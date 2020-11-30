The Absolute Best Cyber Monday Sales on Fashion and Beauty Today
Get your credit cards back out, folks. Cyber Monday is here, and it’s full of bigger savings and better deals than Black Friday.
Whether you’re looking to wrap up your holiday gift shopping or treat yourself, you can’t go wrong doing so on Cyber Monday, one of the internet’s biggest shopping days of the year. Deals are popping up practically everywhere, and some of the best are on clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, and beauty products. From the epic department stores sales at Nordstrom, Macy’s, Walmart, and Target to deals from ultra-popular brands like Madewell, Outdoor Voices, Spanx, and Tory Burch, you’ll want to block off a chunk of time in your calendar to do nothing but shop today.
Here for the beauty sales? Some of the best deals on makeup, hair products, and skincare can be found at Sephora, Dermstore, Ulta, and Violet Grey. We’re especially excited about the Cyber Monday sale going on at Ilia Beauty, where you can enjoy 20 percent off sitewide, and Glossier, where you can take 25 percent off sitewide and 35 percent off beauty sets.
We can’t pass up the opportunity to snag arm candy from Coach, where you can enjoy up to 50 percent off hundreds of newly added sale styles, and Kate Spade, which is an extra 50 percent off sitewide. In the market for cozy boots? Head over to Ugg and enjoy up to 50 percent off select styles.
There are plenty more can’t-miss deals happening where these come from, which is why we put together a list of the 56 best fashion and beauty Cyber Monday sales worth shopping today. Scroll down to shop before Cyber Monday ends tonight.
Best Clothing Cyber Monday Sales
- Amazon: Score big on all things fashion, including 30 percent off New Balance, 60 percent off Sperry, loungewear for under $25, and so much more.
- Nordstrom: Take up to 50 percent off thousands of styles, plus an extra 25 percent off all clearance styles and 40 percent off designer clearance.
- Walmart: Shop clothing, accessories, and activewear for up to 60 percent off.
- Spanx: Enjoy up to 50 percent off select styles and 20 percent off everything else.
- Outdoor Voices: Take up to 70 percent off sitewide.
- Macy’s: Take up to 70 percent off over 20,000 items.
- Nordstrom Rack: Enjoy Daily Deals on select items, plus take an extra 40 percent off clearance.
- Madewell: Score 40 percent off all purchases with the promo code THXINTERNET, plus enjoy up to 50 percent off select best-selling styles.
- Target: Find major savings on everything from kitchenware and home decor to fashion and toys.
- Old Navy: The entire site is 50 percent off.
- Anthropologie: Enjoy 30 percent off sitewide and an extra 50 percent off sale items.
- Alo Yoga: Sale styles are 70 percent off and new styles are 20 percent off.
- Everlane: Take up to 40 percent off select styles.
- Girlfriend Collective: Everything on the site is 30 percent off.
- Saks Off 5th: Take an extra 60 percent off select items.
- Vince: Score 25 percent off sitewide with the promo code NOVEMBER25.
- Lululemon: Enjoy markdowns on hundreds of styles, including leggings, sports bras, shorts, and more.
- Paige: Take 30 percent off sitewide with the promo code CYBER30.
- Farm Rio: Everything is 30 percent off with the promo code ALL30.
- Shopbop: Take 20 percent off purchases of $200 or more with the promo code CYBER20.
- Naadam: Take up to 75 percent off select styles for men, women, and pets.
- Carbon 38: Score 30 percent off sitewide with the promo code THX30.
- Good American: Enjoy 25 percent off sitewide and free shipping with the promo code BF25.
- Hanky Panky: Take up to 65 percent off hundreds of styles.
- Joes Jeans: Get 30 percent off sitewide with the promo code CYBER30.
- Koral: Score 30 percent off sitewide with the promo code KORALCYBER30.
- Hatch: Enjoy 25 percent off select styles and up to 50 percent off sale styles.
- NYDJ: Get 40 percent off your entire purchase with the promo code CYBER, plus save big on doorbuster deals, including $49 leggings and ballet neck sweaters.
- Revolve: Take up to 65 percent off over 12,000 styles and an extra 20 percent off final sale items with the promo code CYBER.
- Sweaty Betty: Enjoy up to 70 percent off select styles and 30 percent off sitewide.
- Mother Denim: Score up to 20 percent off sitewide with the promo code ONEDAY20.
Best Shoes, Handbags, and Accessories Cyber Monday Sales
- Soludos: Score 25 percent off sitewide.
- Zappos: Enjoy up to 40 percent off select brands, including Sorel, Merrell, Levi’s, and more.
- Coach: Take up to 50 percent off select styles, including hundreds of new markdowns
- Missoma: Get 25 percent off sitewide.
- Masqd: Take 30 percent off sitewide and 40 percent off purchases of $150 or more.
- Ugg: Enjoy up to 50 percent off select styles.
- BaubleBar: Take 30 percent off sitewide with the promo code BB30.
- Kate Spade: Get an extra 50 percent off sitewide with promo code DEALSDOTCOM, plus enjoy an extra 20 percent off Spencer Metallic styles.
- Tory Burch: Score 30 percent off full-price purchases and up to 60 percent off sale items with the promo code THANKS.
- Clarks: Enjoy 50 percent off your entire purchase, plus free shipping, with the promo code CYBER.
Best Beauty Cyber Monday Sales
- Laura Mercier: Take 25 percent off sitewide and 30 percent off orders of $150 or more.
- Sephora: Score up to 50 percent off select brands, including Peter Thomas Roth, Clinique, Fenty Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, Kiehl’s, and more; shipping is free.
- Olive & June: Enjoy 25 percent off sitewide with the promo code MAGIC25.
- The Beauty Spy: Take 20 percent off sitewide and shop daily deals.
- Ulta: Take up to 50 percent off select brands, including Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, Tarte, and Mario Badescu.
- Tatcha: Score 20 percent off sitewide with the promo code CYBER20.
- Dermstore: Enjoy up to 30 percent off select brands, including Oribe, EltaMD, Sunday Riley, Ilia, and more with the promo code SHARETHELOVE.
- Glossier: Take 25 percent off sitewide and 35 percent off beauty sets.
- Briogeo: The whole site is 20 percent off with the promo code HOLIDAY, and value sets are up to $40 off.
- Charlotte Tilbury: Enjoy 40 percent off select products.
- Murad: Get 25 percent off sitewide, plus free shipping and a free full-size Vita-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector with purchases of $150 or more with the promo code BF2020.
- Tata Harper: Take 25 percent off sitewide and enjoy free gifts with purchases of $250 or more.
- Violet Grey: Enjoy 20 percent off best-selling beauty products from brands like. Augustinus Bader, Olaplex, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and more.
- Ilia Beauty: Take 20 percent off sitewide with the promo code UNWRAP20, plus get a free Clean Line Liquid Eyeliner and Mini Limitless Lash Mascara with purchases of $125 or more.
- Kosas: Score 30 percent off sitewide.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
