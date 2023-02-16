Lifestyle The 100 Best Presidents Day Sales Happening at Amazon This Weekend Save up to 78 percent on Apple, Bose, and Levi’s By Amy Schulman, Isabel Garcia, Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines and Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: People / Isabel Garcia

Presidents Day is almost here — so Amazon just dropped tons of must-see deals for the big shopping weekend. Right now, you can find sales in just about every department, including fashion, beauty, home, kitchen, and electronics. There are discounts on tons of customer-loved brands, including Apple, Beats, Levi's, and Roomba, and prices are up to a whopping 78 percent off. In fact, the best deals we found start at just $8.

The Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now

If you're not sure where to start, we've got you — we've pulled out the 10 best deals from the entire sale. Start by scooping up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro while they're just $200; it's the cheapest price we've seen since last year. Plus, you can snag an Apple Watch for 39 percent off (the lowest it's been in the last 30 days), along with this Roku-enabled TCL smart TV that's now under $300. Amazon Best Deals Overall Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249) Fire TV Stick Lite, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) Lowest Price in 30 Days: Apple Watch Series 7, $459 (orig. $749) 55% Off: TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $268 (orig. $599.99) Bose Noise Canceling Headphones, $329 (orig. $379) LG 65-Inch Class Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV, $596.99 (orig. $749.99) Light 'N' Easy Steam Mop, $49.99 (orig. $89.99) New Balance 237 V1 Classic Sneaker, $56.95 (orig. $79.99) Ninja Af101 Air Fryer, $89.95 (orig. $129.99) Winter Cooking Must-Have: Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $79.90 (orig. $133) Keep scrolling to check out everything else we think is worth buying during Amazon's Presidents Day weekend sale, then head directly to checkout — because these deals won't last forever. And if you want your bounty to arrive ASAP, make sure to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, which provides you with free two-day shipping, along with a host of other perks like Prime Video and discounts at Whole Foods. amazon Best TV Deals This weekend is one of the best times to buy a smart TV on sale, and Amazon has plenty of top models marked down. Don't miss grabbing this Amazon Fire TV that measures in at 65 inches — you'll be able to stream all your favorite shows straight from the device, plus it provides a bona fide cinematic experience. If you're looking for something a little less pricey, consider this Insignia TV that's under $100. The compact device is equipped with Fire TV and supports AirPlay, so you can cast videos directly from any Apple device. Tons of shoppers stand by the TV, with many noting it's the "best value" with a "great resolution." Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $599.99 (orig. $759.99) Hisense A4 Series 40-Inch Class FHD Smart Android TV, $168 (orig. $209.99) Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $319.99 (orig. $469.99) Samsung 55-inch Class Curved UHD Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, $497.99 (orig. $599.99) Insignia All-New 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV, $89.99 (orig. $169.99) Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $269.99 with Prime (orig. $365.34) Vizio 24-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV, $139.99 (orig. $159.99) LG Nano75 Series 43-Inch Class Smart TV, $376.99 (orig. $499.99) Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $327.52 (orig. $529.99) Amazon Best Home Deals In the home section, there are steep discounts on furniture and decor, including this set of floating shelves that's up to 47 percent off. These shelves are a simple way to store and display your favorite items, plus they won't take up any space. Shoppers who have given the "sturdy" shelves a five-star rating say they "look great." The 15 Best Presidents Day Mattress Sales Going on Right Now — Up to 62% Off You'll also find plenty of can't-miss deals on comfy bedding, from satin pillowcases to plush pillows. Right now, we're eyeing the Utopia Bedding Queen Comforter while it's on sale for as little as $27. The popular comforter, which has racked up more than 80,500 five-star ratings, is stuffed with siliconized fiber filling and encased in 100 percent microfiber material that's soft to the touch. Amada HomeFurnishing Floating Shelves, Set of 3, $24.59 (orig. $49.99) Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System, $44.21 (orig. $49.99) SafeRest King Mattress Protector, $29.09 (orig. $41.99) Aroeve Air Purifier, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Utopia Bedding Queen Comforter, $26.99 (orig. $41.99) Wive Wood Lift Top Coffee Table, $111.92 (orig. $149.99) Hammam Linen Bath Towels, Set of 6, $23.99 (orig. $69.99) HomeHacks