With the holiday season fast approaching, Amazon is making it easier than ever to prepare — months before any gift-giving exchanges will occur.

For the first time ever, Amazon has launched the Prime Event Access Sale, filled with thousands of deals in just about every category. And it's happening right now. The inaugural sale began this morning and will unveil tons of new markdowns through October 12.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Deals Overall

Starting now, you can discover sale prices on top-rated Amazon devices, Apple products, electronics, home essentials, beauty products, fall and winter fashion must-haves, and kitchen appliances — and prices are up to 78 percent off. You'll be able to shop customer-loved brands like Sony, Ninja, Revlon, Le Creuset, and Bose and pick up seriously discounted vacuum cleaners, headphones, blenders, and smart devices.

Since there's so much to shop, we've made it super easy for you to navigate the sale. Keep reading to check out our top Prime Early Access Sale deals, including a vacuum cleaner that's $470 off and a pair of AirPod Pros that are rarely on sale. And don't forget to refer back to our guide often: We'll be updating this list throughout both days of the shopping event.

The Prime Early Access Sale operates similarly to Prime Day: You'll find thousands of deals spread out across the two-day sale, including Lightning Deals (items that are only on sale for a few hours at a time), Deals of the Day (sales that will last 24 hours), and deals that will last for the full 48 hours of the event.

Because most of the sales will be offered exclusively to Prime members, you'll need a membership to access them. Make sure to sign up for one now or begin a 30-day free trial. This will not only unlock these Early Access deals, but it will also upgrade you to free two-day shipping, unveil Amazon's entire movie and TV catalog through Prime Video and hundreds of books and magazines with Prime Reading, and grant unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos.

The Prime Early Access Sale is also introducing a slew of new features. Prime members will have the option to flip through gift guides to prep for the holiday season. This year, you'll find a Top 100 list curated with all the best gifts of 2022, as well as a toys gift guide for the kids in your life. Plus, don't miss out on the home gift guide, jammed with great presents from De'Longhi, iRobot, Zinus, Shark, and more.

You'll also discover tons of PEOPLE Tested products that have been approved by our lab — and are seriously marked down. Top picks include an under-$25 milk frother and this $130 robot vacuum cleaner that our lab said is "easy to set up, control, maneuver, and maintain." Plus, consider nabbing this $7 Maybelline concealer that targets dark circles; our testers endorse it because it provides "high coverage" and "great wear."

Keep reading to check out everything worth shopping during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Once you've scrolled through all our top picks, head directly to the sale hub to discover everything else that's on sale. But make sure to keep one thing in mind: These prices are only guaranteed to last through October 12, so you'll want to check out as quickly as you can!

Best Apple Deals

If you've been holding off on picking up Apple products until they're on sale, now's the time to stock up on headphones, laptops, watches, and tablets. Start by nabbing the shopper-loved and endlessly popular AirPods in a range of styles, including the 2nd Generation model, which has been marked down to just $90. Other top picks that are rarely on sale, like Apple Watches and iPad minis have super discounts — which are comparable to what you'll find during Black Friday. And if you've been eyeing something pricier, like a Macbook Air, you can save $100.

Best Electronic, Tech, and Gaming Deals

If you're after affordable electronics, then check out these headphones, gaming monitors, smart TVs, and soundbars from customer-loved brands like JBL, Samsung, Kodak, and Bose. The best deal we're seeing right now is on the TCL Smart TV, which has been slashed by nearly $300, which has been slashed by $300 (that's 50 percent off). The TV is already outfitted with Roku, giving you access to all your favorite streaming channels.

Then you can grab a $98 Sony soundbar to complete your setup, which automatically transforms any living room into a bona fide theater experience. Finally, don't miss out on a pair of Bose headphones that shoppers say produce "great sound."

Best Amazon Device Deals

A host of Amazon devices are on major sale right now, including top-rated smart speakers, HD TVs, and hands-free streaming devices. You'll also find can't-miss deals on Kindles, Echo Shows, and Ring video doorbells — and prices are as little as $13. Even a handful of the retailer's latest releases are part of the sale, like the lightweight Fire 7 Tablet that lets you stream shows, read e-books, surf the web, and make Zoom calls for up to 10 hours on a full charge. While the discount lasts and it's still in stock, you can snap it up for just $45 — that's an incredible deal for a tablet.

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Tons of customer-loved brands, such as Roomba, McCulloch, All-Clad, Le Creuset, and KitchenAid, are mega-discounted during the Prime Early Access Sale, so it's an ideal time to grab home and kitchen essentials like bedding, blenders, nonstick skillets, and cleaning devices. On the kitchen side, you'll want to see a Ninja system that allows you to blend, crush, and knead while it's 20 percent off, as well as a $40 Lodge carbon steel skillet that's designed to fry eggs and sear steaks. Plus, consider this space heater that can help keep your toes and hands warm this winter.

Best Clothing and Fashion Deals

The Prime Early Access Sale is a great time to refresh your closet, especially if you've been on the hunt for fall and winter styles. You can snag discounts on staples from Adidas, Calvin Klein, Levi's, and Ray-Ban, as well as plenty of markdowns on Amazon Essentials clothing and accessories. You can save on a long puffer coat that a reviewer described as "worth every penny." And those who need to replace worn-out sneakers can head directly to these Adidas running shoes, marked down to just $56; one user described them as "super comfortable."

Best Beauty Deals

In the beauty category, you'll find impressive deals on everything from hair care and makeup to skincare and oral care. That includes rare savings on popular brands, including Olaplex, Laneige, and Murad. For fuller lashes, we're eyeing the Grande Cosmetics lash serum while it's seriously marked down. More than 25,000 customers have given it a five-star rating, and at least one reviewer attested, "My lashes have never been this long before." As for oral care, don't miss out on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush that thousands of shoppers swear by to keep their teeth and gums clean.

More Prime Early Access Sale Deals

