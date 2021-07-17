12 Cooling Products That Amazon Shoppers Swear by to Stay Comfortable During the Summer Heat
Looking for ways to beat the heat? Amazon shoppers are experts when it comes to the best cooling products. From obvious choices like tower fans to unexpected products like these "ice towels" that stay cool for up to three hours, there are tons of options on the site that can help bring some relief from the high temps.
We rounded up 12 of Amazon's most popular cooling products that customers swear by when summer rolls around:
- Esarora Ice Roller for Face & Pain Relief, $13.99
- Boody Body EcoWear Bamboo Shaper Bra, $16.95–$19.95
- Sukeen Cooling Microfiber Towel, 4 Pack, $17.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Elegear Cooling Pillow Cases for Hot Sleepers, $28.89
- Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, $36.99 (orig. $45.99)
- Auzkin Portable Air Conditioner with Ice Tray, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Marchpower Cooling Blanket, $43.99
- Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan, $46.90
- Easeland Cooling Mattress Topper, $56.90 with coupon (orig. $69.90)
- Columbia Freezer Maxi Dress, $60
- Lasko Outdoor Tower Fan for Decks and Porches, $113.55 (orig. $129.99)
- Comfyhome Evaporative Air Cooler, $159.99 (orig. $209.99)
If you haven't invested in any cooling bed products yet, tons of customers agree that's a good place to start. Amazon shoppers have only good things to say about items like this breathable mattress topper (which has over 24,500 five-star ratings!) and this "cool to the touch" blanket.
Made from 100 percent cotton and a down-alternative filling, the Easeland Mattress Topper has won over thousands of shoppers thanks to how comfortable it is and how cool it keeps them through the night. One hot sleeper said they have "nothing but praise" for the topper. "I am sleeping soundly with not just a top sheet, but our duvet up to my ears," they wrote.
When it comes to fans, Lasko's indoor and outdoor tower fans are the most-recommended on the site. (Its outdoor option is even rain resistant and has UV protection.) But thanks to the portable air cooler TikTok trend, evaporative fans have become a popular purchase this summer. The "portable air conditioners" use water and ice to blow out cool air. Customers particularly like this compact Auzkin cooler, which has a misting option. You can also find tower fan versions, like this option from ComfyHome that shoppers say "feels just like having the air conditioner on."
You can also beat the heat while you're outside thanks to cooling accessories and moisture-wicking clothing options like Columbia's popular freezer dress (shoppers say it's their "go-to dress for hot Florida days") and this celeb-loved bamboo bralette. And this neck fan from Jisulife is an Amazon best-seller — shoppers say it's quiet, has a long-lasting battery, and is just what you need to "cool your body down."
Here's hoping one (or several) of these products helps make the rest of the summer just a little cooler.
