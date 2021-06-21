Shop

Amazon's Outlet Is Full of Dirt Cheap Under-the-Radar Prime Day Deals - These Are the 15 Best Finds

You’ll find markdowns in every category from home to beauty
By Christina Butan
June 21, 2021 07:15 AM
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and we can't believe how good the deals are this year. There are over two million discounts available across every category on the site. And while you probably have your eye on items like Bose's noise-cancelling headphones and this $90 robot vacuum, there are tons of super cheap, under-the-radar deals in Amazon's Overstock Outlet

The outlet is always full of hidden deals, but for Prime Day, prices are steeper than ever. You can save quite a bit on popular brands like Contigo, Yankee Candle, and BareMinerals, with prices starting at just $5. We rounded up the 15 best markdowns in Amazon's outlet for you below - and nothing is over $23. 

If you're shopping for beauty on a budget, you won't want to miss out on these glamorous deals. Some of our favorite finds in the outlet's beauty section include this $10 rosewater face mask from Andalou Naturals (shoppers rave that it leaves their skin "so soft and fresh"), a $9 BareMinerals liquid lipstick, and Tangle Teezer's super popular hair brush for just $7. You'll also find hair tools on sale, like this hot air brush from ConAir that's on sale for $23 if you're a Prime member.

The home section is an especially popular category of the outlet thanks to its amazing prices on everything from furniture to kitchen essentials. We're loving the Prime Day deals on these perfect-for-summer items, including a cold brew coffee maker, $6 ice pop molds, and Yankee Candle's "relaxing" and "yummy" lemon lavender candle. Even Contigo's customer-favorite insulated tumbler, which is great for keeping drinks cool on the go, is on sale for just $12.

The outlet is also a great place to look for budget alternatives to higher end products, like these $13 earbuds that some shoppers claim are "so much better" than Apple AirPods at a fraction of the cost.

No matter what you're looking for, you're bound to find a great deal in Amazon's Overstock Outlet. Shop more Prime Day outlet deals here.

