The 35 Best Prime Member-Only Deals at Amazon Go Up to 71% Off Right Now

Score major savings on robot vacuums, spring dresses, and more

Published on April 22, 2023 06:30 AM

Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals
Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqu

Get ready to score serious savings this weekend, Amazon Prime members!

Amazon's Just for Prime member hub is overflowing with thousands of deals exclusively for subscribers. If you act fast, you can save up to 71 percent across home, fashion, kitchen, and other categories. You'll even find impressive deals on Eufy, Gap, and other customer-favorite brands.

To help you get started, we rounded up 35 of the best Prime member-only deals happening this weekend. Prices start at $4, and some of our favorite picks are slashed to their lowest prices in weeks. Not a Prime member? You can still get in on these deals with a free 30-day trial of Prime, which also includes access to free and fast shipping, Prime Video, and more perks.

Best Overall Prime Member Deals

The home department is packed with can't-miss deals on vacuums, bedding, and storage organizers. To keep your floors spotless, grab the Girnoor Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale for $80 thanks to double discounts. Customers who've given it a five-star rating say it's "lightweight" and "easy to maneuver." They also call out its "excellent suction power," with one saying, "This has been amazing for picking up scattered litter and pet hair."

Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Girnoor Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $80.30 with coupon (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

To cut down on cleaning time, snag the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max Robot Vacuum that's currently 42 percent off. With 2,000 pascals of suction power, built-in sensors, and a slim profile, the smart cleaning gadget picks up debris on hard floors and carpets — including under furniture — for up to 100 minutes. More than 9,600 customers have given it a five-star rating, with many calling it a "time saver." One reviewer shared, "The amount of dog hair and dust/dirt this thing picks up is incredible."

Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals
Amazon

Best Home Deals

The home category also has stellar deals on decor, furniture, and cleaning essentials. Organize your entryway or closet with the Songmics Shoe Rack that's on sale for just $16. Featuring three tiers, the minimalist shoe rack holds up to 33 pounds. Give your bathroom spa-worthy upgrades with the Trident Bath Towel Set while it's marked down to its lowest price in weeks and the now-$16 Kmat Bath Mat that reviewers call "super soft" and "very absorbent."

Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals
Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

In the fashion section, you can save big on cute dresses, comfy shoes, roomy bags, and more. Whether you're headed to a Mother's Day brunch or an outdoor wedding this spring, check out the Ecowish Midi Dress. Available in 22 colors, the cotton dress has ruffle cap sleeves and an A-Line silhouette. Customers who've given it a five-star rating call it "comfortable" and "flattering."

If you're looking for comfy basics to wear on repeat, grab the Gap Ribbed Henley Top while it's up to 65 percent off and the Kingfen Drawstring Shorts that are on sale for as little as $24. The cotton shorts have two pockets and an elastic drawstring closure.

Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals
Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Our favorite kitchen deals include impressive savings on small appliances, kitchen organizers, cookware, and utensils. Ahead of the hot weather, snag the Bidful Grid Silicone Ice Cube Tray while it's on sale for just $4. Don't have much counter space? Use this clever Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack that can be placed over your kitchen sink to dry dishes. It folds up, so you can store it away when you're not using it.

Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max Robot Vacuum, $144.69 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Hoomqing Bed Pillows, 2-Pack, $17.98 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Trident 3-Piece Bath Towel Set, $20.69 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Ouges Button-Down Midi Dress with Pockets, $29.99 (orig $36.99); amazon.com

Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Member-Only Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack, $7.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

