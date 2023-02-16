The 100 Best Presidents Day Sales Happening at Amazon This Weekend

Presidents Day is almost here — so Amazon just dropped tons of must-see deals for the big shopping weekend.

Right now, you can find sales in just about every department, including fashion, beauty, home, kitchen, and electronics. There are discounts on tons of customer-loved brands, including Apple, Beats, Levi's, and Roomba, and prices are up to a whopping 78 percent off. In fact, the best deals we found start at just $8.

If you're not sure where to start, we've got you — we've pulled out the 10 best deals from the entire sale. Start by scooping up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro while they're just $200; it's the cheapest price we've seen since last year. Plus, you can snag an Apple Watch for 39 percent off (the lowest it's been in the last 30 days), along with this Roku-enabled TCL smart TV that's now under $300.

Amazon

Best Deals Overall

Keep scrolling to check out everything else we think is worth buying during Amazon's Presidents Day weekend sale, then head directly to checkout — because these deals won't last forever. And if you want your bounty to arrive ASAP, make sure to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, which provides you with free two-day shipping, along with a host of other perks like Prime Video and discounts at Whole Foods.

amazon

Best TV Deals

This weekend is one of the best times to buy a smart TV on sale, and Amazon has plenty of top models marked down. Don't miss grabbing this Amazon Fire TV that measures in at 65 inches — you'll be able to stream all your favorite shows straight from the device, plus it provides a bona fide cinematic experience.

If you're looking for something a little less pricey, consider this Insignia TV that's under $100. The compact device is equipped with Fire TV and supports AirPlay, so you can cast videos directly from any Apple device. Tons of shoppers stand by the TV, with many noting it's the "best value" with a "great resolution."

Amazon

Best Home Deals

In the home section, there are steep discounts on furniture and decor, including this set of floating shelves that's up to 47 percent off. These shelves are a simple way to store and display your favorite items, plus they won't take up any space. Shoppers who have given the "sturdy" shelves a five-star rating say they "look great."

You'll also find plenty of can't-miss deals on comfy bedding, from satin pillowcases to plush pillows. Right now, we're eyeing the Utopia Bedding Queen Comforter while it's on sale for as little as $27. The popular comforter, which has racked up more than 80,500 five-star ratings, is stuffed with siliconized fiber filling and encased in 100 percent microfiber material that's soft to the touch.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

You'll be able to score tons of customer-loved kitchen items from Amazon for less this weekend, including top brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, and Mr. Coffee. If it's small appliances you're after, look to the Oster Toaster Oven, which has been slashed to just $104, along with this versatile coffee maker that shoppers say is "great for lattes."

Plus, think about picking up those smaller, but equally essential, kitchen products, like this food storage container set that's airtight and leak-proof — and also a whopping 40 percent off. And on your way out, make sure to grab these wine glasses that are just $29; users say they have an "elegant look" to them.

Amazon

Best Vacuum Deals

Vacuum deals are aplenty in Amazon's home department, and we uncovered markdowns on fan favorites from Shark, Bissell, and Hoover. You'll be able to score everything from stick vacuums to robot and handheld devices, giving you the ability to target just about any place in the house — from carpets and tile to car interiors and upholstery.

One deal you're not going to want to overlook? The $700 Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop is 78 percent off right now, bringing the price down to just $155. The device is capable of mopping and vacuuming at the same time — so you don't have to lift a finger — plus you can direct it via voice control. It's picked up over a thousand five-star ratings, with one shopper writing, "My floors remain spotless!"

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

Look to the fashion department to find deals on clothing, accessories, and footwear. Some of our favorite finds are on cute shoes, including the New Balance 237 V1 Classic Sneaker, which is currently slashed to its lowest price in weeks. The customer-favorite sneakers feature a suede and nylon upper layer and a studded rubber outsole.

In the market for comfy clothes? There are a bunch of discounts on comfy loungewear, including the Haowind Joggers that have two roomy side pockets. Currently up to 52 percent off, the sweats are soft, stretchy, and guaranteed to feel comfortable whether you're heading to the gym or running errands.

Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

Whether you're searching for skincare products, makeup tools, or hair devices, there are tons of on-sale items to choose from in Amazon's beauty section. Grab this best-selling eyeshadow while it's only $13, then pick up multiple tubes of this mascara that shoppers say is "actually waterproof" so that you always have one at the ready. Plus, don't forget to check out this hair dryer and hot air brush while it's 47 percent off — reviewers say it gives you that fresh blowout look without the high price tag.

Amazon

Best Tech and Electronics Deals

Right now, you can scoop up major discounts on handy Amazon devices, noise-canceling headphones, tablets, and laptops from top brands like Apple and Beats — with discounts up to 50 percent off. Don't miss out on snagging the all-new Echo Dot, which is now just $40, along with this Ring Video Doorbell that's earned over 32,000 perfect ratings from shoppers. Many said they "feel safer" with it installed.

Those who are in the market for a work-from-home monitor can snap up this LED version (it's ideal for gaming as well) while it's only $128. And before you check out, don't overlook the Apple Watch Ultra, which shoppers say "totally changed" their life, plus the customer-loved Apple AirPods Max that are on sale for just $500.

Amazon

Best Outlet Deals

Amazon's outlet is overflowing with affordable essentials in just about every category, including home, kitchen, fashion, and more. Our top find in the clothing category is the Calvin Klein Invisibles Wireless Triangle Bra. Marked down by up to 58 percent off, the bra is made of a mix of nylon and elastane — meaning it's smooth and stretchy. In reviews, customers dubbed it "the perfect everyday bra," raving that it's "super soft and comfy."

In the home category, don't miss out on the Furinno Turn-N-Tube 3-Tier Corner Display Rack while it's only $15. With three tiers, the compact corner shelf provides ample storage space without taking up much room. And if you're looking for a minimalist end table, snap up the HollyHome Round Accent Table white it's marked down to an affordable $20.

Amazon

Best Under-$30 Deals

Shopping on a budget? We pulled together cheap deals across beauty, kitchen, home, and fashion — and all of them ring in at under $30. We even found products from popular brands, including the Yankee Candle Lavender Vanilla Classic Large Jar Candle (on sale for $16) and the Hanes Crewneck Sweatshirt (now $13).

We're also adding the Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush to our cart while it's 40 percent off. The brush, which is designed to gently detangle hair, is backed by more than 49,100 five-star ratings from customers, who swear that it "doesn't pull out your hair" and that it's "easy to clean."

Amazon

Buy It! Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop, $154.99 with coupon (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Beats Studio Buds, $99.95 (orig. $149.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lovevook Tote Bag, $25.49 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Aroeve Air Purifier, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! LG Nano75 Series 43-Inch Class Smart TV, $376.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $44.79 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.