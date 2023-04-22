Lifestyle The 35 Best Prime Member-Only Deals at Amazon Go Up to 71% Off Right Now Score major savings on robot vacuums, spring dresses, and more By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 22, 2023 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqu Get ready to score serious savings this weekend, Amazon Prime members! Amazon's Just for Prime member hub is overflowing with thousands of deals exclusively for subscribers. If you act fast, you can save up to 71 percent across home, fashion, kitchen, and other categories. You'll even find impressive deals on Eufy, Gap, and other customer-favorite brands. To help you get started, we rounded up 35 of the best Prime member-only deals happening this weekend. Prices start at $4, and some of our favorite picks are slashed to their lowest prices in weeks. Not a Prime member? You can still get in on these deals with a free 30-day trial of Prime, which also includes access to free and fast shipping, Prime Video, and more perks. Best Overall Prime Member Deals Under-$90 Stick Vacuum: Girnoor Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $80.30 with coupon (orig. $159.99) Top-Rated Bedding: Utopia Bedding 4-Piece Queen Bed Sheet Set, $16.95 (orig. $29.95) Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max Robot Vacuum, $144.69 (orig. $249.99) Ueu Wide Leg Lounge Pants, $24.77 with coupon (orig. $42.99) Hoomqing Bed Pillows, 2-Pack, $17.98 (orig. $29.99) Sensarte Nonstick Frying Pan, $17.99 (orig. $29.99) Budding Joy Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack, $21.42 with coupon (orig. $44.99) Mintegra Crossbody Bag, $29.69 (orig. $59.99) Viewior Air Purifier, $45.97 with coupon (orig. $95.99) KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $15.99 (orig. $35.99) Sarah Jessica Parker's Dreamy Floral Dress Is from the Brand Jennifer Lopez Wore in Paris Last Summer The home department is packed with can't-miss deals on vacuums, bedding, and storage organizers. To keep your floors spotless, grab the Girnoor Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale for $80 thanks to double discounts. Customers who've given it a five-star rating say it's "lightweight" and "easy to maneuver." They also call out its "excellent suction power," with one saying, "This has been amazing for picking up scattered litter and pet hair." Amazon Buy It! Girnoor Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $80.30 with coupon (orig. $159.99); amazon.com To cut down on cleaning time, snag the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max Robot Vacuum that's currently 42 percent off. With 2,000 pascals of suction power, built-in sensors, and a slim profile, the smart cleaning gadget picks up debris on hard floors and carpets — including under furniture — for up to 100 minutes. More than 9,600 customers have given it a five-star rating, with many calling it a "time saver." One reviewer shared, "The amount of dog hair and dust/dirt this thing picks up is incredible." Amazon Best Home Deals The home category also has stellar deals on decor, furniture, and cleaning essentials. Organize your entryway or closet with the Songmics Shoe Rack that's on sale for just $16. Featuring three tiers, the minimalist shoe rack holds up to 33 pounds. Give your bathroom spa-worthy upgrades with the Trident Bath Towel Set while it's marked down to its lowest price in weeks and the now-$16 Kmat Bath Mat that reviewers call "super soft" and "very absorbent." Songmics 3-Tier Shoe Rack, $16.19 (orig. $21.99) Trident 3-Piece Bath Towel Set, $20.69 with coupon (orig. $27.99) Kmat Bath Mat, $15.99 (orig. $19.99) Inhand Knitted Tassel Throw Blanket, $17.09 with coupon (orig. $24.99) VacLife Handheld Vacuum, $35.99 (orig. $49.99) Favorland Queen Mattress Pad, $25.19 (orig. $39.99) kHelfer Electric Spin Scrubber, $42.74 with coupon (orig. $79.99) Mimoglad Office Chair, $104.99 with coupon (orig. $189.99) Kitsure Shower Caddy, 2-Pack, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) This $4 Hanes Tank Top Looks Just Like the Ones Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, and Timothée Chalamet Are Wearing Amazon Best Fashion Deals In the fashion section, you can save big on cute dresses, comfy shoes, roomy bags, and more. Whether you're headed to a Mother's Day brunch or an outdoor wedding this spring, check out the Ecowish Midi Dress. Available in 22 colors, the cotton dress has ruffle cap sleeves and an A-Line silhouette. Customers who've given it a five-star rating call it "comfortable" and "flattering." If you're looking for comfy basics to wear on repeat, grab the Gap Ribbed Henley Top while it's up to 65 percent off and the Kingfen Drawstring Shorts that are on sale for as little as $24. The cotton shorts have two pockets and an elastic drawstring closure. Aifer Chiffon Blouse, $22.94 (orig. $26.99) Ouges Button-Down Midi Dress with Pockets, $29.99 (orig $36.99) Gap Ribbed Henley Top in Bright Aloe Global, $12.30-$21.05 (orig. $34.95) Kingfen Drawstring Cotton Shorts, $23.79 (orig. $26.99) Willit 5-Inch Quick Dry Swim Shorts, $28.79 (orig. $31.99) Dream Pairs Low Wedge Ankle Strap Flats, $32.79 (orig. $40.99) Ecowish Ruffle Cap Sleeves A-Line Midi Dress, $44.98 (orig. $55.99) Etronik Travel Duffel Bag, $34.99 (orig. $49.99) Amazon Best Kitchen Deals Our favorite kitchen deals include impressive savings on small appliances, kitchen organizers, cookware, and utensils. Ahead of the hot weather, snag the Bidful Grid Silicone Ice Cube Tray while it's on sale for just $4. Don't have much counter space? Use this clever Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack that can be placed over your kitchen sink to dry dishes. It folds up, so you can store it away when you're not using it. Bidful Grid Silicone Ice Cube Tray, $3.99 (orig. $7.99) Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack, $7.99 (orig. $12.99) SimpleTaste Handheld Milk Frother, $8.97 (orig. $12.97) Bellsal Expandable Bamboo Utensil Holder, $18.73 (orig. $28.38) Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer, $34.89 (orig. $49.99) Amorston 15-Piece Steak Knife Set, $39.99 (orig. $139.99) Mebotem Can Opener, $6.98 (orig. $8.98) Bayka French Press Coffee Maker, $20.99 (orig. $32.99) Amazon Buy It! Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max Robot Vacuum, $144.69 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hoomqing Bed Pillows, 2-Pack, $17.98 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! 