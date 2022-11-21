The Best Beauty Products the PEOPLE Team Tried This Month

Below, we're rounding up the makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrances that made us do a double-take last month — and then reach for them again and again. From a drugstore moisturizer that will quench your skin's thirst to an impressive at-home dermaplaning tool, below are our top beauty picks from October.

At PEOPLE, we take beauty testing very seriously. We sift through hundreds —nay — thousands of pitches and products on a regular basis, carefully swatching, spritzing, and applying the latest and greatest offerings so that we can then share with you, dear readers, those that are worth your hard-earned money. And we're keenly aware that beauty products are subjective, which is why we consult with experts like dermatologists, makeup artists, and hairstylists to determine what will best suit our specific skin and hair types, and we also boast a large testing pool of varying beauty needs so that we're each giving the products a fair trial before writing them off. Sometimes, though, there are those especially shiny offerings that we feel the need to shout from the mountaintop of bottles, tubes, and compacts, which is why we started this monthly series of our absolute favorite picks.

Sisley Buy It! $118; sisley-paris.com "With two kids at home and an exhausting daily commute, it feels like there's not enough concealer in all of Sephora to cover my under-eye circles. A makeup artist recently used this on me and I was amazed at how well it brightened up my eyes and made my fine lines less noticeable. Plus, the cooling metal applicator helps with puffiness and feels like a mini cryotherapy treatment." — Andrea Lavinthal, style & beauty director Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH - MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Sephora Buy It! $68; sephora.com "Lately I've noticed that my lashes have been looking kind of puny. Even three coats of my favorite volumizing mascara couldn't pump them up. I enlisted the help of this lash-enhancing serum and in just a few weeks I started to see results. I can't wait to hit the three-month mark which is when my longer, thicker lashes should peak." — Andrea Lavinthal, style & beauty director Yonka SOS Spot Roll-On Blemish Treatment

Yon Kausa Buy It! $38; shop.yonkausa.com "I'm pretty steadfast when it comes to my trusty adapalene acne gel. It works like an absolute charm and quickly reduces the size of my breakouts virtually overnight. As such, I tend to turn my nose up at 'natural' formulas thinking they couldn't possibly compete with my prescription-strength go-to. However, a friend recently turned me on to this roll-on from Parisian skincare brand, Yonka, made with sulfur to dry out dead skin cells and excess sebum and lactic acid to promote skin cell turnover and I'm turning a new leaf. "First off, I love that this comes in rollerball form — dispensing gel or cream onto my fingers and then applying to my skin feels messy and unsanitary, but this method (which includes a medical-grade stainless steel roller ball to inhibit spreading infection) makes application an absolute breeze. The first night I applied it, I woke up to smaller breakouts as well as whiteheads that had breached the surface, allowing me to gently extract them. There's also something quite therapeutic about this product — with a mix of lavender, rosemary, and geranium essential oils, I feel like I'm getting the calming benefits of each to boot. It's the perfect pre-bedtime ritual." — Lindsey Metrus, commerce director Payot Cleansing Micellar Milk

Payot Buy It! $23; us.payout.com "While I'm typically a huge gel cleanser fan, this cleansing micellar milk is such a nice treat for my skin, especially when the temperatures dip and I'm feeling a bit drier than usual. This super lightweight milk has a gentle yet enticing sweet orange blossom scent that makes the task of washing up even more enjoyable. My skin always feels super soft and nourished afterward — no tightness or 'sandpaper' feel that I sometimes fall victim to in the wintertime." — Lindsey Metrus, commerce director Tarte Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe

Sephora Buy It! $54; sephora.com "As we move toward the holidays, I've been a little more playful with my eye makeup. This decadent eyeshadow set from Tarte — featuring palettes 'Gilded' and 'Glamour' — has added some glimmer to every look I've worn out recently. Both palettes contain 18 shades each with a blend of matte and sparkly eyeshadow choices. For a lighter look, I've enjoyed layering Gilded's shimmery 'Bright Lights' shade on top of the matte 'Adorn' blended with a little bit of 'Deco' in my outer corner and crease. On nights when I'm feeling a little edgier, I love the darker bronze shades like 'Empire' and 'Modern' with some 'Industrial' for a pop. The packaging is also super fun and festive with bold striped patterns and seasonal maroon, gold, black, and creamy pink tones. There are so many options with these palettes, you'll be set for the holidays and the rest of the year." — Madison Yauger, commerce staff writer Mineral Fusion Nail Polish

