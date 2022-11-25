The 21 Places to Shop for Black Friday Deals Across the Entire Internet

There’s not much time to score impressive savings on home, tech, fashion, and more

By Meg Lappe
Published on November 25, 2022 11:12 AM

Places to Shop for Black Friday Deals
Photo: Best Buy / Revolve /Ruggable

Can you believe it? We made it to Black Friday — and the discounts are waiting for you.

One of the biggest shopping days of the entire year, Black Friday sales have evolved from the doorbuster events of years past, when shoppers would start queueing in front of their favorite stores before they finished digesting Thanksgiving dinner. But these days, you can find nearly every in-store deal online, meaning you can check off your gift list without leaving the house. Talk about convenience.

The only problem? The internet is big — like, really big. And it can be tough to know where to find the best sales in a short amount of time. So to cut through the clutter, we've listed the internet's best Black Friday sales, plus a little bit about them, below.

Click through on the retailer's name to start shopping, and keep checking back: We'll add more good sales as we find them.

Amazon: Amazon's Black Friday deals will run through Cyber Monday. You can find everything from beauty and fashion to kitchen appliances and TVs.

Backcountry: Take Up to 70 percent off select items, including outdoor brands such as North Face, Patagonia and Smith.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Through November 27, save 25 percent on your favorite home finds.

Best Buy: Get big deals on all of your favorite electronic brands, including Apple, Samsung, and LG.

Buy Buy Baby: Score up to 50 percent off strollers, baby monitors, and toys, and get rewarded when you spend more.

Brooklinen: The biggest sale of the year is now! Get 25 percent off sitewide on some of our favorite sheets.

Buffy: Get 20 percent off storewide and 30 percent off bundles from this popular cooling bedding brand.

Beyond Yoga: Take 35 percent off sitewide, which can save you up to 85 percent on some sale items.

Boohoo: Boohoo's Black Friday sale offers 60 percent off everything on the site — both men's and women's.

Casper: Save25 percent on best-in-class mattresses, adjustable frames, and bed sheets.

Chewy: Don't forget your pets! Save up to 50 percent on all your pets' favorites from treats and toys to beds and leashes.

Glossier: Take 20 percent off all purchases and 30 percent off orders of $100 or more through Sunday, November 27.

Home Depot: Get discounts on everything from washers and dryers to artificial Christmas trees, including up to 45 percent off select tools.

Lowe's: Save up to $750 on major appliances, enjoy buy one, get one deals, and save 45 percent on select tools.

lululemon: Now is the time to buy your athleisure favorites. Products are bound to sell out soon, so jump on these deals ASAP.

Macy's: Black Friday deals on clothes, shoes, accessories, home goods, kitchen appliances, and more end today, November 26.

Madewell: Find deals up to 50 percent off on coats, bags, jeans, and more with code TGIF online and in stores.

Nordstrom: Save big on Ugg, Free People, Drybar, and more.

Target: Tens of thousands of deals are available on everything from TVs and toys to toothbrushes and artificial Christmas trees, and prices go beyond 50 percent off.

Theragun: Save up to $150 on massagers, $50 on vibrating rollers, and $300 on recovery compression boots.

Walmart: Get up to 30 percent off tech, 40 percent off toys, and much more.

Wayfair: Save on all things home, including up to 65 percent on living room seating and up to 80 percent on rugs.

