These Are Hands Down the Best Beauty Products That PEOPLE Editors Tried This Month

Below, we're rounding up the makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrances that made us do a double-take last month — and then reach for them again and again. From a vitamin C serum that's great for sensitive skin to a drugstore staple that multitasks as the perfect lip hydrator, these are the best products we tried this month.

At PEOPLE, we take beauty testing very seriously. We sift through hundreds — nay — thousands of pitches and products on a regular basis, carefully swatching, spritzing, and applying the latest and greatest offerings so that we can then share with you, dear readers, those that are worth your hard-earned money. And we're keenly aware that beauty products are subjective, which is why we consult with experts like dermatologists, makeup artists, and hairstylists to determine what will best suit our specific skin and hair types, and we also boast a large testing pool of varying beauty needs so that we're each giving the products a fair trial before writing them off. Sometimes, though, there are those especially shiny offerings that we feel the need to shout from the mountaintop of bottles, tubes, and compacts, which is why we started this monthly series of our absolute favorite picks.

01 of 16 Nudestix Nudies Glow Highlighter Stick Nudestix Buy on Nudestix.com Buy on Howl.me "As soon as I swiped a shining stripe of this highlighter on my cheek, I knew I'd struck gold — dewy, juicy, not-at-all-chunky gold. Glittery highlight isn't my thing, but a glossy sheen minus the sparkle is shockingly hard to find. The Nudestix Nudies Glow Highlighter Stick is just the glass-skin-in-a-tube product I've been searching for, and I'm head over heels in love. I personally skip the attached brush and blend this balmy highlight with my fingers for an effortless glow." — Cai Cramer, commerce staff writer

02 of 16 Herbivore NOVA 15% Vitamin C + Turmeric Brightening Serum Herbivore Buy It! $64; herbivore.com "Anyone on the skincare side of TikTok knows that you can't scroll for 5 minutes without being recommended a vitamin C serum or cream. But as much as I always wanted to get it on the brightening hype, my sensitive skin was always inflamed by every formulation I tried — that is, until I got my hands on the ultra calming Nova serum from Herbivore. This watery cream-textured formula delivers a potent, highly stable form of vitamin C to powerfully brighten dark spots and encourage a lit-from-within glow. Plus, it's totally fragrance free (yet another win for the sensitive skin club!)." — Cai Cramer, commerce staff writer

03 of 16 Charlotte Tilbury Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter Sephora Buy It! $48; sephora.com "After being in somewhat of a highlighter rut for the past few months, this new one from Charlotte Tilbury has renewed my love (and need) for the product. The creamy powder highlight is designed to both accentuate and sculpt, so it adds just the right amount of lift to my cheekbones, brow bone, and nose. Not only does it apply like a liquid (despite being a powder), but it's completely buildable — I can swipe on a light layer for a subtle, 'is it natural?' glow or pack it on for a gleaming highlight. Either way, it blends beautifully with the rest of my makeup every time. Tip: the brand also recommends using it in the corner of your eyes and on your cupid's bow for even more lift." — Karli Bendlin, senior editor

04 of 16 Mac Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara MAC Buy on Maccosmetics.com Buy on Howl.me "This mascara is my secret weapon. I've been using it for months as my primary daily mascara, because I love how natural it looks, so it was the obvious choice to travel with for the December holidays. This long-wearing mascara is fabulous when you're on the go because it literally lasts all day (and night!), but it's still easy to rinse off before bed (hint: warm water is the key). It has a super narrow wand so it's perfect for natural-looking lashes and bottom lashes without the risk of clumping or smudging. It doesn't flake which is huge for me, as someone who wears contacts. It creates length without looking spidery, and catches attention while still being understated. I've tried a lot of mascaras, and this is by far my favorite." — Madison Yauger, commerce staff writer

05 of 16 Sabon Shower Oil Blush Gourmand Sabon Buy on Sabon.com Buy on Amazon "What's better than a hot shower at the end of the day? A hot shower with aromatherapy. When you use this delicious body oil from Salon, your whole shower will smell of fresh flowers, almond, and other warm notes. The blend of four oils — jojoba, avocado, wheat germ, and olive — work to drench your skin with moisture and restore softness. It's gentle on your skin, and entirely coats it for an all-over clean feel. My skin is so smooth after I use this oil and retains the fragrant scent for hours. It's a vegan formula meaning no animal-testing or included animal byproducts, which is important to me. The dainty bottle is lovely to look at and easy to use with the pump handle. If you like luxury skincare products, look no further than Sabon. This particular scent is limited edition, so grab it while you can!" — Madison Yauger, commerce staff writer

06 of 16 Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy Solawave Buy It! $149; solawave.co "After editing article after article after article about the Solawave wand — including my editor's praise-filled review — I decided to grab one for myself while they were buy-one-get-one during Black Friday. (And psst: That really good deal is back as of this writing.) Jury's still out on its effectiveness, since you need at least a month of consistent use, but I love doing a little warm, vibrating facial massage every night with it." — Laura Gurfein, commerce editorial director