Mineral Fusion Buy It! $10; mineralfusion.com "I love all natural nail polishes! I literally never use gel or powder, and my nails are really strong as a result, so I look for high quality nail polishes that won't chip and won't mess up my nails. Mineral Fusion is almost completely natural and infused with ingredients to make your nails stronger. It's also vegan and cruelty-free which is important to me when I'm trying beauty products. To make sure your nails stay strong and chip-free, it's a three step process: base polish, actual polish, and then the top coat. This polish comes in a wide array of colors, but I particularly like 'A Latte Fun' and 'Wine Not.' The bottles are also quite compact, making them perfect for travel, too!" — Madison Yauger, commerce staff writer Glasshouse Fragrances Midnight in Milan Body Lotion

Glasshouse Buy It! $35; glasshousefragrances.com "I have the travel-size version of this body lotion, but I'm one click away from getting the full-size, because the Midnight in Milan lotion from Glasshouse smells divine! It blends moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and aloe vera with scents of saffron and rose for a luxurious scent trail that will follow you around all day, drawing compliments as you go. This lotion even feels high quality — it's a little thicker than a standard lotion and absorbs into your skin immediately, nourishing the skin barrier for softer skin and coating your body in sweet fragrance. In fact... I've just convinced myself to buy the full-size, so feel free to join me in adding this gem to cart." — Madison Yauger, commerce staff writer Westman AtelierLit Up Glow Highlighter Stick

Sephora Buy It! $48; sephora.com "I don't always use highlighter, but I love the subtle glow this highlighter from Westman Atelier adds to my face. This product lives in the space of 'clean' beauty products which doesn't hurt either, especially because it's made without harmful ingredients, is completely vegan, and cruelty-free. It applies like a balm, and feels light and hydrating on the skin, adding just enough shimmer to catch the light without making your face look too shiny (a concern of mine as someone with oily skin). With ingredients like fruit extracts and oils, this highlighter stick also helps maintain the skin's barrier and retains moisture to keep it hydrated (and highlighted). Huge fan over here — I'd definitely recommend this highlighter to friends and family." — Madison Yauger, commerce staff writer Balmain Hair Couture Argan Moisturizing Elixir

Neiman Marcus Buy It! $62; neimanmarcus.com "Why shouldn't your hair be treated to couture-level products? Answer: absolutely no reason. This Argan oil/elixir from Balmain Paris is a treat to your hair, restoring moisture, reducing frizz, and helping restore some shine to your locks. A little goes a long way here, so I take a small amount in my hands and apply it to the ends of my damp hair, working my fingers through the hair to spread it evenly (though you can also apply it when your hair is dry). It smells quite lovely, but if you want even more fragrance, you should consider adding the Balmain Paris Homme Hair Perfume to this routine. Just a little mist in the morning adds a layer of fragrance across your hair (which absorbs scent super well), on top of the shine it will have from the elixir, creating a fresh-from-the-salon quality finish, but at home." — Madison Yauger, commerce staff writer Live Tinted HUEBEAM Blushing Bronzer

Ulta Buy It! $38; ulta.com "I've never owned a blush this big. It's literally the same size as my hand! This 3-in-1 blush is an ombré color that goes from a nude highlighter to a bright pink and then a bronzy brown. I love the versatility of this product. Huebeam is the most pigmented powder blush I've ever used. What I love most is that it's packed with niacinamide, which evens skin tone, and hyaluronic acid, which hydrates your skin. Makeup with skin benefits — I'm here for it." — Dhara Patel, commerce project manager Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hibiscus Hydrating Hair Oil Mist

Sephora Buy It! $29; sephora.com "I love this oil mist for the days when I need some lightweight hydration. This mist doesn't weigh down your hair at all. It's packed with Amla (a South Asian haircare staple) that gives your hair a dose of vitamin C and helps with UV protection. This hair oil also smells fantastic, with its notes of hibiscus and jasmine. You could reapply this all day without your hair getting greasy. This is my personal favorite travel hair oil." — Dhara Patel, commerce project manager ColourPop Lux Nourishing Lip Oil

