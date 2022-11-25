Can you believe it? Black Friday is almost over — but there are still discounts are waiting for you.

One of the biggest shopping days of the entire year, Black Friday sales have evolved from the doorbuster events of years past, when shoppers would start queueing in front of their favorite stores before they finished digesting Thanksgiving dinner. But these days, you can find nearly every in-store deal online, meaning you can check off your gift list without leaving the house. Talk about convenience.

The only problem? The internet is big — like, really big. And it can be tough to know where to find the best sales in a short amount of time. So to cut through the clutter, we've listed the internet's best Black Friday sales, plus a little bit about them, below.

Click through on the retailer's name to start shopping, and keep checking back: We'll add more good sales as we find them.

Ably Apparel: Get 50 percent off when you use the code NOSTRESS.

Act+Acre: Save on hair care products at the biggest sale of the year and get 25 percent off sitewide.

Adidas: Up to 70 percent off shoes and clothing at the three-striped retailer.

Adidas Headphones: Up to 30 percent off headphones from the iconic sporting brand.

Adore Me: Up to 70 percent off during the biggest sale of the year.

Aeropostale: Get 60 to 70 percent off sitewide, in stores, and online.

Alice + Olivia: Treat your closet to some new additions with up to 25 percent off sitewide through November 28.

Allbirds: Up to 50 percent off select styles at the sustainable shoe retailer.

Alpha Paw: Shop up to 50 percent off sitewide on all pet supplies, with an additional 30 percent off with code BFCM, now through November 26.

Amazon: Amazon's Black Friday deals will run through Cyber Monday. You can find everything from beauty and fashion to kitchen appliances and TVs.

AnaOno: Support the girls with 30 percent off all bras when you use code BFCM22 at checkout — plus free shipping on orders over $99.

A Pup Above: Get free cubies when you purchase $100 or more.

Ann Taylor: Take 50 percent off everything when you use the code ITSHERE.

Arrae: Say goodbye to bloating and get better sleep this holiday season with up to 25 percent off a variety of natural supplements.

Anthropology: Save 30 percent off sitewide (some exclusion apply) and receive an additional 50 percent off on all sale items.

Away: The luggage maker is offering $50 off if you buy any two suitcases, and $100 off if you get three.

Awe Inspired: Dress your neck with the same jewelry that adorns your favorite celebrities (Taylor Swift! Sarah Jessica Parker! Meghan Markle!), and save 30 percent off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY through November 26.

Backcountry: Take Up to 70 percent off select items, including outdoor brands such as North Face, Patagonia and Smith.

Banana Republic: Shop steals of 40 percent off your full-priced purchase.

bareMinerals: Stock up on all your makeup faves and take 25 percent off sitewide and 30 percent off select holiday kits with code BFSALE.

BaubleBar: Known for its celebrity-loved jewelry and favorites like customizable blankets, take 30 perfect off the whole site with code BB30.

Beautycounter: Stock up on your favorite makeup, skincare, and more with 20 percent off sitewide, and deals up to 30 percent off when you spend over $250. Plus, all orders over $50 get free shipping.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Through November 27, save 25 percent on your favorite home finds.

Beis: Travel in style with one of our favorite celebrity bag brands (PEOPLE Tested and approved!) and save 25 percent sitewide, today while supplies last.

Belly Bandit: We're all thankful for a little support, and when you use the code THANKFUL today, you can save up to 25 percent sitewide on supportive clothing for before, during, and after pregnancy.

Bellroy: Bellroy's brilliant backpacks, wallets, and travel bags are all up to 33 percent off.

Belstaff: Up to 40 percent off clothing on the retro maker's site.

Ben Sherman: 40 percent off sitewide at the British clothing retailer.

Best Buy: Get big deals on all of your favorite electronic brands, including Apple, Samsung, and LG.

BlendJet: Mix up some smoothies and deals when you shop today. Blendjets are 15 percent off when you buy one, 20 percent off for two, and 25 percent off for three, while supplies last.

bluemercury: You're invited to this holiday shopping party with deals up to 20 percent off when you spend $250 and use the code GIFT at checkout. This deal applies in stores and online.

