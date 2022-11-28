The Hidden Cyber Monday Deals That Only Amazon Prime Members Can Access

Prime members, there are bonus Cyber Monday savings included in your membership if you know where to look.

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale features thousands of deals, but there are even more for Prime members. Only subscribers can gain access to Amazon's Just for Prime hub, which is packed with markdowns from every department. Non-members can unlock these extra discounts (and more than 30 other perks) by signing up for a free trial of Prime.

Prime Member-Only Black Friday Deals

Amazon's record-early Cyber Monday sale began over the weekend and will wrap up tonight at midnight PT — and take with it these epic member-only deals. Unlike the rest of the sale, many of these exclusive offers come with double discounts, like coupons that can be stacked on top of already marked-down prices. Case in point: Voweek's cordless stick vacuum cleaner that's going for $76 for members thanks to a coupon and exclusive savings.

The cordless vacuum with 1,500 five-star ratings can be converted into a handheld cleaner and comes with a series of attachments, so it's like getting several tools in one. It can be used on hardwoods, tiled flooring, carpet, upholstered furniture, car interiors, and other surfaces. Reviewers appreciate its lightweight design that makes it easy to carry and its built-in lights that illuminate surfaces, ensuring that you don't miss a crumb.

Amazon

Buy It! Voweek Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $75.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Another impressive double-discount deal applies to the reviewer-loved Easy-Going reversible sofa cover. The now-$25 find is a great investment for homes with pets or kids, or for anyone who wants to give their couch some extra protection or a new look. The quilted cover is water-resistant and machine-washable. So far, it's earned 58,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers call it a "must-have" for hosting guests and puppy training. One even crowned it the "best purchase" they've made for their home.

Amazon

Buy It! Easy-Going Quilted Reversible Sofa Cover, $24.83 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Several other reviewer favorites for the home are discounted, like Bedsure's fleece throw blanket with 57,000 five-star ratings and the brand's microfiber bed sheets with 45,000 five-star ratings. The cozy throw is one of Amazon's best-selling blankets overall, and it's the perfect thing to keep around if you tend to be cold. In fact, owners call it a "great gift," and for just $18, you could grab a few to keep on hand as a backup gift in case there's someone you forget to shop for this holiday season. We can't think of anyone who wouldn't appreciate this plush blanket.

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Fuzzy Fleece Throw Blanket, $17.81 with coupon (orig. $21.86); amazon.com

And if you're hosting guests for the holidays, you'll want to make sure your linen closet is stocked with fresh sheets. Thankfully, you can snag a wildly popular pair from Bedsure for just $15. The brand's microfiber set has received rave reviews from shoppers, who love their look, feel, and overall value. They come in 18 colors and six sizes that all feature an easy-to-wash and super soft microfiber material. And unlike many on the market at this price point, they feature eye-catching ruching for some added flair. Each set comes with two envelope-style pillowcases to ensure the bed pillows stay neatly wrapped by the cover.

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Microfiber Sheet Set (Queen), $15.29 with coupon (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Before those holiday guests arrive, you may want to invest in a few pieces of storage to corral clutter, and Wiselife's storage bags are a popular choice among Amazon shoppers for that. The set of three is now discounted for subscribers, marking them down to about $6 apiece. The woven containers are roomy enough to store bedding, pillows, bulky coats, kids' toys, and a variety of other items.

Reviewers love that their clear panels make it easy to quickly see what's inside and mention the impressive durability of the handles, zippers, and overall fabrication. Those that want to store seasonal clothes, tuck away kids' clutter, or tackle a disorganized linen closet before friends and family pay a visit will appreciate this under-$20 storage solution.

Amazon

Buy It! Wiselife Large Storage Bag Containers Set, $16.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

You can give your pantry the same treatment with Chefstory's set of airtight food storage containers. The eight-piece set comes with vessels in various sizes to store kitchen staples, like grains, snacks, and baking ingredients. The BPA-free containers come with sealed lids that are ideal for preventing spills and keeping foods fresh. And each set comes with a pack of labels and a marker, making it even easier to organize your pantry or cabinets.

Create your dream pantry before you begin your holiday baking or tidy up a messy space before a big holiday party — these stackable containers are likely to become your new favorite Amazon purchase. In fact, reviewers say "every kitchen should have these," and many owners come back for more.

Amazon

Buy It! Chefstory Airtight Pantry Food Storage Containers, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $27.81); amazon.com

Head to the Just for Prime hub to browse more offers, or start your shopping with this curated list below. Just like the rest of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, these subscriber-only sales will expire at midnight, so if there's something that catches your eye, make sure you grab it before the prices go back up.

Amazon

Buy It! Dream Pairs Women's Slip-On Walking Shoes, $21.99 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Black and Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $29.98 (orig. $61.49); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Eufy by Anker G20 Slim Dynamic Navigation Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $279.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Crestlive Products Fabric Drawer Vertical Dresser, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! White Classic Eight-Piece Bath Towel Set, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Imily Bela Women's Slouchy Knit Cardigan Sweater, $41.38 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sweese Porcelain Bowls Set, $42.29 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Monstina Makeup Train Case, $17.59 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ekouaer Women's Long Sleeve Holiday Pajama Set, $35.98 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Running Girl Women's Padded Sports Bra, $15.19 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Himawari Travel Backpack, $24.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Home Hero 25-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set, $17.49 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cluci Women's Convertible Backpack Tote Purse, $37.79 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com