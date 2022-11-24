24 Black Friday Deals on Gifts Worth Putting Under the Tree, from Fluffy Slippers to Spanx Loungewear

With the holidays just a few weeks away, gift shopping is likely a top priority on your list of things to do — and Black Friday is an especially good time to buy presents since many brands and retailers offer some of its biggest discounts of the year.

But between checking everyone off your list and trying to stay within your budget, along with all the other holiday plans you've got (baking cookies, singing carols, and making gingerbread houses), we know how tricky it can be to actually spend time finding the perfect gift. To help you make the most of the weekend-long shopping extravaganza, we've curated a list of fashion, beauty, and home gifts all under $150.

You'll find everything from editor-approved skincare devices to celebrity-carried handbags to customer-loved headphones, all of which are sure to make opening presents a delight come Christmas day. To make things even easier, we broke it down by price range so you can easily find what you're looking for.

Keep scrolling to discover holiday gift ideas in all budgets for everyone on your list this year!

Gifts Under $25

Need a white elephant gift for $25 or less? We've got you covered. There are plenty of affordable finds waiting to be scooped up on Amazon, like these retro-inspired smiley face slippers. Speaking of cozy items, this knit beanie with more than 13,200 five-star ratings is 41 percent off. There's also this adorable stuffed bear that would make for an ideal "soothing gift for the young and not-so-young," according to Oprah Winfrey, who included it on her list of Favorite Things this year.

For the friend who loves to accessorize, now's the perfect time to add a few of the mega-popular BaubleBar Alidia rings to your cart while they're only $18. Jennifer Aniston recently wore the cubic zirconia gemstone-embellished band during a talk show appearance, making them all the more worthy of gracing your fingers.

Furtalk Winter Knitted Beanie Hat, $16.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Kate Somerville Exfolikate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $19.60 (orig. $28); nordstrom.com

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring, $18 (orig. $48); baublebar.com

Zimasilk 100 Percent Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $19.19 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Aiminuo Retro Happy Face Slippers, $11.99–$23.98 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Warmies Cozy Plush Heatable Lavender Scented Stuffed Animal, $24.95 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Gifts Under $50

A creative gift with a dual purpose may be the ideal option for someone who enjoys brain teasers. Jiggy's puzzle kits feature elevated designs from emerging female artists that are so pretty you'll want to frame it when you're done, like this vibrant holiday-inspired option called Tinsel Time. During Black Friday, you can score up to 35 percent off when you purchase three or more puzzles.

As for some fashion finds under $50, the knotted headbands from Lele Sadoughi — a brand that Kate Middleton wears on repeat — are 25 percent off. There's also this comfy-looking quarter-zip sweatshirt from Aerie for 40 percent off and these ribbed Zella leggings with pockets for half-off.

Jiggy Tinsel Time Puzzle by Ana Hard, $30 (orig. $40); jiggypuzzles.com

Zella Live-In Rib Pocket High Waist Leggings, $34.50 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Lele Sadoughi Icecap Velvet Knotted Headband, $36.75 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $49); lelesadoughi.com

Aerie Down-to-Earth Quarter Zip Sweatshirt, $38.97 (orig. $64.95); ae.com

Drybar The Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush, $47.20 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Gifts Under $100

For the one who's always reading, now's a great time to give them a whole library of books — well, digital copies, that is. The latest model of the Kindle Paperwhite is 32 percent off right now. And you know what pairs well cozied up with a good book? A glass of wine. This popular advent calendar from Vinebox comes with 12 different wines that are meant to be opened daily throughout the holidays, and it's currently under $100.

Another extra cozy gift that you might even want to grab for yourself is the Spanx AirEssentials lounge pants. Not only do editors love them, but Oprah herself once said the fabric "feels like a hug." Thanks to the Spanx Black Friday deal, you can snag a pair for 20 percent off. There's also the JW Pei ruched shoulder bag that supermodels were spotted carrying frequently last summer. It's available in 15 pretty colors and going for 26 percent off.

Chi Rose Delight 1-Inch Ceramic Digital Hairstyling Iron, $65.40 (orig. $109); ulta.com

JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $66 (orig. $89); jwpei.com

Lululemon Warm Down High-Rise Jogger, $69 (orig. $118); shop.lululemon.com

Ugg Cozy Slipper, $69.90 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com

Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant, $94.40 (orig. $118); spanx.com

Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB, $94.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Tula 6-Piece Skin Nourishing Kit, $96.60 (orig. $138); tula.com

Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine, $96.75 (orig. $129); getvinebox.com

Gifts Under $150

If you have a bigger budget to spend, the editor-loved Solawave Wand should be at the top of your list. It uses red light therapy to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, leaving behind a radiant glow — and right now, you can get two for the price of one.

There's also a can't-miss deal on the viral nap dress that's famous for selling nearly 8,000 dresses within 30 minutes of its launch. The Hill House style comes in an array of festive prints for the holidays, and it's 30 percent off with a promo code, knocking the price down $45. For a more personalized gift, opt for this Tiny Tags mini pendant necklace that can be engraved with initials or a name and the wearer's birthstone.

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress, $105 with code 30FORYOU (orig. $150); hillhousehome.com

Tiny Tags Gold Mini Dog Tag Necklace with Birthstone, $112 with code SHOP20 (orig. $140; tinytags.com

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket, $135 (orig. $180); nordstrom.com

Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $149 for two; solawave.co

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $149.99 (orig. $349.95); amazon.com

These deals all expire at various times this holiday weekend, so we suggest jumping on the ones you want sooner rather than later. Keep scrolling to shop Black Friday deals on gift-worthy finds for everyone on your list this season!

