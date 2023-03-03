The 100 Best Deals We've Found on Amazon in March

With spring around the corner, you might feel the urge to fill your online cart with new products to give your home a refresh. But that doesn't mean you have to spend a ton of dough in the process!

Amazon is brimming with can't-miss deals across all categories this weekend, from home and tech to fashion and furniture. Right now, you can save up to 70 percent off on brands like Apple, Bissell, Levi's, Maybelline, and Roomba — and we're here to break down all the must-have products on sale. The best part? Prices start at just $6.

If you're looking for a place to start, check out our top 10 picks for the best deals running across Amazon this weekend. There are tons of handy products on sale, like the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum that's 35 percent off, along with an Echo Dot that's been slashed to just $20. Be sure to grab the Apple Watch Series 7 while it's marked down to the lowest price we've seen in the last 30 days, then make sure to scoop up these on-sale Apple AirPods Pro that shoppers can't stop adding to their carts.

Amazon

Best Deals Overall

Keep scrolling to check out everything else that's on sale at Amazon this weekend, then head directly to checkout since these super discounts aren't guaranteed to last forever.

Amazon

Best Home Deals

Give your living space a spring refresh with these must-have deals from the home department. If spring cleaning is on your mind, the best-selling Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is on sale and ready to tackle the spots and stains that are riddling your upholstered goods. One shopper raved that it gave them "professional results" when they used it to steam clean their "dirty and stained carpet." You can also snag an over-the-door organizer for 31 percent off that can easily solve a lack of storage space in kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms thanks to its six handy tiered baskets.

If your bedroom is due for an upgrade, opt for these buttery-soft silk pillowcases that are 46 percent off, a cooling mattress topper for up to 46 percent off, and a Bedsure fleece blanket with over 62,000 perfect ratings and double discounts. Heck, you can even get a reviewer-revered memory foam mattress for under $200 (the lowest price in 30 days!) to truly turn your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Home cooks can save on tons of best-selling kitchen products this weekend. To upgrade your pots and pans collection, add this Carote 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set that's 40 percent off to your cart. There's also a top-rated Lodge 6-Quart Dutch Oven that's great for making soups, stews, and stocks — and it's $53 off. One shopper compared it to Le Creuset, "but [at] a fraction of the cost." There are also plenty of shopper-approved appliances on sale, like a Ninja Air Fryer that's $40 off and a Mr. Coffee 10-Cup Coffee Maker for 30 percent off.

Amazon

Best Vacuum Deals

Tons of vacuum cleaners are on super sale right now, including upright, robot, stick, and handheld devices. If you've never tested out a robot vacuum, make sure to grab the Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum while it's over 65 percent off. Thousands of shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with one user sharing, "I can relax so much better in life now that I don't have to get up and vacuum every day."

We're also adding the Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum to our carts since it's only $160. The popular device is complete with swivel steering, a HEPA filter that traps dust and other allergens, and tools that allow you to target carpeted stairs and even get in between couch cushions. Make sure to grab it while it's 20 percent off because this deal isn't guaranteed to last forever.

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

Amazon's fashion department is overflowing with discounts this weekend from brands like Calvin Klein, Levi's, Champion, and JW Pei. Right now, you can shop for everything from comfortable sneakers to hoodies and bras, like this cotton bralette that's only $30, and these New Balance cross trainers that are sure to be comfortable if you're on your feet for several hours a day. Plus, don't miss out on grabbing these yoga pants while they're as little as $24; they're a best-seller in their category, having picked up 27,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who call them "super comfy" and "buttery soft."

Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

Whether you're on the hunt for skincare, makeup, or hair-styling tools, there are plenty of stellar beauty deals happening this weekend. Stock up on reviewer-loved Maybelline products like the Instant Age Rewind Concealer and the Sky High Mascara, both of which you can snag for under $10. For salon-quality blowouts at home, grab the oh-so-popular Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hot Air Brush while it's 43 percent off. Or if you're looking for an at-home spa experience, opt for the Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush that's 25 percent off. One shopper said it leaves them blemish-free, adding that their skin is "literally glowing."

Amazon

Best Tech and Electronics Deals

From headphones to smart TVs, you can score up to 53 percent off on a slew of tech and electronics right now. Start by grabbing the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker that reviewers love for its sound quality and battery life, along with a pair of highly rated JBL Tune Wireless Earbuds that are marked down to just $50. One shopper called the earbuds "versatile in [its] sound" since it allows users to "customize" settings like bass and treble.

For Apple lovers, get the 2nd Generation AirPods while they're under $100, or save $100 on a 2022 iPad Air. And if you're looking to grab Amazon devices, you can get this best-selling Fire Omni Series 50-Inch TV while it's on sale, along with the Fire HD 8 Tablet for half-off, plus additional savings if you trade in another Fire tablet.

Amazon

Best Furniture Deals

For other home upgrades, check out the deals in Amazon's furniture department. Name brands like Christopher Knight and Zinus are marked down, along with handy household items like this storage ottoman and L-shaped standing desk. There's even a lift-top coffee table that combines fashion with function, since its sleek espresso wooden finish can lend itself to many aesthetics while its base shelf, hidden storage compartment, and convertible table make it beyond useful. The 31 percent discount is just a bonus!

Amazon

Best Stock Up and Save Deals

Prime members, get ready to score deals on these offers that come with not one, not two, but three opportunities to save. Prime subscribers (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial), can get 20 percent off when they buy $50 worth of staples from Amazon's Stock Up and Save section.

On top of that offer, shoppers can save on the items below (and additional ones in the storefront) that are marked down. What's more, you can score a discount today and in the future by opting to subscribe. Those who set up recurring purchases and deliveries (according to your preferred timing) can get up to 15 percent off your items now and in the months (and even years) to come. Now that's a great deal!

Amazon

Best Under-$30 Deals

On a budget? Amazon is teeming with a slew of deals for under $30 — and you can find them in just about every category, including tech, home, and fashion. We even found customer-loved products from fan-favorite brands, like this $15 Yankee Candle that's sure to make your place smell fabulous.

We're also making sure to grab these Bluetooth headphones while they're just $22, along with this handheld vacuum that's been slashed by a whopping 55 percent. The vacuum is complete with powerful suction and a HEPA filter that traps particles like dust and allergens. One shopper wrote that it's "perfect for smaller messes."

Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $79.90 (orig. $133); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier, $29.97 (orig. $49.97); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Women's Mini Flap Crossbody, $67.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Balmstar Ergonomic Desk Chair, $109.99 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.