Foldable Storage Bags, 3-Pack, $10.19 with coupon (orig. $18.99) Vasagle Alinru 5-Tier Rustic Bookshelf, $52.14 (orig. $65.99) Bedsure Satin Pillowcases, Set of 2, $6.29 (orig. $11.69) Household Essentials Coffee Table, $68.67 (orig. $110.99) Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $44.79 (orig. $55.99) Amazon Best Kitchen Deals You'll be able to score tons of customer-loved kitchen items from Amazon for less this weekend, including top brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, and Mr. Coffee. If it's small appliances you're after, look to the Oster Toaster Oven, which has been slashed to just $104, along with this versatile coffee maker that shoppers say is "great for lattes." Plus, think about picking up those smaller, but equally essential, kitchen products, like this food storage container set that's airtight and leak-proof — and also a whopping 40 percent off. And on your way out, make sure to grab these wine glasses that are just $29; users say they have an "elegant look" to them. Instant Vortex Plus 4-Quart Air Fryer, $89.95 (orig. 129.99) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $89.99 (orig. $109.99) Chef's Path 32-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Crock-Pot 8-Quart Slow Cooker, $59.99 (orig. $99.99) Oster Toaster Oven, $103.99 (orig. $159.99) AeroGarden Harvest, $79.95 (orig. $164.95) Instant Pot Pro 6-Quart Pressure Cooker, $129.95 (orig. $169.99) Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, $49.49 (orig. $74.99) JoyJolt Layla Wine Glass 4-Piece Set, $28.95 (orig. $49.95) Cusimax Hot Plate, $75.19 (orig. $93.99) Amazon Best Vacuum Deals Vacuum deals are aplenty in Amazon's home department, and we uncovered markdowns on fan favorites from Shark, Bissell, and Hoover. You'll be able to score everything from stick vacuums to robot and handheld devices, giving you the ability to target just about any place in the house — from carpets and tile to car interiors and upholstery. One deal you're not going to want to overlook? The $700 Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop is 78 percent off right now, bringing the price down to just $155. The device is capable of mopping and vacuuming at the same time — so you don't have to lift a finger — plus you can direct it via voice control. It's picked up over a thousand five-star ratings, with one shopper writing, "My floors remain spotless!" Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $199.99) Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop, $154.99 with coupon (orig. $699.99) Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Vacuum Cleaner, $169.99 (orig. $236.89) VacLife Handheld Vacuum, $35.99 (orig. $44.99) Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Vacuum Cleaner, $219.99 (orig. 299.99) Eufy 11S RoboVac Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 (orig. $229) Girnoor Cordless Vacuum, $83.98 (orig. $179.99) Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. 219.99) Hoover WindTunnel Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $109 ($139.99) Thamtu G10 Robot Vacuum, $127.99 (orig. $299.99) Amazon Best Fashion Deals Look to the fashion department to find deals on clothing, accessories, and footwear. Some of our favorite finds are on cute shoes, including the New Balance 237 V1 Classic Sneaker, which is currently slashed to its lowest price in weeks. The customer-favorite sneakers feature a suede and nylon upper layer and a studded rubber outsole. More Than 200 The North Face Jackets, Coats, and Fleeces Are Deeply Discounted Right Now In the market for comfy clothes? There are a bunch of discounts on comfy loungewear, including the Haowind Joggers that have two roomy side pockets. Currently up to 52 percent off, the sweats are soft, stretchy, and guaranteed to feel comfortable whether you're heading to the gym or running errands. Levi's Original Trucker Jacket, $62.65 (orig. $89.50) Haowind Joggers with Pockets, $22.08 (orig. $45.99) Lovevook Tote Bag, $22.09 (orig. $35.99) Dokotoo Corduroy Button Down, $27.87 (orig. $45.99) Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties, 3-Pack, $24.50 (orig. $35) GeGekoko Oversized T-Shirt, $16.99 (orig. $19.99) Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots, $32.99 (orig. $49.99) Warner's Lightly Lined Stretch Wireless Bra, $19.99 (orig. $42) Saloogoe Lightweight Zip Up Hoodie, $21.74 (orig. $28.99) Amazon Best Beauty Deals Whether you're searching for skincare products, makeup tools, or hair devices, there are tons of on-sale items to choose from in Amazon's beauty section. Grab this best-selling eyeshadow while it's only $13, then pick up multiple tubes of this mascara that shoppers say is "actually waterproof" so that you always have one at the ready. Plus, don't forget to check out this hair dryer and hot air brush while it's 47 percent off — reviewers say it gives you that fresh blowout look without the high price tag. Maybelline Sky High Mascara, $9.98 (orig. $12.99) Tweezer Guru Tweezers, $8.82 (orig. $10.90) Julep Crème-to-Powder Eyeshadow, $12.70 (orig. $16) Jodsone Gel Nail Polish Kit, $39.99 (orig. $73.99) Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer, $33.83 (orig. $54.99) Ricris Makeup Brush Cleaning Kit, $16.99 (orig. $29.99) Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $11.99 (orig. $19.99) Kitsch 12-Pack Dermaplaning Face Razors, $8.99 (orig. $14) Aima Beauty Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $31.99 (orig. $59.99) Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence, $19.95 (orig. $25) Amazon Best Tech and Electronics Deals Right now, you can scoop up major discounts on handy Amazon devices, noise-canceling headphones, tablets, and laptops from top brands like Apple and Beats — with discounts up to 50 percent off. Don't miss out on snagging the all-new Echo Dot, which is now just $40, along with this Ring Video Doorbell that's earned over 32,000 perfect ratings from shoppers. Many said they "feel safer" with it installed. Those who are in the market for a work-from-home monitor can snap up this LED version (it's ideal for gaming as well) while it's only $128. And before you check out, don't overlook the Apple Watch Ultra, which shoppers say "totally changed" their life, plus the customer-loved Apple AirPods Max that are on sale for just $500. Echo Show 5, $44.99 (orig. $84.99) All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release), $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Beats Studio Buds, $99.95 (orig. $149.95) Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, $59.99 (orig. $119.99) Ring Video Doorbell 3, $139.99 (orig. $199.99) Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $199.95 (orig. $349.95) Apple AirPods Max, $499.99 (orig. $549) Acer Aspire 5, $269.99 (orig. $379.99) Sceptre Curved 27-Inch LED Monitor, $139 (orig. $164.97) Apple Watch Ultra, $729.99 with additional savings (orig. $799) Amazon Best Outlet Deals Amazon's outlet is overflowing with affordable essentials in just about every category, including home, kitchen, fashion, and more. Our top find in the clothing category is the Calvin Klein Invisibles Wireless Triangle Bra. Marked down by up to 58 percent off, the bra is made of a mix of nylon and elastane — meaning it's smooth and stretchy. In reviews, customers dubbed it "the perfect everyday bra," raving that it's "super soft and comfy." In the home category, don't miss out on the Furinno Turn-N-Tube 3-Tier Corner Display Rack while it's only $15. With three tiers, the compact corner shelf provides ample storage space without taking up much room. And if you're looking for a minimalist end table, snap up the HollyHome Round Accent Table white it's marked down to an affordable $20. Calvin Klein Invisibles Wireless Triangle Bra, $18.30 (orig. $44) Goodcook Nonstick Steel 3-Piece Cookie Sheet Set, $22 (orig. $27) Furinno Turn-N-Tube 3-Tier Corner Display Rack, $15.30 (orig. $18.46) Kyocera Mini Santoku Knife, $31.80 (orig. $44.95) HollyHome Round Accent Table, $19.59 (orig. $27.99) Thirste Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $9.97 (orig. $19.95) Vera Bradley Performance Twill Zip ID Case Wallet, $14.40 (orig. $25) DII 6-Piece Terry Collection Windowpane Dishcloth Set, $7.89 (orig. $8.90) Lifver Coasters, Set of 6, $9.99 (orig. $17.99) Dimj Packing Organizer Bags, Set of 8, $13.99 (orig. $19.99) Amazon Best Under-$30 Deals Shopping on a budget? We pulled together cheap deals across beauty, kitchen, home, and fashion — and all of them ring in at under $30. We even found products from popular brands, including the Yankee Candle Lavender Vanilla Classic Large Jar Candle (on sale for $16) and the Hanes Crewneck Sweatshirt (now $13). We're also adding the Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush to our cart while it's 40 percent off. The brush, which is designed to gently detangle hair, is backed by more than 49,100 five-star ratings from customers, who swear that it "doesn't pull out your hair" and that it's "easy to clean." Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush, $11.99 (orig. $19.99) FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, Set of 6, $24.99 (orig. $38.99) ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $27.49 (orig. $39.99) Mosiso Laptop Sleeve, $12.79 (orig. $15.99) Hanes Crewneck Sweatshirt, $12.50 (orig. $18) Jxrev Wireless Earbuds, $17.59 (orig. $39.99) Anker Powerline II Lightning Cable, $10.98 (orig. $13.99) Romanstii Puff Sleeve Blouse, $19.19 (orig. $23.99) Yankee Candle Lavender Vanilla Classic Large Jar Candle, $15.72 (orig. $27.99) Hertzko Self-Cleaning Pet Brush, $16.99 (orig. $29.99) Amazon Buy It! Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop, $154.99 with coupon (orig. $699.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop, $154.99 with coupon (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

Beats Studio Buds, $99.95 (orig. $149.95); amazon.com

Lovevook Tote Bag, $25.49 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Aroieve Air Purifier, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

LG Nano75 Series 43-Inch Class Smart TV, $376.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $44.79 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com