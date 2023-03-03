Lifestyle The 100 Best Deals We've Found on Amazon in March Shop home, fashion, beauty, and tech products for up to 70 percent off By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 3, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Jessica Leigh Mattern With spring around the corner, you might feel the urge to fill your online cart with new products to give your home a refresh. But that doesn't mean you have to spend a ton of dough in the process! Amazon is brimming with can't-miss deals across all categories this weekend, from home and tech to fashion and furniture. Right now, you can save up to 70 percent off on brands like Apple, Bissell, Levi's, Maybelline, and Roomba — and we're here to break down all the must-have products on sale. The best part? Prices start at just $6. Amazon's Secret Space-Saving Furniture Department Is Filled with Discounts — Up to 54% Off If you're looking for a place to start, check out our top 10 picks for the best deals running across Amazon this weekend. There are tons of handy products on sale, like the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum that's 35 percent off, along with an Echo Dot that's been slashed to just $20. Be sure to grab the Apple Watch Series 7 while it's marked down to the lowest price we've seen in the last 30 days, then make sure to scoop up these on-sale Apple AirPods Pro that shoppers can't stop adding to their carts. Amazon Best Deals Overall Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $234.95 (orig. $249) Lowest Price in 30 Days: Apple Watch Series 7, $459 (orig. $749) Save Over $100: Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $249.99 (orig. $369.99) 50% Off: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $19.99 (orig. $39.99) GE 7-Speed Electric Stand Mixer, $199 (orig. $299) Bose Noise-Canceling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $296.50 (orig. $379) Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $59.99 (orig. $89.99) Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Silicone Handle Holder, $29.90 (orig. $50) Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $48.65 (orig. $79.50) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274.99) Keep scrolling to check out everything else that's on sale at Amazon this weekend, then head directly to checkout since these super discounts aren't guaranteed to last forever. Amazon Best Home Deals Give your living space a spring refresh with these must-have deals from the home department. If spring cleaning is on your mind, the best-selling Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is on sale and ready to tackle the spots and stains that are riddling your upholstered goods. One shopper raved that it gave them "professional results" when they used it to steam clean their "dirty and stained carpet." You can also snag an over-the-door organizer for 31 percent off that can easily solve a lack of storage space in kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms thanks to its six handy tiered baskets. If your bedroom is due for an upgrade, opt for these buttery-soft silk pillowcases that are 46 percent off, a cooling mattress topper for up to 46 percent off, and a Bedsure fleece blanket with over 62,000 perfect ratings and double discounts. Heck, you can even get a reviewer-revered memory foam mattress for under $200 (the lowest price in 30 days!) to truly turn your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary. Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $109.59 (orig. $123.59) GermGuardian Air Purifier, $113.99 (orig. $264.99) Zinus 8-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $149–$259.99 (orig. $179–$319) 1Easylife Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer, $29.59 (orig. $42.99) Bedsure Teddy Fleece Throw Blanket, $15.31 with coupon (orig. $25.99) AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier, $29.97 (orig. $49.97) Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $10.19 (orig. $18.99) Yarra-Decor USB-Charging LED Desk Lamp, $20.99 (orig. $29.99) Elemuse Cooling Mattress Topper, $59.99–$87.54 (orig. $89.99–$139.99) Hilife Clothing Steamer, $23.99 (orig. $29.99) Amazon Best Kitchen Deals Home cooks can save on tons of best-selling kitchen products this weekend. To upgrade your pots and pans collection, add this Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set that's 40 percent off to your cart. There's also a top-rated Lodge 6-Quart Dutch Oven that's great for making soups, stews, and stocks — and it's $53 off. One shopper compared it to Le Creuset, "but [at] a fraction of the cost." There are also plenty of shopper-approved appliances on sale, like a Ninja Air Fryer that's $40 off and a Mr. Coffee 10-Cup Coffee Maker for 30 percent off. Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99) Ninja 5.5-Quart Air Fryer, $119.99 (orig. $159.99) Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $79.90 (orig. $133) Astercook 14-Piece Knife Block Set, $49.99 (orig. $129.99) Mr. Coffee 10-Cup Coffee Maker, $69.99 (orig. $99.99) Dash Multi Mini Waffle Maker, $34.99 (orig. $49.99) Fullstar 9-in-1 Vegetable Chopper, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Storeganize Food Storage Containers, 4-Piece Set, $21.95 (orig. $39.95) Mattitude Anti-Fatigue Ergonomic Kitchen Mat, $11.99 (orig. $25.99) Henckels Forged Accent 8-Inch Chef's Knife, $49.44 (orig. $67) This Multipurpose Vegetable Chopper Has 15,000+ Perfect Ratings at Amazon, and You Can Snag It for Just $30 Amazon Best Vacuum Deals Tons of vacuum cleaners are on super sale right now, including upright, robot, stick, and handheld devices. If you've never tested out a robot vacuum, make sure to grab the Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum while it's over 65 percent off. Thousands of shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with one user sharing, "I can relax so much better in life now that I don't have to get up and vacuum every day." We're also adding the Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum to our carts since it's only $160. The popular device is complete with swivel steering, a HEPA filter that traps dust and other allergens, and tools that allow you to target carpeted stairs and even get in between couch cushions. Make sure to grab it while it's 20 percent off because this deal isn't guaranteed to last forever. Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $75.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99) Inse Vacuum Cleaner, $59.49 (orig. $299.97) Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $179.89 (orig. $236.89) Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $128.88 (orig. $399.99) Vactidy Nimble Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $109 (orig. $329) iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum, $249 (orig. $349.99) Black + Decker AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $49 (orig. $59.99) Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 with coupon (orig. $849.99) Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $199.99) Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum, $219.99 (orig. $299.99) Amazon Best Fashion Deals Amazon's fashion department is overflowing with discounts this weekend from brands like Calvin Klein, Levi's, Champion, and JW Pei. Right now, you can shop for everything from comfortable sneakers to hoodies and bras, like this cotton bralette that's only $30, and these New Balance cross trainers that are sure to be comfortable if you're on your feet for several hours a day. Plus, don't miss out on grabbing these yoga pants while they're as little as $24; they're a best-seller in their category, having picked up 27,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who call them "super comfy" and "buttery soft." Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette, $30 (orig. $46) Joomra Pillow Slippers, $20.38 (orig. $39.99) Prettygarden Women's Ruffle Midi Dress, $37.80 with coupon (orig. $48.99) New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer, $59.95 (orig. $74.99) Champion Women's Cropped Tee, $10 (orig. $25) JW Pei Women's Mini Flap Crossbody, $67.99 (orig. $79.99) Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants, $23.99 (orig. $35.99) Soda Pilot Chelsea Boots, $29.34–$44.72 (orig. $108.99) Amazon Essentials Women's Full-Zip Hoodie, $16.90 (orig. $27.90) Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans, $38.53 (orig. $69.50) Amazon Best Beauty Deals Whether you're on the hunt for skincare, makeup, or hair-styling tools, there are plenty of stellar beauty deals happening this weekend. Stock up on reviewer-loved Maybelline products like the Instant Age Rewind Concealer and the Sky High Mascara, both of which you can snag for under $10. For salon-quality blowouts at home, grab the oh-so-popular Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hot Air Brush while it's 43 percent off. Or if you're looking for an at-home spa experience, opt for the Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush that's 25 percent off. One shopper said it leaves them blemish-free, adding that their skin is "literally glowing." Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0, $39.99 (orig. $69.99) CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream, $15.38 (orig. $21.99) Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer, $8.80 (orig. $10.99) Alleyoop Multi-Tasker 4-in-1 Travel Makeup Brush, $23.78 (orig. $27.98) Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $12.99 (orig. $14.99) Maybelline Sky High Mascara, $9.74 with coupon (orig. $12.99) Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush, $163.98 (orig. $219) LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream, $16.83 (orig. $19.99) Kitsch Dermaplaning Razor, 12-Piece Set, $7.64 (orig. $14) Latme Ice Roller, $9.99 (orig. $16.99) Amazon Best Tech and Electronics Deals From headphones to smart TVs, you can score up to 53 percent off on a slew of tech and electronics right now. Start by grabbing the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker that reviewers love for its sound quality and battery life, along with a pair of highly rated JBL Tune Wireless Earbuds that are marked down to just $50. One shopper called the earbuds "versatile in [its] sound" since it allows users to "customize" settings like bass and treble. For Apple lovers, get the 2nd Generation AirPods while they're under $100, or save $100 on a 2022 iPad