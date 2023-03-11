The 30 Best Prime Member-Only Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now

Prices start at $7

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 11, 2023 06:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Amazon Prime Member Deals Tout
Photo: People / Jessica Leigh Mattern

With Daylight Saving Time starting this weekend — and the urge to splurge on spring clothes and cleaning products only growing — it's a good time to be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon's secret Just for Prime hub is brimming with exclusive markdowns across all categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. Prime members can score additional discounts on products already on sale from brands like Eufy by Anker, Utopia Bedding, Samsonite, and more, saving up to a whopping 69 percent on retail prices.

And if you're not a subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to access these exclusive sales, along with a boatload of other perks like Try Before You Buy and free-two day shipping.

To start, check out the 10 best deals we found this month. You can save $90 on a robot vacuum that one reviewer called "better than Roomba," as well as 30 percent off this best-selling Samsonite hardside suitcase, which will come in handy for spring break. There are also major markdowns on tech, kitchen tools, furniture, and more.

eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30 Edge
Amazon

Best Prime Member Deals Overall

Keep reading to see even more stellar sales happening for Amazon Prime members in March across home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty.

BEDSURE SATIN PILLOWCASE
Amazon

Best Prime Member Home and Kitchen Deals

Prime members with spring cleaning on the brain can score extra savings on the best-selling Labigo electric spin scrubber, an extendable and retractable tool that comes with four interchangeable brush heads for different surfaces. One shopper raved that the scrubber helped them clean their bathroom "with way less effort," while another said it did all the work for them. You can also snag a cordless stick vacuum and an under-$20 spray mop to round out your utility closet.

For bedroom refreshes, grab a pair of Bedsure Satin Pillowcases for as little as $7 and a full four-piece sheet set from Utopia Bedding for 35 percent off. There are also plenty of functional finds, like a set of floating shelves that's 47 percent off, along with a now-$25 food storage container set that can whip your pantry into shape.

Womens Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers - Ankis Cross Band Cozy Plush Home Slippers Fluffy Furry Open Toe House Shoes Indoor Outdoor Slide Slipper
Amazon

Best Prime Member Fashion and Beauty Deals

For your closet, add the best-selling Morefeel High-Waisted Pocket Leggings to your cart while they're just $15 — one shopper called them the "softest" and "comfiest" leggings they'd ever owned.

You can also buy a trendy and versatile puffer vest for 35 percent off, which would be a great extra layer to have on hand this spring: Its insulated silhouette provides warmth, while its zip-up design makes it easy to shed. There are also markdowns on memory foam slippers, lounge pants, and a multi-compartment weekender bag.

Prime members can find beauty on sale, too, including the Landot Ionic Heated Hair Straightening Brush for 53 percent off. One user explained how it "straightened and smoothed" their hair without "making it flat like a flat iron" would. You can also scoop up a pack of top-rated beauty sponges that one reviewer said works just like pricier versions.

Bottom line: Amazon's Prime member-only deals are nothing to scoff at. If anything catches your eye, buy it now, since these sale prices aren't guaranteed to last.

Anker robovac

Buy It! Voweek Cordless Stick Vacuum, $75.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

MOREFEEL Leggings with Pockets for Women, High Waisted Tummy Control
Amazon

Buy It! Morefeel High-Waisted Pocket Leggings in Black, $14.39 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Presidents Day Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Samsonite Medium 24-Inch Hard Luggage Bag, $139 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

AMADA HOMEFURNISHING Floating Shelves
Amazon

Buy It! Amada HomeFurnishing Floating Shelves (2-Piece Set), $18.04 with coupon (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

FRACORA Women's PU Leather Tennis Shoes Low Top lace up Casual Shoes Comfortable Fashion Sneaker
Amazon

Buy It! Fracora Women's White Tennis Sneakers, $22.49 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Last-Minute Housewarming Gifts Tout
15 Beautiful Housewarming Gifts They'll Never Know You Bought Last-Minute at Amazon
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner
A $260 Robot Vacuum That 'Takes the Work Out of Cleaning' Is on Sale for Just $89 at Amazon
Sarah Jessica Parker Wicker Bag Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker's Crossbody Bag on the 'AJLT' Set Screams Spring — and This Very Similar Style Is Only $28
Related Articles
Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Tout
This Best-Selling Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, You'll 'Forget You Are Wearing It' — and It's Up to 74% Off
Sales People Need to Know About
The 12 Best Sales PEOPLE Need to Know About
Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
A $700 Cordless Stick Vacuum That Users Reach for 'Every Day' Is Only $150 at Amazon
Hansleep Memory Foam Mattress Topper Queen Size tout
A Memory Foam Mattress Topper That Helps Shoppers Sleep 'So Well' Is on Sale at Amazon
GLAMBURG Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set Tout
Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Bathrooms with These 'Quick-Drying' Bath Towels, and They're Up to 57% Off
Amazon Spring Wedding Guest Dresses
10 Gorgeous Spring Wedding Guest Dresses Under $60 That You Can Get at Amazon Right Now
Dreametech Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Vacuum Cleaner That Shoppers Say Is the 'Greatest Home Tool on Earth' Is $50 Off Today
CGK Unlimited Bedsheets TOUT
This Breathable and Cooling Sheet Set Has 172,000+ Perfect Ratings at Amazon, and It's Just $24 Right Now
Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner Tout
This 'Magical' Hoover Carpet Cleaner Makes Rugs Look New Again, and It's on Sale at Amazon
32 Piece Food Storage Containers Set with Easy Snap Lids
This 'Sturdy and Durable' Food Storage Container Set Has 14,000+ Five-Star Ratings — and It's on Sale
STQ Womens Slip On Sneakers
Shoppers Can 'Walk All Day' in These Canvas Slip-On Sneakers — and You Can Get Them for Up to 59% Off
CHARMKING 3 Pairs Copper Compression Socks
These Best-Selling Compression Socks Kept My Legs Comfortable After 30+ Hours of Flying, and They're on Sale
LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets Deep Pockets
These $57 Bed Sheets That Are So 'Soft to Sleep on' Are Just $29 at Amazon Today
IEZFIX Electric Spin Scrubber, Bathroom Scrubber Rechargeable Shower Scrubber
A Handheld Spin Scrubber That 'Cuts Cleaning Time in Half' Is on Super Sale at Amazon
Gourmia GSA9240 Jumbo Salad Spinner Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are 'Eating More Salads' Thanks to This Top-Rated Salad Spinner That's 50% Off
ZokerVacuum Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
A Cordless Stick Vacuum That Sucks Up 'Never-Ending Dog Hair' Is 75% Off at Amazon