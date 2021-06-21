Amazon's Outlet Is Full of Dirt Cheap Under-the-Radar Prime Day Deals - These Are the 15 Best Finds
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and we can't believe how good the deals are this year. There are over two million discounts available across every category on the site. And while you probably have your eye on items like Bose's noise-cancelling headphones and this $90 robot vacuum, there are tons of super cheap, under-the-radar deals in Amazon's Overstock Outlet.
The outlet is always full of hidden deals, but for Prime Day, prices are steeper than ever. You can save quite a bit on popular brands like Contigo, Yankee Candle, and BareMinerals, with prices starting at just $5. We rounded up the 15 best markdowns in Amazon's outlet for you below - and nothing is over $23.
- Acrylic Cosmetics Organizer, $4.99 (orig. $7.99)
- Chef'n Sweet Spot Mini Popsicle Maker, Set of 6, $6.09 (orig. $12.99)
- Tangle Teezer Brush, $6.28 (orig. $13)
- BareMinerals Gen Nude Matte Liquid Lip Color, $8.99 (orig. $20)
- Andalou Naturals Face Mask 1000 Roses Rosewater, $10 (orig. $15.99)
- Contigo Snapseal Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug, $12.40 (orig. $25.16)
- Falwedi T16 Waterproof True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $12.46 (orig. $19.99)
- Leggings Depot High Waisted ⅞ Leggings with Pockets, $13.99 (orig. $21.99)
- Cillet Cut Out V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, $14 (orig. $19.99)
- Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender, Large 2-Wick Tumbler, $16.88 (orig. $26.49)
- Martex Super Soft Fleece Blanket, $19.03 (orig. $24.99)
- Refinery29 Kinley Collection Cotton Bath Towels, 6 Pieces, $19.65 (orig. $30.69)
- Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker, $19.99 (orig. $24.88)
- Pro Deep Tissue Massage Gun Deep, $21.59 with coupon (orig. $37.99)
- Infinitipro by Conair Hot Air Brush and Styler, $22.73 with Prime (orig. $49.99)
If you're shopping for beauty on a budget, you won't want to miss out on these glamorous deals. Some of our favorite finds in the outlet's beauty section include this $10 rosewater face mask from Andalou Naturals (shoppers rave that it leaves their skin "so soft and fresh"), a $9 BareMinerals liquid lipstick, and Tangle Teezer's super popular hair brush for just $7. You'll also find hair tools on sale, like this hot air brush from ConAir that's on sale for $23 if you're a Prime member.
Buy It! BareMinerals Gen Nude Matte Liquid Lip Color, $8.99 (orig. $20); amazon.com
Buy It! Infinitipro by Conair Hot Air Brush and Styler, $22.73 with Prime (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
The home section is an especially popular category of the outlet thanks to its amazing prices on everything from furniture to kitchen essentials. We're loving the Prime Day deals on these perfect-for-summer items, including a cold brew coffee maker, $6 ice pop molds, and Yankee Candle's "relaxing" and "yummy" lemon lavender candle. Even Contigo's customer-favorite insulated tumbler, which is great for keeping drinks cool on the go, is on sale for just $12.
Buy It! Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender, Large 2-Wick Tumbler, $16.88 (orig. $26.49); amazon.com
Buy It! Contigo Snapseal Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug, $12.40 (orig. $25.16); amazon.com
The outlet is also a great place to look for budget alternatives to higher end products, like these $13 earbuds that some shoppers claim are "so much better" than Apple AirPods at a fraction of the cost.
Buy It! Falwedi T16 Waterproof True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $12.46 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
No matter what you're looking for, you're bound to find a great deal in Amazon's Overstock Outlet. Shop more Prime Day outlet deals here.
Amazon's Outlet Is Full of Dirt Cheap Under-the-Radar Prime Day Deals - These Are the 15 Best Finds
