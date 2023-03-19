Lifestyle The 15 Best Deals to Shop from Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Right Now We found cordless vacuums, spring dresses, and more for up to 65 percent off By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 19, 2023 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland There's nothing quite like the thrill of snagging a great product on major sale. Amazon is always brimming with impressive markdowns, but shoppers can score even juicier deals on home, beauty, tech, and premium fashion — if they know where to look. Amazon's secret Overstock Outlet features deals across all categories, and right now, discounts go up to 65 percent off on brands like Adidas, Casper, Lenox, and Sam Edelman. If you're looking for a place to start, we've rounded up the best 15 deals happening in the outlet right now: You'll find markdowns on best-selling outerwear, useful kitchen gadgets, and cozy home essentials. Now, for the best part: Prices start at $8. Best Amazon Overstock Outlet Deals Best-Seller: Adidas Essentials Warm-Up Track Top, $27.50–$50.92 (orig. $55) Lowest Price in 30 Days: Frye Melissa Crossbody Bag, $105.01 (orig. $198) 65% Off: Temola Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer, $9.68 (orig. $27.99) Tineco Pure One S15 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $279.99 (orig. $399.99) DKNY Puff-Sleeve Square-Neck Dress, $49.99–$79.99 (orig. $134) Sam Edelman Delores Pump, $56.70–$89.95 (orig. $150) Casper Sleep Essential Pillow, $36 (orig. $45) Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer, $89.99 (orig. $117.20) Barefoot Dreams Unisex CozyChic Robe, $90.61–$96.42 (orig. $127) NYX Professional Makeup Matte Liquid Lipstick, $8.40 (orig. $10) The 75 Best Deals We Found at Amazon for St. Patrick's Day — Prices Start at $7 If spring cleaning is on the brain, whip your floors into shape with the help of this O-Cedar spray mop, which one reviewer said made their floors "shine" without leaving streaks. You can also save $120 on this Tineco cordless stick vacuum that works on hard floors and carpet. It converts for handheld use, too, so you can easily tackle dust and pet hair on cushions, under furniture, and in other nooks and crannies. Amazon Buy It! Tineco Pure One S15 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $279.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com In the fashion department, you can super save on styles from tons of popular brands, like this best-selling Adidas track top that would make a handy extra layer on chilly spring days. Amazon Buy It! DKNY Puff-Sleeve Square-Neck Dress, $49.99–$79.99 (orig. $134); amazon.com You'll also find more formal styles, like this DKNY dress and pair of Sam Edelman pumps that are both up to 63 percent off. Wear them together for Easter celebrations, spring weddings, and graduation parties. REALTED: A Robot Vacuum and Mop That Keep Floors 'Spotless' Is Now Under $90 — Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon There are plenty of deals to jump on for your home, too. For kitchen additions, add this instant-read meat thermometer to your cart while it's under $10, or snag these pastel butterfly mugs, which look like they came straight from a garden party tablescape. You can even give your bedroom a seasonal refresh with this 300-thread count cotton sheet set and the highly rated Casper Sleep Essential Pillow that one shopper called "very comfortable [and] supportive" for stomach sleepers. Amazon Buy It! Casper Sleep Essential Pillow, $36 (orig. $45); amazon.com Keep reading to see more of the best deals from Amazon's Overstock Outlet. Act fast to get them before the sale prices disappear. Amazon Buy It! Lenox Butterfly Meadow 4-Piece Mug Set, $35.30 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Unisex CozyChic Robe, $90.61–$96.42 (orig. $127); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! mDesign Airtight Food Storage Container Set, $14.93 (orig. $21.34); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Aware Organic Cotton 300-Thread Count King Sheets Set in Light Gray, $35.70 (orig. $44.61); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Temola Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer, $9.68 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Sam Edelman Delores Pump, $56.70–$89.95 (orig. $150); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Adidas Essentials Warm-Up Track Top, $27.50–$50.92 (orig. $55); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Frye Melissa Crossbody Bag, $105.01 (orig. $198); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer, $89.99 (orig. $117.20); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! NYX Professional Makeup Matte Liquid Lipstick, $8.40 (orig. $10); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! O-Cedar ProMist Spray Mop, $27.30 (orig. $37.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Simpli-Magic 6-Piece Bath Towel Set, $27.10 (orig. $34.98); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 