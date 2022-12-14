Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty Products We Tried in November

Below, we're rounding up the makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrances that made us do a double-take last month — and then reach for them again and again. From a TikTok-viral color-changing blush to an under-eye cream that works better than a filter, these are the best products we tried in November.

At PEOPLE, we take beauty testing very seriously. We sift through hundreds — nay — thousands of pitches and products on a regular basis, carefully swatching, spritzing, and applying the latest and greatest offerings so that we can then share with you, dear readers, those that are worth your hard-earned money. And we're keenly aware that beauty products are subjective, which is why we consult with experts like dermatologists, makeup artists, and hairstylists to determine what will best suit our specific skin and hair types, and we also boast a large testing pool of varying beauty needs so that we're each giving the products a fair trial before writing them off. Sometimes, though, there are those especially shiny offerings that we feel the need to shout from the mountaintop of bottles, tubes, and compacts, which is why we started this monthly series of our absolute favorite picks.

Twentynine Palms Buy It! $69; twentyninepalms.com "At 50 years old, Jared Leto has some of the best pores in the business, but when he launched his lifestyle brand, Twentynine Palms, which includes a lineup of beauty products, I wondered what the actor-musician and Gucci enthusiast really knew about skincare. Well, apparently he knows enough to create a hydrating serum with prickly pear, hyaluronic acid, evening primrose oil, and the prebiotic inulin that I've been using (and loving) all month." — Andrea Lavinthal, style & beauty director Price at time of publish: $69 EpicLight Never Settle Radiant Cheek + Lip Blush

Epic Light Buy It! $30; epiclightbeauty.com "The colder it gets outside, the more I rely on blush to perk up my face and my mood. My current favorite is this cream-to-powder formula which imparts a natural-looking pop of color on the cheeks, lips, and eyes with your fingertips. It also has hyaluronic acid and avocado oil to add a boost of hydration." — Andrea Lavinthal, style & beauty director Price at time of publish: $30 Pat McGrath Labs Mthrshp Mega: Celestial Nirvana Palette

Pat McGrath Buy It! $82; patmcgrath.com "If you're an eyeshadow lover like me, then you'll be naturally drawn to the entrancing mixture of decadent mattes, glistening metallics and pressed glitter pans that decorate this colorful palette. Perfect for gifting, this array of 18 all-new shadow shades can be combined to craft everyday natural glam, icy smoky eyes or colorful looks that scream "holiday party." I can't seem to drag myself away from this palette's buttery and intensely opaque formulas this month, and to be honest, I don't want to." — Alyssa Brascia, commerce staff writer Price at time of publish: $82 Merit Beauty Great Skin Instant Glow Serum

Merit Buy It! $38; meritbeauty.com "I tend to be cautious when it comes to trying new serums — I'm more of a face-wash-and--moisturizer-before-bed type of gal. But the Great Skin Instant Glow from Merit may have changed my whole outlook on infusing serums into my morning makeup prep, because this product is such a gem. You can use a few pumps before or after moisturizer, and within minutes the hyaluronic acid-rich serum has absorbed into your skin, leaving you with supple, plumped skin that's ready to make your base makeup apply like a dream. And the golden bottle looks luxe sitting on my desk, so I can leave it out for convenience and aesthetic." — Alyssa Brascia, commerce staff writer Price at time of publish: $38 Nez Deodorant

Nez Buy It! $20 for 3 minis; nezcare.com "I still have those days when I run out the door having not remembered to put on deodorant. Lucky for me, at least if I am headed to work, I can freshen up in our beauty closet. On my most recent forgetful day, I made a beeline to our bodycare section only to spot Nez deodorants on the shelf. And let me tell you, this is one small but mighty product. It's 'occasion-based' meaning the vegan formulas address different types of sweat. I now carry Workout Sesh 24/7 (it combats eccrine sweat produced from an uptick in your movement — hello N.Y.C commute — and body heat)." — Jackie Fields, deputy beauty director Price at time of publish: $20 for 3 minis Miami Beach Bum Hair Shield

Miami Beach Bum Buy It! $28; miamibeachbum.com "The jar said "aloe, avocado and coconut," so I had to try it. Fast-forward several months and even though this cream's main goal is to protect hair from sun, salt, and chlorine, I still find myself reaching for it both because I love the smell, and because it's proven a great detangler and hydrator for my ends." — Jackie Fields, deputy beauty director Price at time of publish: $28 BioEffect EGF Serum

