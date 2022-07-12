Attention, Prime Members! Here Are All of the Prime Day 2022 Deals Included in Your Subscription
Prime members, the biggest shopping day of the year is finally here — and it's time to put your subscription to good use.
There are tons of member-only deals scattered throughout Amazon's big Prime Day sale this year. Prime subscribers can save up to 70 percent on home goods, kitchen items, clothes, shoes, electronics, and tons of Amazon devices. Exclusive Prime deals include special savings on the Echo Dot, Adidas sandals, Hoover vacuums, Crocs clogs, and more.
The 10 Best Prime Day Member-Only Deals
- Echo Dot (4th Generation) Sengled Smart Bulb Bundle, $19.99 (orig. $64.98)
- Amazon Smart Plug, $12.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Home Hero 17-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $29.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
- Hoover MaxLife Pet Max Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $124.99 (orig. $189.99)
- Adidas Men's Adilette Slide Sandals, $38.13 (orig. $54.47)
- Eufy by Anker RoboVac Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $139 (orig. $199.99)
- Portal Zero Gravity Outdoor Chair, $108.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Home Hero Silicone Kitchen Utensil Set, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99)
- Korsis Women's Pocket T-Shirt Dress, $23.91 with coupon (orig. $46.99)
- Asics Women's Versablast Running Shoes, $51.13 (orig. $70)
Beyond free shipping, Prime members get all kinds of perks throughout the year (like discounts at Whole Foods and Prime Video streaming), but the best — and most impressive — perks are the Prime Day savings. In many cases, Prime members will score double discounts thanks to sales and coupons, which can be stacked on top of member savings.
And non-members can get in on these markdowns simply by signing up for a free 30-day trial. With your one-month trial, you'll get complimentary shipping on your eligible Prime Day orders and access to all of the savings in Amazon's Just for Prime hub. Plus, there are over 30 perks you can start utilizing right away.
There are over one million deals this Prime Day, and some of the best ones apply to Amazon's array of devices. While some are available to all shoppers, the bulk are just for subscribers. And the savings are so steep that the devices are now going for some of the lowest — if not the lowest — prices you'll see all year.
Case in point: the now-$20 Echo Dot and Sengled smart bulb bundle, which is going for its best price ever. The smart home hub and speaker is now 69 percent off for Prime members through July 13. The versatile gadget is one of Amazon's best-selling devices overall, and it's earned more than 381,000 five-star ratings.
Another impressive offer applies to Amazon's smart plug. It's also a hit with shoppers, racking up 415,000 five-star ratings. The smart home must-have is now 48 percent off and marked down to $13. This exclusive Prime offer puts the plug at its lowest price ever, making it a great time to grab a few.
There are also a slew of smart televisions with steep discounts for subscribers, including models from Hisense, Insignia, and Toshiba. They all come with Amazon's Fire TV streaming, and are up to 57 percent off. And just like the other device deals, these will expire when the sale ends on July 13.
Droves of other Prime member deals are featured in Amazon's Prime Day hub, too. Browse the full assortment there, or start your shopping with this curated list of the best offers below. This article will be updated as items sell out and new deals launch.
Best Member-Only Device Deals
The vast majority of Amazon's devices are on sale this Prime Day, and members get the best prices. Echo Show smart displays, Echo Dot smart speakers, Ring Video doorbells and home security sets, Kindles, and Eero WiFi routers are just a few of the top-rated gadgets you can snag for less. And the entire Fire TV collection — Fire TV sticks, cubes, and televisions — are at all-time low prices.
- Fire TV Stick, $16.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Amazon Smart Thermostat, $41.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router, $58 (orig. $69)
- Kindle Essentials Bundle, $72.97 (orig. $139.97)
- Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch UHD Smart Television, $284.99 (orig. $519.99)
- Toshiba 65-Inch Fire TV C350 Series UHD Smart Television, $429.99 (orig. $599.99)
Best Member-Only Home Deals
The retailer reduced prices on many of its home brands, like its bed and bath line Pizon. The assortment's organic cotton sheet sets, bath towel sets, plush bath robes, bedding sets, and other linens are on sale. Even popular mattresses from Amazon Basics are going for less.
- Pizon 300-Thread-Count Organic Cotton Sheet Set, $39.99 (orig. $51.95)
- Pizon Six-Piece Bath Towel Set, $27.49 (orig. $52.10)
- Amazon Basics Outdoor Bistro Lights, $34.07 (orig. $61.49)
- Amazon Basics Natural Stone Fire Pit, $146.35 (orig. $164.50)
- Amazon Basics Cooling Memory Foam Mattress, $258.86 (orig. $288.81)
Best Member-Only Kitchen Deals
Kitchenwares, bakeware, and nifty gadgets are all on sale for Prime members. Restock your cabinets with glassware, dining ware sets, and more. Amazon Basics' melamine sets are break-resistant, making them perfect for outdoor entertaining. And with service for four, every set comes with 48 pieces total, which are going for less than $1 apiece with this sale.
- Amazon Basics Tritan Hobnail Glasses Set, $13.05 (orig. $21.10)
- Hehali Nonstick Silicone Donut Pan Set, $8.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Puzmug Oil Spray Bottle, $9.39 with coupon (orig. $15.99)
- Amazon Basics 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, $21.32 (orig. $35.47)
- SodaStream Sparkling Water Soda Maker, $89.99 (orig. $129.99)
Best Member-Only Fashion Deals
Top brands, like Alo Yoga, Steve Madden, Adidas, Asics, and Crocs are all giving members special savings this Prime Day. Stock your closet with summer essentials, like sandals, breezy dresses, and Crocs' classic clogs, which are perfect for the pool, beach, and beyond.
- Cluci Convertible Backpack Tote Bag, $41.88 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Moto Legging, $59.50 (orig. $70)
- Steve Madden Women's Donddi Sandal, $32.97 (orig. $54.95)
- Crocs Unisex Classic Clog, $36.95 (orig. $59.99)
- PrettyGarden Women's Dot Ruffle Maxi Dress, $33.20 (orig. $45.99)
More Member Deals
- Dove Purely Pampering Coconut Butter Body Wash Set, $17.39 (orig. $27.96)
- Chemical Guys Car Cleaning Kit, $71.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Sunny Health and Fitness Underdesk Elliptical Machine, $95.50 (orig. $175)
- Sunny Health and Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike, $302.53 (orig. $399)
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Popular Casper Pillow That Helps Shoppers 'Fall Asleep Faster' Is 40% Off for Amazon Prime Day
- Amazon's Prime Day Deals on iPads This Year Start at $309
- I'm an Amazon Editor, and This Is Everything I'm Buying on Prime Day — Including AirPods for $79 Less
- Attention, Prime Members! Here Are All of the Prime Day 2022 Deals Included in Your Subscription