07 of 16 Dr. Loretta Intense Replenishing Serum Dermstore Buy It! $70; dermstore.com "I also love that using the Solawave has given me a chance to incorporate this Dr. Loretta serum into my skincare routine, as it needs to be used with a hydrating gel or serum. The antioxidant-rich formula is so moisturizing, it gives me that glazed-donut-all-over look for a few minutes after applying — but when I wake up in the morning, it's scaled back to a soft glow, and my skin feels bouncier." — Laura Gurfein, commerce editorial director

08 of 16 Innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Serum Innisfree Buy on Innisfree.com Buy on Howl.me "I've never tried a green tea-infused product before, so I was curious when I came across this Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Serum. I instantly loved this product because it's light and refreshing. It has a watery gel consistency, and a little goes a long way. It feels dewy on the skin but dries down in a couple of minutes. My favorite thing about this product is that it protects and supports the skin's moisture barrier so that all the other skincare products I used can do their thing. The green tri-biotics in this serum are great for the skin because they strengthen and balance the skin microbe." — Dhara Patel, commerce project manager

09 of 16 Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer Sephora Buy It! $22; sephora.com "The Rare Beauty concealer is the favorite concealer I've tested in 2022 and is a concealer that I will continue to repurchase in 2023! I love that this concealer is so buildable without getting cakey or heavy. The formula is very blendable and sets perfectly with a setting powder. I have combination skin, so sometimes it's hard for me to find a product that works for the dry patches I have and my oily T-zones. This product seems to compliment my skin regardless of the type of skin day I'm having. Most days, I pop on this concealer with a little bit of bronzer and blush and walk out the door." — Dhara Patel, commerce project manager

10 of 16 Origins Mega-Mushroom Skin Relief Micellar Cleanser Sephora Buy It! $37; sephora.com "As a person who's always had combination skin and uneven skin tone, it's hard to find something that really balances out my skin tone and texture. Origins is doing something right because this product has helped my skin look and feel more balanced while leaving it dewy and fresh. Plus, using it just feels luxurious — like a treat but one you can treat yourself with twice a day. I haven't been introduced to that many products that I feel like have completely transformed my skin, but this micellar water is officially one of them." — Erika Reals, commerce editor

11 of 16 Jason Wu Beauty Hot Fluff Lipstick - Souffle Target Buy It! $12; target.com "This Hot Fluff lipstick from Jason Wu Beauty is my new makeup staple. Even if I don't leave the house, I swipe on this lipstick, apply a little mascara, and I instantly feel like a better version of myself. It has a matte finish, but it doesn't dry out my lips, and the Souffle shade complements my fair skin as well as my wardrobe choices." — Erin Johnson, senior commerce editor

12 of 16 Vaseline Petroleum Jelly - Travel Size Target Buy It! $3; target.com "I'm going to say it: My travel size Vaseline tub is absolutely my favorite beauty product of the moment. While it certainly isn't a buzzy new drop, I take this thing everywhere and pull it out for a quick lip hydration moment or to soothe any dry skin on my hands or face. It's so effective and affordable, and I haven't found any high-end beauty product that works better than this." — Erin Johnson, senior commerce editor

13 of 16 Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush Sephora Buy It! $28; sephora.com "I absolutely love a good cream blush, especially one with a lot of surface area so I can easily glide it onto the apples of my cheeks and cheekbones (plus it's just nicer to hold when there's some width to it). That's exactly what I've found in this offering from chic minimalist makeup line, Merit. The shade range is super flattering for all skin tones and blends beautifully into foundation without being too concentrated so you can keep building up the color depending on how much saturation you prefer. It's become a staple in my daily routine." — Lindsey Metrus, commerce director

14 of 16 Nécessaire The Hand Cream Sephora Buy It! $20; sephora.com "My hands have been in desperate need of moisture lately in these cold winter months, but so many of the hand creams I've been trying tend to leave behind a greasy, oily aftermath which makes doing anything after applying nearly impossible. However, Nécessairare's hand cream has been the perfect solution. It's ultra rich and creamy yet dries down quickly with no grease while still softening my hands. It also comes in a chic aluminum tube that dresses up my nightstand — I purposely leave it out for the aesthetic. I absolutely love it!" — Lindsey Metrus, commerce director

15 of 16 Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum Sephora Buy It! $119; sephora.com "I was looking for a scent that matched the glamorous and festive vibe of the holiday season. I found it in YSL Libre. Something about the mix of lavender, orange blossom and musk made me want to put on a dress, drink a glass of champagne, and party all night (and by 'all night' I mean 'home by 10 PM')." — Andrea Lavinthal, style & beauty director