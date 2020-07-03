Best Buy’s Epic Fourth of July Sale Is Packed with Amazing Deals on Dyson Vacuums, 4K TVs, and More

Between grilling out and watching fireworks, you’re probably also doing a little online shopping this weekend. There are plenty of Fourth of July sales to browse, but Best Buy’s incredible savings are by far some of the best we’ve come across. The retailer majorly slashed prices on hundreds of big-ticket items from every department, including laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and more.

On top of all these amazing savings, Best Buy is also offering free delivery or curbside pickup, which can be ready within one hour after you place your order. Best Buy’s Fourth of July sale ends this Sunday, so be sure to take full advantage of it sooner rather than later.

To help you get started, we rounded up 25 of the best Fourth of July deals to shop at Best Buy this weekend, conveniently broken down into categories to make it easier to find what you’re looking for. Keep scrolling and start saving!

Best Apple Deals

Best TV Deals

Best Laptop Deals

Best Vacuum Deals

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

