delivery service, Green Chef, is sending 10 free meals with free shipping to new customers. For single-serving dishes, consider Daily Harvest or Factor. Daily Harvest has a buy one box, get one free deal right now, and Factor (also known as Factor 75) is giving shoppers $100 off across the first four shipments. If you want a really good deal on an already affordable meal delivery service, you can get EveryPlate meals for just $1.79/each, as well as 20 percent off two additional boxes. Check below for the promo codes.
- HelloFresh,14 free meals across the first four boxes with code HFBF2021; hellofresh.com
- Factor (Factor 75), $100 off first 4 boxes with code FACTORBF2021; factor75.com
- Green Chef, 10 free meals plus free shipping GCBF2021; greenchef.com
- Daily Harvest, buy one box, get one free with code CYBERWEEK21; dailyharvest.com
- EveryPlate, $1.79/meal plus 20 percent off another two boxes with code EPCM2021; everyplate.com
Best Coffee, Tea, and Wine Subscription Services on Sale
Odds are, you have someone in your life that is a serious coffee, tea, or wine drinker. A subscription box of their favorite beverage is both a useful and thoughtful holiday gift. For caffeine lovers, Trade Coffee and Grounds and Hounds are excellent choices that have incredible discounts right now. Those who prefer tea over coffee will appreciate a membership to Sips by, and you can save 50 percent on the first box with the Cyber Monday promo code below. And you can't forget the vino aficionados. Firstleaf and Winc wine clubs both have absolute bargains today.
- Trade Coffee, up to $25 off deliveries starting $40/month; drinktrade.com
- Winc, get 4 bottles for $20.95 plus free shipping starting at $52/month; winc.com
- Firstleaf, first 6 wines for $29.95 plus free shipping with code CYBERWINE ($120 value); firstleaf.club
- Sips by, 50 percent off first box for new members starting at $16/month; sipsby.com
- Grounds and Hounds, 25 percent off subscriptions starting at $13.99/month with code CYBERMONDAY; groundsandhoundscoffee.com
Best Fashion and Beauty Subscription Boxes on Sale
How does receiving clothes, makeup, and perfume every month sound? OK, it might sound expensive; however, Rent the Runway, Birchbox, Glossybox, and Scentbird are offering amazing deals right now. You can score free boxes and savings up to 50 percent.
- Rent the Runway, up to 44 percent off memberships starting at $135/month and one-time rentals; renttherunway.com
- Birchbox, 30 percent off six-month plan or 50 percent off the first box of three, six, or 12-month plans starting at $13/month with code FUN2021; birchbox.com
- Glossybox, subscribe today and get a free box with code EXTRAMONDAY; glossybox.com
- Scentbird, 50 percent off your first box (orig. $15.95); scentbird.com
Best Subscription Boxes for Pets on Sale
Fur babies are obviously the most important on your holiday shopping list, so go ahead and grab all three of these pet subscription boxes on sale while you can. Barkbox has customized subscription boxes for both cats and dogs starting at $23 a box. If you sign up for a six- or 12-month plan, you'll receive a free box with your first order. If your pup is a foodie, treat them to clean, human-grade dog food from Ollie. Take a quiz and then receive 50 percent off your first two weeks of food. For pet parents trying to save money here and there, save on automatic shipments from Chewy for your go-to products, such as litter, dry food, and treats.
- Barkbox, receive a free box with your first shipment for 6 and 12 month plans; barbox.com
- Chewy, save up to $20 on your first autoship order; chewy.com
- Ollie, 50 percent off your first two weeks; myollie.com
Best Subscription Boxes for Kids on Sale
Whether you're on the hunt for gifts for your own kids or someone else's youngsters, look no further. KiwiCo and Lovevery are great options for little ones who love crafts and projects. KiwiCo has projects suitable for newborns up to 16-year-olds, while Lovevery provides play kits perfect for infants up to 3-year-olds. If they are a fashionista, reach for a Kidpik clothing subscription that has a $75 discount right now. It offers clothing sizes ranging from 2T to 16 and shoes sizes between 7T and 6 youth, and each box comes with seven items total. For young chefs, Foodstirs is a baking kit subscription that includes healthy recipes with easy-to-follow instructions. And, in honor of Cyber Monday, Foodstirs is giving a free baking kit away with the purchase of three- and six-month subscriptions.
- KiwiCo, up to 4 months free with code MERRY; kiwico.com
- Kidpik, $75 off your first box with code BF75; kidpik.com
- Foodstirs, free kit with purchase of 3- or 6-month subscription, foodstirs.com
- Lovevery, $30 off Play Kits with code PLAYKITS30; lovevery.com
