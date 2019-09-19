Everything You Need to Know About Cyber Monday 2019 — and How to Find the Biggest Deals

Image zoom Getty

These days, you can buy practically anything your heart desires online — which is great news when it comes to holiday shopping. If you have yet to start making your seasonal wishlist, we suggest doing so ASAP because Cyber Monday, which is known to be the biggest online shopping holidays of the year, is almost here. This is one day of deals you won’t want to miss, so it’s best to start preparing for all the amazing savings now.

If you’ve always dedicated your seasonal shopping to Black Friday and are wondering if its sister holiday’s deal are actually worth it, spoiler alert: they are! As a person who used to stand in countless hours of lines that wrapped around the stores on Black Friday, let me tell you, shopping deals online will save you so much time (and just as much money!). It’s much more efficient because you can have multiple online retailer tabs open at once, meaning it’ll be easier than ever to snag what you’re looking for all at once. It’s also convenient in that you can shop from literally anywhere you are — on your smartphone, laptop, and tablet — so there’s no fear of missing savings you were really hoping to score.

To help you prepare for the shopping madness, I’ve compiled everything you could possibly need to know about Cyber Monday, including when it starts, who usually has deals, and discounts you can score ahead of the biggest online shopping day of the year. Keep scrolling and start preparing so you can get everything on your list at the lowest possible prices.

Pro tip: Keep this page bookmarked and refer back to it on Cyber Monday as it will be updated with the best Cyber Monday deals you can find online this year.

When Is Cyber Monday?

Every year, the online shopping holiday falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. That means Cyber Monday 2019 will be on December 2. Despite its name, many retailers have extended their Cyber Monday deals to last throughout the week after Thanksgiving. This week-long parade of deals has become known as Cyber Week.

What Are Cyber Monday Hours?

Deals can go live as early as 12:01 a.m. on that Monday, so it’s best to wake up early and start shopping — which we recommend doing if you’re headed back to the office that day. Yes, you’ll see many deals throughout the rest of the week from big retailers, but some of the very best Cyber Monday deals will only happen on this day. The convenience of shopping from your mobile device, laptop, or tablet has made it easier to take advantage of these savings all throughout the evening too.

Image zoom Getty

Who Has the Best Cyber Monday Deals?

Last year, we saw amazing Cyber Monday deals on everything from fashion to tech to beauty, from retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Nordstrom, Ulta, Macy’s, and more — many of which lasted throughout the week after Thanksgiving. Below, we rounded up some amazing savings you can score right now, ahead of Cyber Monday.

Best Pre-Cyber Monday Home Deals

Anthropologie

For a limited time, the boho-chic retailer is offering an extra 40 percent off its entire home sale section and an extra 25 percent off of all sale furniture.

Macy’s

Score 30 percent off tons of department store home essentials like cotton sheets and bath towels when you enter the code VIP at checkout.

Best Pre-Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Amazon

There are always amazing daily deals happening on the retailer’s website, like these secret discounts on Echo devices for students.

Walmart

The retail giant is already known for its incredibly low prices, but if you check out its online Savings Center, you’ll find even more deals on home, electronics, video games, and more. Right now, you can get this best-selling 50-inch Sceptre LED TV for only $180 (down from $250). There are even more flat screen TV deals from Walmart happening right now, too.

Best Pre-Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

Coach

Get yourself a designer handbag while you can score major savings! Coach is offering 20 percent off orders up to $400 and 30 percent off orders over $400 — now through September 22.

Nordstrom

The beloved retailer’s sale section is always chock-full of incredible style essentials at amazing prices, like this adorable Halogen rib sweater that’s 40 percent off.

Old Navy

Your denim needs have been answered! Old Navy is hosting its biggest denim sale of the year with up to 60 percent off tons of styles, including the celeb-loved Rockstar skinny jean.

Best Pre-Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Sephora

Score up to 50 percent off some of your beauty favorites like Fenty Beauty highlighters, Marc Jacobs foundations, Urban Decay mascaras, and more.

Ulta

Get daily beauty steals for 50 percent off with Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale, happening now through September 21. Plus, find more hot buys for half off, like the Two Faced Better Than Sex mascara.

What Else Was on Sale During Cyber Monday Last Year?

Lucky you should ask, because we covered Cyber Monday 2018 deals extensively, and they were good. Check out our roundups from last year, below, to see for yourself.