You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 11, 2022 03:05 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon With the holiday season fast approaching, Amazon is making it easier than ever to prepare — months before any gift-giving exchanges will occur. For the first time ever, Amazon has launched the Prime Event Access Sale, filled with thousands of deals in just about every category. And it's happening right now. The inaugural sale began this morning and will unveil tons of new markdowns through October 12. Amazon Best Prime Early Access Sale Deals Overall Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $234.99 (orig. $239.98) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 (orig. $24) TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $299.99 (orig. $599.99) ZokerLife Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $129.98 with coupon (orig. $599.98) Lifestyle Solutions Grayson Sofa, $299.87 (orig. $819.99) Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Stick, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) Ray-Ban Metal Aviator Sunglasses, $76 (orig. $152) Funight KN95 Face Masks, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $199 (orig. $274) Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $104.99 (orig. $149.99) Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $449.99–$479 (orig. $549) Starting now, you can discover sale prices on top-rated Amazon devices, Apple products, electronics, home essentials, beauty products, fall and winter fashion must-haves, and kitchen appliances — and prices are up to 78 percent off. You'll be able to shop customer-loved brands like Sony, Ninja, Revlon, Le Creuset, and Bose and pick up seriously discounted vacuum cleaners, headphones, blenders, and smart devices. Since there's so much to shop, we've made it super easy for you to navigate the sale. Keep reading to check out our top Prime Early Access Sale deals, including a vacuum cleaner that's $470 off and a pair of AirPod Pros that are rarely on sale. And don't forget to refer back to our guide often: We'll be updating this list throughout both days of the shopping event. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The Prime Early Access Sale operates similarly to Prime Day: You'll find thousands of deals spread out across the two-day sale, including Lightning Deals (items that are only on sale for a few hours at a time), Deals of the Day (sales that will last 24 hours), and deals that will last for the full 48 hours of the event. Because most of the sales will be offered exclusively to Prime members, you'll need a membership to access them. Make sure to sign up for one now or begin a 30-day free trial. This will not only unlock these Early Access deals, but it will also upgrade you to free two-day shipping, unveil Amazon's entire movie and TV catalog through Prime Video and hundreds of books and magazines with Prime Reading, and grant unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos. The Prime Early Access Sale is also introducing a slew of new features. Prime members will have the option to flip through gift guides to prep for the holiday season. This year, you'll find a Top 100 list curated with all the best gifts of 2022, as well as a toys gift guide for the kids in your life. Plus, don't miss out on the home gift guide, jammed with great presents from De'Longhi, iRobot, Zinus, Shark, and more. You'll also discover tons of PEOPLE Tested products that have been approved by our lab — and are seriously marked down. Top picks include an under-$25 milk frother and this $130 robot vacuum cleaner that our lab said is "easy to set up, control, maneuver, and maintain." Plus, consider nabbing this $7 Maybelline concealer that targets dark circles; our testers endorse it because it provides "high coverage" and "great wear." Keep reading to check out everything worth shopping during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Once you've scrolled through all our top picks, head directly to the sale hub to discover everything else that's on sale. But make sure to keep one thing in mind: These prices are only guaranteed to last through October 12, so you'll want to check out as quickly as you can! Amazon Best Apple Deals If you've been holding off on picking up Apple products until they're on sale, now's the time to stock up on headphones, laptops, watches, and tablets. Start by nabbing the shopper-loved and endlessly popular AirPods in a range of styles, including the 2nd Generation model, which has been marked down to just $90. Other top picks that are rarely on sale, like Apple Watches and iPad minis have super discounts — which are comparable to what you'll find during Black Friday. And if you've been eyeing something pricier, like a Macbook Air, you can save $100. Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (orig. $399) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $89.99 (orig. $159) Apple MagSafe Charger, $37 (orig. $39) 2021 Apple iPad Mini, $399 (orig. $499) 2021 Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro, Wi-Fi 512 GB, $849 (orig. $1,099) 2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 Chip, $1,099 (orig. $1,199) Amazon Best Electronic, Tech, and Gaming Deals If you're after affordable electronics, then check out these headphones, gaming monitors, smart TVs, and soundbars from customer-loved brands like JBL, Samsung, Kodak, and Bose. The best deal we're seeing right now is on the TCL Smart TV, which has been slashed by nearly $300, which has been slashed by $300 (that's 50 percent off). The TV is already outfitted with Roku, giving you access to all your favorite streaming channels. Then you can grab a $98 Sony soundbar to complete your setup, which automatically transforms any living room into a bona fide theater experience. Finally, don't miss out on a pair of Bose headphones that shoppers say produce "great sound." JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker, $49.95 (orig. $79.95) Sony Soundbar, $98 (orig. $129.99) Acer Aspire 5 Laptop, $281.99 (orig. $379.99) Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $9.99 (orig. $12.99) Kodak Dock Plus Printer, $154.99 (orig. $189.99) Insignia 24-inch Class Smart TV, $119.99 (orig. $189.99) Luckracer Gaming Chair, $139.99 (orig. $229.99) Samsung 24-Inch Curved LED Gaming Monitor, $129.99 (orig. $189.99) Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones, $149 (orig. $229) Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $349.99 (orig. $469.99) JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $86.99 (orig. $110.95) Garmin Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS, $169.99 (orig. $249.99) Amazon Best Amazon Device Deals A host of Amazon devices are on major sale right now, including top-rated smart speakers, HD TVs, and hands-free streaming devices. You'll also find can't-miss deals on Kindles, Echo Shows, and Ring video doorbells — and prices are as little as $13. Even a handful of the retailer's latest releases are part of the sale, like the lightweight Fire 7 Tablet that lets you stream shows, read e-books, surf the web, and make Zoom calls for up to 10 hours on a full charge. While the discount lasts and it's still in stock, you can snap it up for just $45 — that's an incredible deal for a tablet. Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera, $29.99 (orig. $64.99) Fire HD 10 Tablet, $94.99 (orig. $189.99) Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker, $44.99 (orig. $79.99) Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation), $69.99 (orig. $129.99) Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, $134.99 (orig. $189.99) Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $39.99 (orig. $64.99) Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, 3-Pack, $169 (orig. $199) Blink Outdoor Wireless HD Security Camera Kit, $59.99 (orig. $99.99) Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $249.99 (orig. $399.99) Amazon Smart Plug, $12.99 (orig. $24.99) Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet, $69.99 (orig. $139.99) Fire TV Cube Hands-Free Streaming Device, $59.99 (orig. $119.99) Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with Motion-Activated HD Video, $139.99 (orig. $199.99) All-New Fire 7 Tablet, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) Kindle Oasis with Adjustable Warm Light, $199.99 (orig. $279.99) Echo Auto Hands-Free Alexa in Your Car, $14.99 (orig. $49.99) Fire HD 8 Tablet Gaming Bundle including Fire HD 8 Tablet, $84.98 (orig. $159.98) Luna Controller, $39.99 (orig. $69.99) Amazon Best Home and Kitchen Deals Tons of customer-loved brands, such as Roomba, McCulloch, All-Clad, Le Creuset, and KitchenAid, are mega-discounted during the Prime Early Access Sale, so it's an ideal time to grab home and kitchen essentials like bedding, blenders, nonstick skillets, and cleaning devices. On the kitchen side, you'll want to see a Ninja system that allows you to blend, crush, and knead while it's 20 percent off, as well as a $40 Lodge carbon steel skillet that's designed to fry eggs and sear steaks. Plus, consider this space heater that can help keep your toes and hands warm this winter. iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $399 (orig. $599.99) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, $335.95 (orig. $419.95) iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $799 (orig. $999.99) Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set, $13.32 (orig. $37.99) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $239.95 (orig. $300) Lodge Carbon Steel Skillet, $39.90 (orig. $49.04) Ninja Mega Kitchen System, $159.49 (orig. $199.99) Zinus 10-Inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $255.20 (orig. $400) All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Skillets, $69.95 (orig. $109.98) KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer, $299 (orig. $329.99) McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner, $142.49 with coupon (orig. $199.99) Ninja Air Fryer, $99.95 (orig. $129.99) GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater, $27.09 with coupon (orig. $35.99) Ovente Electric Hot Water Kettle, $15.99 (orig. $26.99) ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $14.32 (orig. $39.99) Amazon Best Clothing and Fashion Deals The Prime Early Access Sale is a great time to refresh your closet, especially if you've been on the hunt for fall and winter styles. You can snag discounts on staples from Adidas, Calvin Klein, Levi's, and Ray-Ban, as well as plenty of markdowns on Amazon Essentials clothing and accessories. You can save on a long puffer coat that a reviewer described as "worth every penny." And those who need to replace worn-out sneakers can head directly to these Adidas running shoes, marked down to just $56; one user described them as "super comfortable." New Balance Men's 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer, $55.99 (orig. $74.99) Joomra Pillow Slippers, $24.99 (orig. $39.99) Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, $30.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Levi's Women's Premium Dad Jeans, $57.63 (orig. $98) Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith, $31.38 (orig. $85) Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe, $56 (orig. $65) Calvin Klein One Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $16.80 (orig. $28) Star Vixen Women's Long Sleeve Open Front Duster Cardigan, $15.81 (orig. $32) Real Essentials 2-Pack Women's Pajama Set, $35.99 (orig. $50) Vera Bradley Cotton Small Vera Tote Bag, $66.50 (orig. $95) Reebok Women's Club Memt Sneaker, $56.26 (orig. $65) Fairwin Men's Ratchet Web Belt, $15.59 (orig. $19.99) Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans, $41.70 (orig. $79.50) Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket, $53.70 (orig. $89.50) Amazon Best Beauty Deals In the beauty category, you'll find impressive deals on everything from hair care and makeup to skincare and oral care. That includes rare savings on popular brands, including Olaplex, Laneige, and Murad. For fuller lashes, we're eyeing the Grande Cosmetics lash serum while it's seriously marked down. More than 25,000 customers have given it a five-star rating, and at least one reviewer attested, "My lashes have never been this long before." As for oral care, don't miss out on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush that thousands of shoppers swear by to keep their teeth and gums clean. Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner, $32.99 (orig. $42.29) Inotka Ice Roller for Face, $6.99 (orig. $9.99) Covergirl Clean Fresh Skincare Dry Skin Corrector Cream, $10.48 (orig. $19.99) Maybelline Set of 2 Lash Sensational Full Fan Effect Mascara, $9.68 with coupon (orig. $13.98) Maybelline Instant Age Rewind, $12.09 (orig. $9.90) Bestope Pro 16-Piece Brush Set, $7.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99) Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, $13.99 (orig. $16.99) Pmd Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device, $74.25 (orig. $99) Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $59.99 (orig. $59.99) CoverGirl + Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Foundation, $13.99 (orig. $15.99) Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, $8.92 (orig. $11.99) Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha, $15.30 with coupon (orig. $24.95) Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette, $32 (orig. $45) More Prime Early Access Sale Deals Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test, $25 (orig. $35) LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottles, $28.21 (orig. $44.95) Hertzko Self Cleaning Dog and Cat Brush, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $23.99) Go Time Gear Life Tent, $19.99 (orig. $29.95) DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser, $143.59 (orig. $189) Amazon Basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell, $13.73 (orig. $19.40) Summer 3D Mini Convenience Stroller, $49.99 (orig. $54.99) Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap, $31.47 (orig. $44.95) Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike, $879.99 (orig. $1,199) Embark Dog DNA Test, $159 (orig. $199) Bonza Large Collapsible Dog Bowl, $10.99 (orig. $13.95) Shop More from PEOPLE Shopping: Walmart's Fall Sale Is Here! 