Ulta Buy It! $10; ulta.com "I've tried so many lip oils and spent so much money on luxury lip oils, but this one is like no other. This iteration feels like an actual oil but still gives you the look of a gloss. I love that the pigment doesn't fade throughout wear because of the color payout. I rarely reapply this lip oil when wearing it. Additionally, it pairs so beautifully with a nude lipliner. The shade 'Hot Shot' is my perfect warm nude lip color. I love this oil because it's not sticky, and I love the high shine it gives me without worrying about my hair sticking to it. The lip oil is infused with chamomile and calendula oils and is gel-based. It's light and hydrating." — Dhara Patel, commerce project manager True Botanicals Nourishing Shampoo

True Botanicals Buy It! $34; truebotanicals.com "In an effort to 'clean-line' my beauty routine, I've been opting for more natural skincare products. And now I'm moving onto my hair. This set from True Botanicals smells amazing, has a great lather and doesn't leave my mane feeling greasy so I can go two-three days without a wash. It's also safe for my color-treated strands. The conditioner also leaves my hair feeling silky after use (but not overly soft) and targets my tangles without weighing it down." — Brittany Talarico, deputy style director Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier

Blue Mercury Buy It! $229; bluemercury.com "This diffuser is more like a piece of home décor. Not only does it provide needed hydration to your air (winter heat is a killer!) but it also looks chic thanks to its compact size and metallic finish. The best part? It doesn't take up too much space on the nightstand in my bedroom. I've noticed my skin has felt more hydrated, and I even feel like my complexion is dewier. I'm also investing in one for my daughter's nursery." — Brittany Talarico, deputy style director Olay Regenerist Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Cream

Olay Buy It! $30; olay.com "This hyaluronic acid-packed moisturizer is a tall drink of water for your skin. Its gel-cream texture (which is unlike anything I have seen before — and I have seen a lot) soaks right in and the result is a face that's dewy and plump. If there's one downside, it's that if you love it as much as I do, you might find yourself plowing through the jar faster than you ever have before." — Jackie Fields, deputy beauty director Saltair Exotic Pulp Body Wash

Saltair Buy It! $12; saltair.com "Formulated with vitamin C, antioxidants, and niacinamide, consider this body wash skin care for the neck down. The citrus-scented liquid starts to get me motivated before my cup of coffee, especially when I seal it in with the brand's Lush Greens body lotion. And the aluminum bottles are so cool, I'll find a multitude of uses for them. (How pretty would they be as vases?)." — Jackie Fields, deputy beauty director DERMAFLASH Luxe+ Sonic Dermaplaning & Peach Fuzz Removal

Dermaflash Buy It! $199; dermaflash.com "There's a reason so many celebrities swear by the Dermaflash Luxe+ for red carpet prep. The first time I put on my makeup after using the at-home dermaplaning device, it felt like I was applying the products on new skin. My foundation melted in seamlessly and my cream products — bronzer, blush and highlighter — suddenly worked as a team and layered with ease (no signs of the usual tension between those three). I've been using it weekly to remove peach fuzz and dead skin, and it's become the step in my skincare routine that I look forward to the most." — Karli Bendlin, senior editor True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum

True Botanicals Buy It! $90; truebotanicals.com "This serum from True Botanicals is truly a do-it-all product. In the month or so since I've added it to my routine, I've noticed a dramatic difference in my skin. The hero ingredient, an ayurvedic fruit called chebula, is one of the strongest antioxidants found in nature, and packs a serious punch when it comes to targeting the first signs of aging (fine lines, wrinkles, and an uneven skin tone). My skin is significantly more hydrated and glow-y after every use." — Karli Bendlin, senior editor Suki Skincare Exfoliate Foaming Cleanser

Amazon Buy It! $20; amazon.com "This is actually my fiancé's cleanser but I love to steal it when I need a really good exfoliating treatment. This feels so good on my skin, and leaves it soft and dewy. It's a thicker exfoliator and works hard, so I wouldn't recommend using it all the time, but rather when your skin looks super dull or is feeling greasy, grainy, and needs a refresh. The lemony honey scent also smells so good which adds to the spa-like effect. He's running low so I've reminded myself to get him more for Christmas — I can't risk not having this for too long." — Erika Reals, commerce editor Blume Meltdown Blemish Treatment