Nordstrom Buy It! $169; nordstrom.com "This tiny bottle of serum is definitely on the pricey side, but trust when I say that it is worth every penny. I like to call it 'liquid gold,' because each application notably improves the texture and clarity of my skin. The secret is plant-based EGF (or epidermal growth factors) to help supplement your skin's natural EGFs which deplete over time. These proteins are responsible for signaling cell turnover and repair. The consistency is very unique — almost like a serum/oil combination without any greasy aftermath. And one tiny drop goes a very long way, so don't let the size deter you." — Lindsey Metrus, commerce director Price at time of publish: $169 Youth to the People Polypeptide Cream

Sephora Buy It! $64; sephora.com "I typically shy away from anything marketed as a 'cream' because they tend to be too thick for my skin, but this iteration from Youth to the People is absolutely perfect. I like to cocktail it with my foundation and a pump of Drunk Elephant's D-Bronzi drops for a dewy base, but it's also perfect as the final step in my skincare routine to keep my skin soft and moisturized in these dry winter months." — Lindsey Metrus, commerce director Price at time of publish: $64 Skin Gym Revilit LED Light Therapy

Skin Gym Buy It! $80; skingymco.com "My skin is currently weathering the effects of holiday season stress, and this light therapy device from Skin Gym is its consistent savior. With three different light therapies to target your skin concerns — blue for acne, red for fine lines, and green for pigmentation and inflammation — this handheld device is putting in the work. My skin says 'thank you.' It's simple to use. Just close your eyes and move the device around different facial areas of concern, and recharge with the universal USB cord. To complete your at-home facial, if your under-eyes look as zombie-esque as mine do, Skin Gym also has a fabulous Gold Foil Eye Mask to zap dark circles away." — Madison Yauger, commerce staff writer Price at time of publish: $80 MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour

MAC Buy It! $26; maccosmetics.com "As the season grows colder, and my lips get drier, I've been loving the MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour. This hydrating liquid lipstick retains the matte finish that I like while providing some much needed moisture to my lips. It doesn't flake, crack, or dry out during the day, leaving the skin soft and nourished. Upon application, it creates an almost blurred effect, so there aren't harsh lines like some lipsticks. Plus, it comes in a wealth of delicious shades like dirty peach, dusty pink, and deep wine, among others. This lightweight and long-lasting lipstick is cause for a smile, and will no doubt be the star of your next makeup look." — Madison Yauger, commerce staff writer Price at time of publish: $26 Selfmade Secure Attachment Comfort Serum +

SelfMade Buy It! $36; beselfmade.co "My skin gets embarrassingly dry in the winter, so a standard serum won't cut it. This Selfmade serum is perhaps the thickest serum I've ever encountered — and I mean that in a good way. I can really feel it hydrating my skin as I put it on, and by the time I'm done with my morning routine, my skin feels both quenched and protected." — Erin Johnson, senior commerce editor Price at time of publish: $36 Once In a Pink Moon Fire Element Collection - Energizing

Pink Moon Buy It! $131; pinkmoon.co "I'm a bit of a zodiac nerd, so the new line from Pink Moon was calling my name. I have the entire Fire Element line — I'm a Leo, after all — and while the zodiac aspect makes it fun, these products really do work together to energize (read: brighten) your skin. Also, after using all three of these, my skin was actually glowing." — Erin Johnson, senior commerce editor Price at time of publish: $108 LANEIGE Gummy Bear Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C

Laneige Buy It! $24; us.laneige.com "There's nothing I hate more than dry lips. As we entered our drier months, I was in dire need of something to help keep everything hydrated. We've all heard the hype behind this product, so I thought it was about time I tried it. I found some of the flavors to be a lot for me, but I fell in love with the gummy bear flavor. I understand all the buzz around this product. I find myself reapplying it throughout the day. The gummy bear sleeping mask adds a light pink sheen to the lips, giving them a more lively look. I even redeemed my Sephora points (finally!) for a tiny version of this product I can keep at my desk or throw in my purse. I'm not leaving the house without this product. It's super light and leaves my lips looking moisturized and plump, which is exactly what I need this time of year."— Dhara Patel, commerce project manager Price at time of publish: $24 Sunday Riley Auto Correct Eye Cream

Sephora Buy It! $65; sephora.com "I was in the market for a caffeine eye cream when I came across this product. Recently, my eyes have been feeling tired, and I've noticed more dullness around them. I choose this product because of the ingredients. It has caffeine, ginseng, antioxidant-rich lutein, and watermelon extract. My favorite ingredient is antioxidant-rich lutein, which helps protect the eye area from blue light, something I need since I'm in front of the computer all day. I also love how awake the caffeine makes my under-eyes feel. The watermelon extract adds a surge of hydration to the area and helps smooth out my fine lines. These amazing ingredients help my under-eyes look less puffy, alive, and energized. I'd recommend this to anyone looking for a new eye cream that is a sucker for great ingredients." — Dhara Patel, commerce project manager Price at time of publish: $65 Espressoh Glassy Blush