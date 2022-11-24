Lifestyle 24 Black Friday Deals on Gifts Worth Putting Under the Tree, from Fluffy Slippers to Spanx Loungewear They’re all under $150 By Alex Warner Alex Warner Instagram Website Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of shopping-focused topics, such as how to get celebrity looks for less, the best deals and sales online, products trending on social media, and new brand launches. She also dives deep into data reports to strategize future content opportunities.Alex's writing spans across multiple verticals including fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle and she has covered celebrity news, awards shows, and live events such as the royal wedding. Published on November 24, 2022 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Spanx, Tiny Tags, Tula, Baublebar, Amazon With the holidays just a few weeks away, gift shopping is likely a top priority on your list of things to do — and Black Friday is an especially good time to buy presents since many brands and retailers offer some of its biggest discounts of the year. But between checking everyone off your list and trying to stay within your budget, along with all the other holiday plans you've got (baking cookies, singing carols, and making gingerbread houses), we know how tricky it can be to actually spend time finding the perfect gift. To help you make the most of the weekend-long shopping extravaganza, we've curated a list of fashion, beauty, and home gifts all under $150. Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. You'll find everything from editor-approved skincare devices to celebrity-carried handbags to customer-loved headphones, all of which are sure to make opening presents a delight come Christmas day. To make things even easier, we broke it down by price range so you can easily find what you're looking for. Keep scrolling to discover holiday gift ideas in all budgets for everyone on your list this year! Amazon Gifts Under $25 Need a white elephant gift for $25 or less? We've got you covered. There are plenty of affordable finds waiting to be scooped up on Amazon, like these retro-inspired smiley face slippers. Speaking of cozy items, this knit beanie with more than 13,200 five-star ratings is 41 percent off. There's also this adorable stuffed bear that would make for an ideal "soothing gift for the young and not-so-young," according to Oprah Winfrey, who included it on her list of Favorite Things this year. For the friend who loves to accessorize, now's the perfect time to add a few of the mega-popular BaubleBar Alidia rings to your cart while they're only $18. Jennifer Aniston recently wore the cubic zirconia gemstone-embellished band during a talk show appearance, making them all the more worthy of gracing your fingers. Furtalk Winter Knitted Beanie Hat, $16.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com Kate Somerville Exfolikate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $19.60 (orig. $28); nordstrom.com BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring, $18 (orig. $48); baublebar.com Zimasilk 100 Percent Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $19.19 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com Aiminuo Retro Happy Face Slippers, $11.99–$23.98 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com Warmies Cozy Plush Heatable Lavender Scented Stuffed Animal, $24.95 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Jiggy Gifts Under $50 A creative gift with a dual purpose may be the ideal option for someone who enjoys brain teasers. Jiggy's puzzle kits feature elevated designs from emerging female artists that are so pretty you'll want to frame it when you're done, like this vibrant holiday-inspired option called Tinsel Time. During Black Friday, you can score up to 35 percent off when you purchase three or more puzzles. As for some fashion finds under $50, the knotted headbands from Lele Sadoughi — a brand that Kate Middleton wears on repeat — are 25 percent off. There's also this comfy-looking quarter-zip sweatshirt from Aerie for 40 percent off and these ribbed Zella leggings with pockets for half-off. Jiggy Tinsel Time Puzzle by Ana Hard, $30 (orig. $40); jiggypuzzles.com Zella Live-In Rib Pocket High Waist Leggings, $34.50 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com Lele Sadoughi Icecap Velvet Knotted Headband, $36.75 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $49); lelesadoughi.com Aerie Down-to-Earth Quarter Zip Sweatshirt, $38.97 (orig. $64.95); ae.com Drybar The Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush, $47.20 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com Spanx Gifts Under $100 For the one who's always reading, now's a great time to give them a whole library of books — well, digital copies, that is. The latest model of the Kindle Paperwhite is 32 percent off right now. And you know what pairs well cozied up with a good book? A glass of wine. This popular advent calendar from Vinebox comes with 12 different wines that are meant to be opened daily throughout the holidays, and it's currently under $100. Another extra cozy gift that you might even want to grab for yourself is the Spanx AirEssentials lounge pants. Not only do editors love them, but Oprah herself once said the fabric "feels like a hug." Thanks to the Spanx Black Friday deal, you can snag a pair for 20 percent off. There's also the JW Pei ruched shoulder bag that supermodels were spotted carrying frequently last summer. It's available in 15 pretty colors and going for 26 percent off. Chi Rose Delight 1-Inch Ceramic Digital Hairstyling Iron, $65.40 (orig. $109); ulta.com JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $66 (orig. $89); jwpei.com Lululemon Warm Down High-Rise Jogger, $69 (orig. $118); shop.lululemon.com Ugg Cozy Slipper, $69.90 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant, $94.40 (orig. $118); spanx.com Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB, $94.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com Tula 6-Piece Skin Nourishing Kit, $96.60 (orig. $138); tula.com Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine, $96.75 (orig. $129); getvinebox.com Nordstrom Gifts Under $150 If you have a bigger budget to spend, the editor-loved Solawave Wand should be at the top of your list. It uses red light therapy to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, leaving behind a radiant glow — and right now, you can get two for the price of one. There's also a can't-miss deal on the viral nap dress that's famous for selling nearly 8,000 dresses within 30 minutes of its launch. The Hill House style comes in an array of festive prints for the holidays, and it's 30 percent off with a promo code, knocking the price down $45. For a more personalized gift, opt for this Tiny Tags mini pendant necklace that can be engraved with initials or a name and the wearer's birthstone. Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress, $105 with code 30FORYOU (orig. $150); hillhousehome.com Tiny Tags Gold Mini Dog Tag Necklace with Birthstone, $112 with code SHOP20 (orig. $140; tinytags.com Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket, $135 (orig. $180); nordstrom.com Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $149 for two; solawave.co Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $149.99 (orig. $349.95); amazon.com These deals all expire at various times this holiday weekend, so we suggest jumping on the ones you want sooner rather than later. Keep scrolling to shop Black Friday deals on gift-worthy finds for everyone on your list this season! Nordstrom. Buy It! Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.