Best Buy’s Epic Fourth of July Sale Is Packed with Amazing Deals on Dyson Vacuums, 4K TVs, and More
You can save thousands of dollars
Between grilling out and watching fireworks, you’re probably also doing a little online shopping this weekend. There are plenty of Fourth of July sales to browse, but Best Buy’s incredible savings are by far some of the best we’ve come across. The retailer majorly slashed prices on hundreds of big-ticket items from every department, including laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and more.
Some of these impressive deals include this 75-inch TV for a whopping $1,200 off, the Apple Watch Series 3 for less than $200, and this Dyson cordless stick vacuum for 44 percent off. If you’re looking to invest in a new computer, now’s a good time to do so. Best Buy has some massive discounts on laptops and desktops that are almost as good as they were on Black Friday. Shoppers can score $700 off the Apple Macbook Pro that comes with a touch bar and the Lenovo touch-screen Chromebook for less than $350. And these are just a few of the standout deals offered this holiday weekend.
On top of all these amazing savings, Best Buy is also offering free delivery or curbside pickup, which can be ready within one hour after you place your order. Best Buy’s Fourth of July sale ends this Sunday, so be sure to take full advantage of it sooner rather than later.
To help you get started, we rounded up 25 of the best Fourth of July deals to shop at Best Buy this weekend, conveniently broken down into categories to make it easier to find what you’re looking for. Keep scrolling and start saving!
Best Apple Deals
- Apple Watch Series 342mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band, $199 (orig. $229)
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $169.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $234.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Space Gray, $849.99 (orig. $899.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro 15.4-Inch Display with Touch Bar, $2,799.99 (orig. $3,499.99)
Best TV Deals
- Insignia 43-Inch 4K UHD TV Smart LED with HDR, $219.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Samsung 50-Inch 7 Series 4K UHD TV Smart LED with HDR, $329.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Hisense 75-Inch 4K UHD TV Smart LED with HDR, $699.99 (orig. $999.99)
- Sony 65-Inch 4K UHD TV Smart LED with HDR, $1,299.99 (orig. $1,599.99)
- TCL 75-Inch LED Smart 4K Roku TV with HDR, $1,799.99 (orig. $2,999.99)
Best Laptop Deals
- Lenovo 2-in-1 15.6-Inch Touch-Screen Chromebook, $349 (orig. $449)
- HP Envy 2-in-1 15.6-Inch Touch-Screen Laptop, $649.99 (orig. $849.99)
- ASUS Zenbook 14-Inch Laptop, $549.99 (orig. $699.99)
- Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 14-Inch Touch-Screen Laptop, $999.99 (orig. $1,299.99)
- LG Ultra PC 17-Inch Laptop, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,499.99)
Best Vacuum Deals
- Neato Robotics Botvac D7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $599.99 (orig. $799.99)
- Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum, $229.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Dyson V11 Origin Cord-Free Stick Vacuum, $449.99 (orig. $549.99)
- Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cord-Free Vacuum, $599.99 (orig. $699.99)
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $199.99)
Best Kitchen Appliance Deals
- Ninja 10-Cup Coffee Maker, $159.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Insignia 3.4-Quart Digital Air Fryer, $89.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $79.99 (orig. $109.99)
- Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-Quart Pressure Cooker, $49.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Insignia 29-Bottle Wine Cooler, $229.99 (orig. $299.99)
