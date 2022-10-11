Lifestyle Attention, Prime Members! Here Are All of the Prime Early Access Deals Included in Your Subscription These are Amazon’s steepest discounts in its history! By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Instagram Website Jessica Leigh Mattern is a shopping reporter and commerce editor at the Dotdash Meredith Corporation where she specializes in all things Amazon. She's covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. And currently, she covers shopping news for People.com and selects the best products to highlight through weekly shopping newsletters. She completed her master's in Magazines, Newspapers, and Online Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University and studied Fashion Design and Merchandising at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 11, 2022 03:15 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Amazon

Prime members, get excited! With these exclusive Prime Early Access Sale savings, that subscription is going to pay for itself. Amazon launched its first-ever early holiday shopping event for members, which many are calling Prime Day 2.0. The Prime Early Access Sale features Black Friday-level deals weeks ahead of time across all of its departments. And the savings for subscribers are the steepest the retailer has ever offered — up to 80 percent off.

10 Best Prime Deals Overall:

iRobot Roomba i2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $291 (orig. $349.99)
Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Short Fashion Boot, $64.95 (orig. $89.99)
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Spinner Carry-On Luggage, $144.49 (orig. $199.99)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $234.99 (orig. $249)
Black and Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $153.47 (orig. $179.99)
Nespresso Rose Gold Vertuo Next Coffee Espresso Maker Frother Bundle, $227 (orig. $249)
Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit, $27.96 (orig. $45.99)
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $25.20 (orig. $36)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $89.99 (orig. $159)
Apple iPad (10.2-Inch), $269 (orig. $329) Almost all of the deals featured during the two-day event will be exclusively for members, but non-members can gain access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day Prime trial. They'll also score complimentary two-day shipping on eligible products, plus dozens of other included perks. While the sale is being described as a followup to Prime Day, it's more of a Black Friday teaser. The savings are just as steep as Black Friday, and the shopping extravaganza includes markdowns on tons of holiday gifts. Shoppers can check out Amazon's 2022 holiday gift guide to get inspired, or they can snag discounts on presents that tend to be popular every year, like Apple AirPods Pro, iRobot Roomba vacuums, Nespresso coffee and espresso makers, and cozy boots from Koolaburra, Ugg's sister brand. Amazon Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $234.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com Buy It! Nespresso Rose Gold Vertuo Next Coffee Espresso Maker Frother Bundle, $227 (orig. $249); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Short Fashion Boot, $64.95 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com The big sale is also a great opportunity to stock up on everyday items that you may go through quickly. Staples in your pantry, medicine cabinet, and beauty bag are all going for less. Think: Crest 3D Whitestrips and Herbal Essences shampoo and conditioner. You can also get discounts on grocery and gourmet items, vitamins and supplements, and much more. Amazon Buy It! Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit, $27.96 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Buy It! Herbal Essences Repairing Argan Oil Shampoo Conditioner Set, $11.99 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com There are members-only savings on holiday essentials, too. If you're throwing a Halloween party or preparing a Thanksgiving feast, you can use this as a chance to get everything you need to host guests (like fresh bath towels), whip up tasty treats (like a fast waffle maker), and make your home look its best (like a carpet and upholstery cleaner). Amazon also has an entire store devoted to Halloween where finds start at $2. Buy It! Amazon Basics Six-Piece Bath Towel Set, $22.90 (orig. $25.14); amazon.com Buy It! Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $11.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bissell Little Green Machine Carpet Upholstery Cleaner, $89 (orig. $123.59); amazon.com And these markdowns are just the start. See more of the 50 best deals that are just for Prime members below, then head to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale to browse the full assortment. All of these offers will expire at midnight PT on October 12, so be sure to grab what you want before the prices go back up. Amazon Best Home and Kitchen Member Deals Popular cleaning gadgets that have earned best-seller status and thousands of perfect ratings are included in Amazon's home deals. Shark vacuum cleaners, Bissell carpet cleaners, and Shark steam mops are all marked down. Even air purifiers are on sale — just in time for fall allergy season. And for those thinking about winter already, don't fret! You can snag discounted space heaters, like Lasko's oscillating ceramic tower heater, to ensure that you'll be comfortable and cozy at home. Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $179.90 (orig. $199.99) Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Heater, $66 (orig. $69.99) Levoit True HEPA Air Purifier, $79.99 (orig. $89.99) Pyrex Simply Store 18-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set, $35 (orig. $43.99) Casper Sleep Essential Pillow, $39 (orig. $45) Bissell Little Green Machine Carpet Upholstery Cleaner, $89 (orig. $123.59) Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $11.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99) Shark S3501 Pocket Steam Mop Cleaner, $69.50 (orig. $89.99) Amazon Basics Six-Piece Bath Towel Set, $22.90 (orig. $25.14) Amazon Basics Silicone Nonstick Baking Mat Set, $9.59 (orig. $13.99) Best Device and Electronic Member Deals In addition to Amazon's huge assortment of devices, which have special prices just for members, there are all kinds of tech and electronics on sale. Televisions, smart home gadgets, computer, speakers, and headphones come with savings that are on par with Black Friday offers of the past. Many of Amazon's devices come in bundles, like the Philips Hue LED smart bulb and Echo Dot, which is going for $153 right now. There are several other similar offers that boast free or discounted bulbs, smart plugs, and more. Philips Hue LED Smart Bulb Echo Dot Bundle, $152.98 (orig. $174.98) Samsung 55-Inch Curved Crystal UHD 8300 Series Smart Television, $497.99 (orig. $599.99) JBL Go2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speakers, $37.95 (orig. $39.95) Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, $199.99 (orig. $249.99) Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart Television, $429.99 (orig. $519.99) Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker, $149.99 (orig. $169.99) Apple TV 4K, $168.79 (orig. $179) Apple iPad Air, $519 (orig. $599) Bose Noise Canceling 700 Headphones, $299 (orig. $379) Samsung M5 Series 24-Inch Smart Monitor, $199.99 (orig. $299.99) Best Fashion Member Deals It's the ideal time to prepare your closet for fall and winter — and save in the process. The Prime Early Access Sale has deals on warm sweaters, joggers, boots, hats, coats, and even those trendy shackets from top brands like Champion, Levi's, and Adidas. Koolaburra by Ugg's fuzzy slippers may move fast. The brand, which is Ugg's more affordable sister line, has tall boots, short boots, and slippers on sale for men and women, which are the perfect thing to throw on when temperatures drop. Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Lezly Slipper, $44.95 (orig. $59.99) Champion Women's Powerblend Joggers, $24.99 (orig. $45) Fossil Women's Tara Leather Crossbody Handbag Wallet Bundle, $170.66 (orig. $280) New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker, $52.96 (orig. $64.99) Daily Ritual Women's Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized Jacket, $46 (orig. $65.80) Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans, $29.68 (orig. $69.50) Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High-Waisted Leggings, $16.09 (orig. $22.99) Adidas Originals Trefoil Beanie Hat, $20.14 (orig. $22) The Drop Women's Brigitte Chunky Cardigan, $39.26 (orig. $49.90) PrettyGarden Women's Plaid Shacket, $37.99 (orig. $42.99) Amazon Best Beauty Member Deals Prime members can save on all of the top beauty brands spanning skincare, makeup, hair care, and oral care while these deals last. Olaplex, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Stila, and Grande Cosmetics are just a few top brands offering exclusive deals to Prime subscribers. The incredibly popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which sold out during Prime Day, is likely to run out of stock again. The healing lip treatment, which has many A-list fans, has received 12,000 five-star ratings, and it's sure to be a hit this holiday season, too. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 (orig. $24)
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Repairing Treatment, $24 (orig. $30)
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette, $31.70 (orig. $45)
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $18 (orig. $23)
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $16.09 (orig. $20.70)
TruSkin Anti-Aging Vitamin C and Retinol Facial Serum Set, $27.99 (orig. $31.49)
Grande Cosmetics GrandeDrama Thickening Mascara, $17.50 (orig. $25)
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Rechargeable Toothbrush, $79.95 (orig. $119.96)
Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer, $19 (orig. $24.99)
Herbal Essences Repairing Argan Oil Shampoo Conditioner Set, $11.99 (orig. $17.99)

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

100 PEOPLE Tested Products You Can Find at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Has Thousands of Deals — Here Are the 100 Best
Walmart's Fall Sale Is Here! Shop 26 Can't-Miss Deals, Including $2,000 Off an OLED Smart TV Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.