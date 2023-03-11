The 30 Best Prime Member-Only Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now

With Daylight Saving Time starting this weekend — and the urge to splurge on spring clothes and cleaning products only growing — it's a good time to be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon's secret Just for Prime hub is brimming with exclusive markdowns across all categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. Prime members can score additional discounts on products already on sale from brands like Eufy by Anker, Utopia Bedding, Samsonite, and more, saving up to a whopping 69 percent on retail prices.

And if you're not a subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to access these exclusive sales, along with a boatload of other perks like Try Before You Buy and free-two day shipping.

To start, check out the 10 best deals we found this month. You can save $90 on a robot vacuum that one reviewer called "better than Roomba," as well as 30 percent off this best-selling Samsonite hardside suitcase, which will come in handy for spring break. There are also major markdowns on tech, kitchen tools, furniture, and more.

Amazon

Best Prime Member Deals Overall

Keep reading to see even more stellar sales happening for Amazon Prime members in March across home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty.

Amazon

Best Prime Member Home and Kitchen Deals

Prime members with spring cleaning on the brain can score extra savings on the best-selling Labigo electric spin scrubber, an extendable and retractable tool that comes with four interchangeable brush heads for different surfaces. One shopper raved that the scrubber helped them clean their bathroom "with way less effort," while another said it did all the work for them. You can also snag a cordless stick vacuum and an under-$20 spray mop to round out your utility closet.

For bedroom refreshes, grab a pair of Bedsure Satin Pillowcases for as little as $7 and a full four-piece sheet set from Utopia Bedding for 35 percent off. There are also plenty of functional finds, like a set of floating shelves that's 47 percent off, along with a now-$25 food storage container set that can whip your pantry into shape.

Amazon

Best Prime Member Fashion and Beauty Deals

For your closet, add the best-selling Morefeel High-Waisted Pocket Leggings to your cart while they're just $15 — one shopper called them the "softest" and "comfiest" leggings they'd ever owned.

You can also buy a trendy and versatile puffer vest for 35 percent off, which would be a great extra layer to have on hand this spring: Its insulated silhouette provides warmth, while its zip-up design makes it easy to shed. There are also markdowns on memory foam slippers, lounge pants, and a multi-compartment weekender bag.

Prime members can find beauty on sale, too, including the Landot Ionic Heated Hair Straightening Brush for 53 percent off. One user explained how it "straightened and smoothed" their hair without "making it flat like a flat iron" would. You can also scoop up a pack of top-rated beauty sponges that one reviewer said works just like pricier versions.

Bottom line: Amazon's Prime member-only deals are nothing to scoff at. If anything catches your eye, buy it now, since these sale prices aren't guaranteed to last.

Buy It! Voweek Cordless Stick Vacuum, $75.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Morefeel High-Waisted Pocket Leggings in Black, $14.39 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Samsonite Medium 24-Inch Hard Luggage Bag, $139 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amada HomeFurnishing Floating Shelves (2-Piece Set), $18.04 with coupon (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Fracora Women's White Tennis Sneakers, $22.49 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.