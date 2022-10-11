Attention, Prime Members! Here Are All of the Prime Early Access Deals Included in Your Subscription

These are Amazon’s steepest discounts in its history!

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern

Jessica Leigh Mattern is a shopping reporter and commerce editor at the Dotdash Meredith Corporation where she specializes in all things Amazon. She's covered lifestyle trends and news for eight years. And currently, she covers shopping news for People.com and selects the best products to highlight through weekly shopping newsletters. She completed her master's in Magazines, Newspapers, and Online Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University and studied Fashion Design and Merchandising at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022 03:15 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Prime member deals
Photo: Amazon

Prime members, get excited! With these exclusive Prime Early Access Sale savings, that subscription is going to pay for itself.

Amazon launched its first-ever early holiday shopping event for members, which many are calling Prime Day 2.0. The Prime Early Access Sale features Black Friday-level deals weeks ahead of time across all of its departments. And the savings for subscribers are the steepest the retailer has ever offered — up to 80 percent off.

10 Best Prime Deals Overall:

Almost all of the deals featured during the two-day event will be exclusively for members, but non-members can gain access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day Prime trial. They'll also score complimentary two-day shipping on eligible products, plus dozens of other included perks.

While the sale is being described as a followup to Prime Day, it's more of a Black Friday teaser. The savings are just as steep as Black Friday, and the shopping extravaganza includes markdowns on tons of holiday gifts. Shoppers can check out Amazon's 2022 holiday gift guide to get inspired, or they can snag discounts on presents that tend to be popular every year, like Apple AirPods Pro, iRobot Roomba vacuums, Nespresso coffee and espresso makers, and cozy boots from Koolaburra, Ugg's sister brand.

Roundup Deals Day 1
Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $234.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com

nespresso espresso machine

Buy It! Nespresso Rose Gold Vertuo Next Coffee Espresso Maker Frother Bundle, $227 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Koolaburra Ugg boots
Amazon

Buy It! Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Short Fashion Boot, $64.95 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

The big sale is also a great opportunity to stock up on everyday items that you may go through quickly. Staples in your pantry, medicine cabinet, and beauty bag are all going for less. Think: Crest 3D Whitestrips and Herbal Essences shampoo and conditioner. You can also get discounts on grocery and gourmet items, vitamins and supplements, and much more.

Last Minute Deals APD
Amazon

Buy It! Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit, $27.96 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

herbal essences shampoo conditioner

Buy It! Herbal Essences Repairing Argan Oil Shampoo Conditioner Set, $11.99 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

There are members-only savings on holiday essentials, too. If you're throwing a Halloween party or preparing a Thanksgiving feast, you can use this as a chance to get everything you need to host guests (like fresh bath towels), whip up tasty treats (like a fast waffle maker), and make your home look its best (like a carpet and upholstery cleaner). Amazon also has an entire store devoted to Halloween where finds start at $2.

amazon basics towel set

Buy It! Amazon Basics Six-Piece Bath Towel Set, $22.90 (orig. $25.14); amazon.com

Dash Mini Maker

Buy It! Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $11.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Little Green Machine Carpet Upholstery Cleaner, $89 (orig. $123.59); amazon.com

And these markdowns are just the start. See more of the 50 best deals that are just for Prime members below, then head to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale to browse the full assortment. All of these offers will expire at midnight PT on October 12, so be sure to grab what you want before the prices go back up.

PEAS Vacuum Deals
Amazon

Best Home and Kitchen Member Deals

Popular cleaning gadgets that have earned best-seller status and thousands of perfect ratings are included in Amazon's home deals. Shark vacuum cleaners, Bissell carpet cleaners, and Shark steam mops are all marked down. Even air purifiers are on sale — just in time for fall allergy season.

And for those thinking about winter already, don't fret! You can snag discounted space heaters, like Lasko's oscillating ceramic tower heater, to ensure that you'll be comfortable and cozy at home.

phillips led smart bulb

Best Device and Electronic Member Deals

In addition to Amazon's huge assortment of devices, which have special prices just for members, there are all kinds of tech and electronics on sale. Televisions, smart home gadgets, computer, speakers, and headphones come with savings that are on par with Black Friday offers of the past.

Many of Amazon's devices come in bundles, like the Philips Hue LED smart bulb and Echo Dot, which is going for $153 right now. There are several other similar offers that boast free or discounted bulbs, smart plugs, and more.

koolaburra ugg slipper

Best Fashion Member Deals

It's the ideal time to prepare your closet for fall and winter — and save in the process. The Prime Early Access Sale has deals on warm sweaters, joggers, boots, hats, coats, and even those trendy shackets from top brands like Champion, Levi's, and Adidas.

Koolaburra by Ugg's fuzzy slippers may move fast. The brand, which is Ugg's more affordable sister line, has tall boots, short boots, and slippers on sale for men and women, which are the perfect thing to throw on when temperatures drop.

Roundup of Editor-Loved Deals
Amazon

Best Beauty Member Deals

Prime members can save on all of the top beauty brands spanning skincare, makeup, hair care, and oral care while these deals last. Olaplex, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Stila, and Grande Cosmetics are just a few top brands offering exclusive deals to Prime subscribers.

The incredibly popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which sold out during Prime Day, is likely to run out of stock again. The healing lip treatment, which has many A-list fans, has received 12,000 five-star ratings, and it's sure to be a hit this holiday season, too.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Amazon Sale Announcement Round Up
Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 62 Best Early Deals
Prime Day Explainer
Amazon's Second Prime Day, the Prime Early Access Sale 2022, Is Coming This October
Early Prime Member Deals
Amazon Is Teasing Its First Prime Early Access Sale with These Member-Only Deals That Are Up to 72% Off
Amazon Cyber Monday Main Deals
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Just as Good as Black Friday — and So Many Deals Are Under $50
bf amazon deals 2021
Amazon Has Over 10,000 Black Friday Deals This Year — Here Are the Best 120
Roundup of Early Prime Day Home Deals
All the Best Home and Kitchen Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Including a Customer-Loved Sofa for $522 Less
vacuum cleaners
Amazon Just Dropped a Bunch of Showstopping Vacuum Deals Before the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 76% Off
All the Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $50
All the Best Early Deals Under $50 Before Amazon's October Prime Day — Including an Echo Dot for Just $35
Walmart's Fall Sale
Walmart's Fall Sale Is Here! Shop 26 Can't-Miss Deals, Including $2,000 Off an OLED Smart TV
Tested Deal Roundup
100 PEOPLE Tested Products You Can Find at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Reader-Loved Products Early Deals Roundup Tout
Beat the Prime Early Access Sale Rush with Deals on PEOPLE Reader-Favorite Products That Are Available Now
Early Outlet Store Deals Roundup Tout
The First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Starts This Month — but These Major Amazon Outlet Deals Are Available Now
Roomba Sale Before Amazon Early Access
Whoa! Amazon Just Marked Down Tons of Roombas Right Before the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 43% Off
Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Boots Season Is Here, and Amazon Has Popular Styles for Up to 72% Off at the Prime Early Access Sale
Early Cleaning Gadget Deals Roundup Tout
Make Your Floors Sparkle with These Cleaning Gadgets That Are Up to 78% Off Before Amazon's Prime Sale
Amazon Prime shopping team picks
We Find Deals for a Living — and Here's What We're Buying from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale