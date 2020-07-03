Best Buy’s Epic Fourth of July Sale Is Packed with Amazing Deals on Dyson Vacuums, 4K TVs, and More

You can save thousands of dollars

July 03, 2020 09:30 AM
BestBuy

Between grilling out and watching fireworks, you’re probably also doing a little online shopping this weekend. There are plenty of Fourth of July sales to browse, but Best Buy’s incredible savings are by far some of the best we’ve come across. The retailer majorly slashed prices on hundreds of big-ticket items from every department, including laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and more.

Some of these impressive deals include this 75-inch TV for a whopping $1,200 off, the Apple Watch Series 3 for less than $200, and this Dyson cordless stick vacuum for 44 percent off. If you’re looking to invest in a new computer, now’s a good time to do so. Best Buy has some massive discounts on laptops and desktops that are almost as good as they were on Black Friday. Shoppers can score $700 off the Apple Macbook Pro that comes with a touch bar and the Lenovo touch-screen Chromebook for less than $350. And these are just a few of the standout deals offered this holiday weekend. 

On top of all these amazing savings, Best Buy is also offering free delivery or curbside pickup, which can be ready within one hour after you place your order. Best Buy’s Fourth of July sale ends this Sunday, so be sure to take full advantage of it sooner rather than later. 

To help you get started, we rounded up 25 of the best Fourth of July deals to shop at Best Buy this weekend, conveniently broken down into categories to make it easier to find what you’re looking for. Keep scrolling and start saving! 

Best Apple Deals

BestBuy

Best TV Deals

BestBuy

Best Laptop Deals

BestBuy

Best Vacuum Deals

BestBuy

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

BestBuy