Nordstrom Buy It! $28; nordstrom.com "Since I'm prone to acne, I'm always cautious about what oils to use on my face since some feel like they only clog my pores and make my skin look greasy. This oil from Blume is my new go-to — it feels lightweight on my skin and can be used as a spot treatment or as an all-over face oil. I tend to use it as the latter for my daily gua sha and I'm really happy with the way it absorbs into my skin." — Erika Reals, commerce editor Ogee Sculpted Face Stick

Ogee Buy It! $52; ogee.com "If you love a multi-purpose beauty product, this is for you. The OGEE face stick adds light color and some shimmer wherever you need it most, be it your lips, cheeks, eyelids, brow bone, or all of the above. I have the Carnelian shade which I feel is a neutral pink that you can wear year-round, looking as beautiful in the summer as it does the winter. And it doesn't only look pretty — it has skincare benefits too. The formula helps stimulate collagen, reduces the appearance of pores, and absorbs excess oils. This is my go-to product if I need my skin to look and feel more alive without having to do a full face of makeup." — Erika Reals, commerce editor Lightwater Fresh Daily Duo: AM + PM Face Moisturizers

Light Water Buy It! $70; lightwaterskin.com "Admittedly, I thought these were supplements at first. But they're actually single-size servings of rich (but not too rich) daytime and nighttime moisturizers in compostable packaging, so you never use too much. Each teeny packet has enough product for your face, neck, chest, and backs of hands. I loved throwing them in my bag for a trip last weekend since they took up practically no space." — Laura Gurfein, commerce editorial director Billie The Wax Kit - Face & Bikini

Billie Buy It! $9; mybillie.com "I've relied on Billie razors on and off for five years — I took a break, then returned when I realized they were the best — and I'm planning to add these easy-to-use wax strips to my subscription. I've yet to try them, ahem, down there, but the results I've seen on my upper lip last for weeks. (By the way, right now, you can get 20 percent off your purchase of $20 or more at Billie during its rare sitewide sale.)" — Laura Gurfein, commerce editorial director Color Wow One-Minute Transformation Styling Cream

Amazon Buy It! $24; amazon.com "'Styling creams' are often one of the most disappointing hair care categories, in my opinion. They're always too heavy, and if not, their results are fleeting. But this formula seems to be, in the wise words of Goldilocks, 'just right': frizz disappears immediately and stays gone for a long time, and it doesn't feel like I added anything to my hair at all." — Laura Gurfein, commerce editorial director Farmacy Honey Halo Ultra-Hydrating Ceramide Moisturizer

Sephora Buy It! $48; sephora.com "Dry-skin friends, gather round as I share the secret to hydrated skin all year long: the Honey Halo ceramide moisturizer from Farmacy will rid you of your flaky winter woes. Honey is the key ingredient in this ultra-thick cream, which calms, brightens, and deeply hydrates the skin. I must have repurchased this product over twenty times now, and I'm pretty sure that I'll be a customer for life. In fact, I might just have Honey Halo buried with me one day (and, believe me, my skin will look dewy as ever!)." — Cai Cramer, commerce staff writer FLOWER Beauty Day Glow Highlighting Glaze

Ulta Buy It! $11; ulta.com "Drew really went off with this one! This is genuinely one of the best highlighter I've ever had the pleasure of trying. Smooth, soft, and easily blendable with just a few finger taps, the Flower Beauty Dayglow Highlighting Glaze is glow-y without being sparkly, dewy without feeling oily. It's no wonder Ms. Barrymore is happy enough to spin around in the pouring rain — she must be thrilled that she created one of the best highlighters of all time!" — Cai Cramer, commerce staff writer Stratia Interface

Stratia Buy It! $25; stratiaskin.com "I've been testing this moisturizer from indie brand Stratia recently, and I'm pleasantly surprised with how rich and creamy this lightweight hydrator is. The ingredient list is free from all of the things my sensitive skin hates, namely fragrance, essential oils, and alcohols. Packed with firming peptides and licorice root extract to brighten, I think it would make a great gift for anyone skincare-obsessed in your life, no matter their skin type." — Cai Cramer, commerce staff writer Tenoverten The Heroine