Air. And if you're looking to grab Amazon devices, you can get this best-selling Fire Omni Series 50-Inch TV while it's on sale, along with the Fire HD 8 Tablet for half-off, plus additional savings if you trade in another Fire tablet. Apple 2022 iPad Air, $649.99 (orig. $749) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $159) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook, $299.99 (orig. $429.99) Toshiba 50-Inch Class C350 Smart Fire TV, $269.99 (orig. $429.99) Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable Speaker, $229 (orig. $329) Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, $59.99 (orig. $119.99) JBL Tune 130NC Wireless Earbuds, $49.95 (orig. $99.95) Gmk Wireless Waterproof Security Cameras (2-Pack), $79.99 (orig. $169.99) Amazon Fire Omni Series 50-Inch TV, $309.99 (orig. $365.34) Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch, $179.99 (orig. $199.95) Amazon Best Furniture Deals For other home upgrades, check out the deals in Amazon's furniture department. Name brands like Christopher Knight and Zinus are marked down, along with handy household items like this storage ottoman and L-shaped standing desk. There's even a lift-top coffee table that combines fashion with function, since its sleek espresso wooden finish can lend itself to many aesthetics while its base shelf, hidden storage compartment, and convertible table make it beyond useful. The 31 percent discount is just a bonus! Rivet Bigelow Sofa, $710.59 (orig. $888.24) Balmstar Ergonomic Desk Chair, $109.99 (orig. $189.99) Vasagle Side Table Set, $47.99 (orig. $64.28) Allewie Upholstered Bed Frame with Storage, $169.99–$279.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99–$349.99) Christopher Knight Mid-Century Modern Armchair, $197.99 (orig. $243.99) Vasagle Bar Cart, $87.99 with coupon (orig. $119.99) Fezibo L-Shaped Standing Desk, $529.99 (orig. $699.99) Zinus Vivek Queen-Sized Wooden Bed Frame, $204.05 (orig. $279) AmasSmile Storage Ottoman, $24.68 (orig. $39.99) Yaheetech Lift-Top Coffee Table, $75.99 (orig. $109.99) This Pot Rack with 11,000+ Perfect Ratings Is a 'Clutter Solver,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale for Just $17 Amazon Best Stock Up and Save Deals Prime members, get ready to score deals on these offers that come with not one, not two, but three opportunities to save. Prime subscribers (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial), can get 20 percent off when they buy $50 worth of staples from Amazon's Stock Up and Save section. On top of that offer, shoppers can save on the items below (and additional ones in the storefront) that are marked down. What's more, you can score a discount today and in the future by opting to subscribe. Those who set up recurring purchases and deliveries (according to your preferred timing) can get up to 15 percent off your items now and in the months (and even years) to come. Now that's a great deal! Solimo French Roast Keurig Coffee Pods, $9.98 (orig. $11.67) Amazon Basics 60-Roll Unscented Dog Poop Bags, $17.51 (orig. $19.79) Amazon Basics 90-Count Freezer Gallon Bags, $8.04 (orig. $8.98) Solimo Epsom Soaking Salt, 6-Pack, $18.47 (orig. $22.27) Amazon Basics 5-Razor Blade and 2 Cartridges Pack, $7.25 (orig. $8.22) Wag Chicken Flavored Dog Training Treats, $13.81 (orig. $15.23) Amazon Aware Balancing Facial Cleanser Moisturizer Bundle, $22.62 (orig. $24.59) Mama Bear Fragrance-Free Baby Wipes, 8-Pack, $16.67 (orig. $21.55) Wag High Protein Dry Beef Dog Food, $18.14 (orig. $21.67) Wonder Bound Wet Cat Food 24-Pack, $13.49 (orig. $16) Amazon Best Under-$30 Deals On a budget? Amazon is teeming with a slew of deals for under $30 — and you can find them in just about every category, including tech, home, and fashion. We even found customer-loved products from fan-favorite brands, like this $15 Yankee Candle that's sure to make your place smell fabulous. We're also making sure to grab these Bluetooth headphones while they're just $22, along with this handheld vacuum that's been slashed by a whopping 55 percent. The vacuum is complete with powerful suction and a HEPA filter that traps particles like dust and allergens. One shopper wrote that it's "perfect for smaller messes." Hilife Clothes Steamer, $23.99 (orig. $29.99) Funight KN95 Face Masks, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $36.99) Lvetek USB Wall Charger, $12.71 (orig. $19.99) Beribes Bluetooth Headphones, $21.99 (orig. $26.99) Homexcel Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, $5.51 (orig. $6.99) Sojos Round Sunglasses, $12.74 (orig. $14.99) Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented Candle, $15.19 (orig. $27.99) Temola Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $17.99 (orig. $39.99) SlipToGrip Universal Door Mat, $20.99 (orig. $22.99) Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush, $6.98 (orig. $8.99) Amazon Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $79.90 (orig. $133); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier, $29.97 (orig. $49.97); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! JW Pei Women's Mini Flap Crossbody, $67.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Balmstar Ergonomic Desk Chair, $109.99 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com