Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Black Friday 2019

Image zoom Getty

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here — and no, I’m not talking about the holidays. Though it may seem like just yesterday we were ringing in the new year, the end of 2019 is looming, which means Black Friday is right around the corner and it’s time to start making your holiday shopping lists. Feeling stressed yet?

As an e-commerce editor, it’s my job to scour the Internet for the best deals online, so Black Friday is basically like my Christmas. It’s the one day (okay, weekend-long event) of the year when tons of retailers and brands host some of their biggest sales, both in stores and online. As a person who used to wake up at the crack of dawn to stand in hours of long lines to score the best deals, I can confidently say that shopping Black Friday online is way better — and sometimes the deals are even more worth it (sorry, Cyber Monday).

If you start planning now, it’ll be much easier to find everything on your holiday shopping list at amazing prices on Black Friday. Having extensively covered the deals last year (if only you could see my massive Google doc), I’m here to alleviate your stress by sharing everything you need to know about the biggest shopping holiday of the year — from when to expect the deals to begin to the hottest ticket items that went on sale last year, I’m giving you all my tips and tricks to shopping Black Friday deals online. Keep scrolling to get all the details we know now so you can start planning in advance.

Pro tip: Keep this page bookmarked and refer back to it on Thanksgiving day — I’ll be updating it with the best Black Friday deals you can find online this year.

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday always falls on the last Friday of November, otherwise known as the day after Thanksgiving. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year (next to Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day, that is) and the time when many people shop for Christmas and holiday gifts. Mark you calendars, because this year, Black Friday will take place on November 29 — but you can expect it to start even earlier than that! Though the term refers to just one day, the shopping holiday has become a weekend-long marathon of deals and markdowns, with many deals beginning on Thanksgiving day.

What Are Black Friday Hours?

Every year it seems like the deals begin earlier and earlier. Despite the name, Black Friday hours typically start as early as the day of Thanksgiving. Last year, we saw Black Friday deals dropping as soon as 4PM Thursday, which is probably right around the time you’re eating turkey and mashed potatoes. Luckily, if you’re shopping online, it should be a breeze to scoop up these deals from home — even if you’re still at the dinner table. While most of the big retailers will majorly slash prices on Black Friday, you can also expect to find continuous deals throughout the weekend leading into Cyber Monday.

Image zoom

Who Has the Best Black Friday Deals?

What I love most about Black Friday is that everyone from the major retailers that often have deals to the very niche brands that rarely go on sale want to give you mega savings. And we all love saving money, right? From exclusive discount codes to slashed prices, you can bet you’ll find some of the best deals on tech, fashion, beauty, gaming, and home during this shopping holiday. Last year, we saw some of the biggest markdowns from major retailers like Nordstrom, Walmart, Amazon, Zappos, and Macy’s. As for Black Friday fashion deals, in 2018, brands like Boohoo, Draper James, FRAME, and Kate Spade offered us sitewide discounts (the dream deal!).

Best Black Friday Deals

Not only does Black Friday bring amazing deals on big ticket items like smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, video game consoles (including the Xbox One, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch), and tons of other electronic items, but you can also expect savings on everyday home and kitchen essentials like vacuums, countertop appliances, and smart home gadgets (Amazon Echo Spot, we’re looking at you).

Below are five of the top products shoppers bought last year on Black Friday, including the wildly popular six-quart Instant Pot that seemingly everyone you know has in their kitchen, the one-of-a-kind cordless Dyson V7 vacuum that’s powerful suction cleans even the toughest dirt, and the trendy AeroGarden Harvest that’s essentially like having your own indoor garden. Of course, I went ahead and found them all on sale already (a pre-Black Friday deal, no?), so if you need it now, you still won’t have to pay full price. But if you can wait a couple more months, these products are more than likely to be marked down even more the day of Black Friday.

Top Black Friday Products

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker, $74.96 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

Image zoom The Home Depot

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $329.99); homedepot.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $399.99); walmart.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! AeroGarden Harvest, $95.27 (orig. $149.95); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! InstaShiatsu Foot Massager with Air Compression & Heat, $199 (orig. $349.97); amazon.com

What Else Was on Sale Last Year During Black Friday?

Check out our Black Friday coverage from last year to see what was on sale in 2018, and start planning what you want to scoop up for a major discount this year.