Buy It! $16; anthropologie.com "I'm giving my loved ones the gift of amazing smelling hands this holiday season with The Heroine hand cream. The manicure experts at Tenoverten salon formulated this fast-absorbing lotion with hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and vitamin C to brighten and smooth your hands and keep them glowing. I can attest that this moisture-rich cream smells and feels luxurious for a price that won't break the bank. More than a few of the loved ones on my gifting list will be receiving a bottle of this product this year (so if you're my family member, stop reading and don't ruin the surprise!)." — Cai Cramer, commerce staff writer Pretty Diva Silver Chrome Nail Powder

Amazon Buy It! $9; amazon.com "With the rise of chrome nails (and I'm not just talking Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails), I knew I had to find a way to recreate my own version of this trend at home. I found this silver chrome dust on Amazon at such an affordable price and have been testing this product all month — and can I just say, I'm absolutely obsessed. I apply a layer of black polish first, cure with a no-wipe gel top coat, blend this dust onto the nail with the included eyeshadow sponge and then cure again with another layer of top coat, and wow! Better than salon quality if I do say so myself (and a ton cheaper). Trendy mirror nails for less than $10... what more can you ask for?" — Alyssa Brascia, commerce staff writer MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette

Makeup by Mario Buy It! $48; makeupbymario.com "When I tell you I cannot get myself to use another eyeshadow palette aside from this one in my day to day, I truly mean it. I'm a forever fan of the Kardashians' go-to makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, and his line is one of my biggest beauty obsessions. Though this palette isn't exactly new, it's been a mainstay in my makeup cart and has been extra fitting for the fall time, when these deliciously warm, ultra-blendable matte shades have been calling my name. From the blendable shadows to its wide range of pigmented shades and small compact size (it's the size of an iPhone — so easy to throw in a travel bag), it's simply the perfect everyday eyeshadow palette." — Alyssa Brascia, commerce staff writer Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme

Sephora Buy It! $30; sephora.com "As the weather cools and I find myself spending more time indoors, I notice my hair gets pretty dry during the fall and winter months — an experience that came around like clockwork this October, but was met with this superpower in a bottle. The beauty of this product isn't just the luxe, floral scent and shine-restoring properties, but its versatility in product combination and style preservation. I've noticed that with one small pump of this product (you really don't need a lot, more like a dime-sized dollop), you can instantly give life to dried-out ends and give your hair that fresh burst of shine that day two- or three-hair may be lacking. It also performs well in tandem with other brands, as I test shampoos and conditioners often, and not every product plays nicely with other brands' serums or creams. The Olaplex Styling Creme was perfect for my constantly switching-up hair routine and climate-affected strands, giving second day hair a freshly-washed shine." — Alyssa Brascia, commerce staff writer Kérastase Nutritive Bain Magistral Shampoo

Kerastase Buy It! $35; www.kerastase-usa.com "I've tried a lot of shampoos as of late, but none have captured my attention quite like the Kérastase Bain Magistral Shampoo. In conjunction with the conditioner, this nourishing and restorative shampoo has been going into overdrive to restore hydration to my hair during the transitional months. My friend who just so happens to be a professional hairstylist agrees with my obsession, calling this shampoo and conditioner combo 'great for anyone with compromised hair who need something more intense to bring it back to life.' Long story short, grab this shampoo for your wintry strands!" — Alyssa Brascia, commerce staff writer Coco & Eve Miracle Hair Elixir

Coco and Eve Buy It! $30; cocoandeve.com "I was skeptical of yet another hair serum promising the world (only to leave my hair greasier than I'd like), but this one really delivered. It smells like vacation and adds unreal shine to my color-treated, heat-styled long hair. My stylist even mentioned that my hair 'looks and feels really healthy," and asked what I had in it!" — Jennifer Maldanado, commerce editor Iris & Romeo Ceramide Multi-Balm

Iris and Romeo Buy It! $29; irisandromeo.com "I love a multi-tasking product since I am always on the go, and the latest launch from Iris & Romeo does not disappoint. I am a fan of every product from this newbie brand, and the Multi-Balm might be new fave since it's packed with hydrating ingredients and glides on beautifully. I love that you can swipe on and blend without a mirror for the easiest flush of color." — Jennifer Maldanado, commerce editor Native Body Wash