Buy Buy Baby: Score up to 50 percent off strollers, baby monitors, and toys, and get rewarded when you spend more.

Brooklinen: The biggest sale of the year is now! Get 25 percent off sitewide on some of our favorite sheets.

Buffy: Get 20 percent off storewide and 30 percent off bundles from this popular cooling bedding brand.

Beyond Yoga: Take 35 percent off sitewide, which can save you up to 85 percent on some sale items.

Boohoo: Boohoo's Black Friday sale offers 60 percent off everything on the site — both men's and women's.

Carbon 38: Get 30 percent off the entire site when you use the code THANKFUL at checkout. Additionally, score select outerwear styles for up to 50 percent off.

Casper: Save25 percent on best-in-class mattresses, adjustable frames, and bed sheets.

Chewy: Don't forget your pets! Save up to 50 percent on all your pets' favorites from treats and toys to beds and leashes.

Crocs: Shop and save up to 60 percent off sale and get footwear for the whole family.

Dermstore:Save up to 30 percent off with the code JOY on fragrances, skincare, and more.

DSW: Get up to 30 percent off in-store and online with code BFDEALS.

Frasier Sterling: Shop fun necklaces, rings, and more while the entire site is 60 percent off, no code required — with some exclusions.

Free People: Score discounts up to 50 percent off on select styles like boots, jackets, and sweaters.

Glossier: Take 20 percent off all purchases and 30 percent off orders of $100 or more through Sunday, November 27.

Home Depot: Get discounts on everything from washers and dryers to artificial Christmas trees, including up to 45 percent off select tools.

Lowe's: Save up to $750 on major appliances, enjoy buy one, get one deals, and save 45 percent on select tools.

lululemon: Now is the time to buy your athleisure favorites. Products are bound to sell out soon, so jump on these deals ASAP.

Macy's: Black Friday deals on clothes, shoes, accessories, home goods, kitchen appliances, and more end today, November 26.

Madewell: Find deals up to 50 percent off on coats, bags, jeans, and more with code TGIF online and in stores.

Minted: Score your holiday cards at a 20 percent off discount on all orders over $150 and 15 percent off everything else.

Nordstrom: Save big on Ugg, Free People, Drybar, and more.

Nutribullet: Unlock 25 percent off with an email sign up, or get 30 percent off a Nutribillet Pro 900 with the code DAILYDEALPRO at checkout.

Otherland: Save up to 35 percent on scented candles, including the brand's first-ever 3-wick, 26-ounce candle.

Parachute: Sleep tight with 20 percent off this whole bedding and home decor site.

Ruggable: Snag select styles for up to 25 percent off and get everything else for 20 percent off with the code BF22.

Samsung: Looking for the perfect way to watch the World Cup? This is the weekend to pick up a Samsung TV, like the best-selling OLED, Neo QLED, projectors, and more for up to $2000 off.

Spanx: One of our favorite retailers started its biggest sale of the year early. Take 20 percent off of everything, including these Oprah-recommended Perfect Pant.

Target: Tens of thousands of deals are available on everything from TVs and toys to toothbrushes and artificial Christmas trees, and prices go beyond 50 percent off.

Theragun: Save up to $150 on massagers, $50 on vibrating rollers, and $300 on recovery compression boots.

Truff: Turn up the heat with the viral truffle hot sauce, now 25 percent off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

Vahdam Teas: Try award-winning teas this season with up to 50 percent off everything on the site, plus up to 4 free gifts with every order.

Vosges Haut Chocolate: Enjoy premium truffles and chocolate gifts sets at 20 percent off almost everything, as well as 15 percent off limited edition holiday and wine sets.

Walmart: Get up to 30 percent off tech, 40 percent off toys, and much more.

Wayfair: Save on all things home, including up to 65 percent on living room seating and up to 80 percent on rugs.

Williams Sonoma: Shop deals up to 50 percent off brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Zwilling, KitchenAid, and Vitamix.

Yeti: Check out the Gear Garage for new releases and enjoy two free Rambler Lowballs when you spent $200 or more.

Youth to the People: Stock up on skincare for the year while the entire site is 25 percent off.

Zappos: Score big deals on footwear with tons of deals at this shoe retailer.

