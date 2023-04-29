The 12 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet This Weekend — Up to 81% Off

Calling all bargain hunters!

Amazon's overstock outlet is packed with thousands of deals this weekend. You can save up to 81 percent across home, kitchen, fashion, electronics, and more categories. So whether you're in the market for versatile cleaning devices, kitchen upgrades, or spring wardrobe refreshes, you won't want to miss out on these impressive sales.

To make things easy, we sifted through the outlet deals and pulled together a list of the best items worth adding to your cart. We even tracked down deals on must-haves from Samsonite, Tineco, Adidas, KitchenAid, and other popular brands. Keep scrolling for our favorite finds that start at $8.

Best Amazon Outlet Deals

If you're in the process of decluttering your home this spring cleaning season, check out these Amazon Basics Fabric Storage Cubes that are on sale for $3 apiece. You can use the open-top cubes to neatly store everything from clothing and toys to bathroom linens and blankets. A mega-hit with shoppers, the set of cubes has racked up more than 71,000 five-star ratings. One shopper wrote, "They're perfect for just about anything," adding that they're "a very easy fix to having a place to store things out of sight while keeping your space looking nice!"

Best Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics 6-Piece Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes with Handles, $15.92 (orig. $19.68); amazon.com

In the kitchen category, there are plenty of small appliances on sale. We're eyeing the Chefman 4-In-1 Digital Air Fryer Convection Oven while it's 45 percent. The multifunctional device can be used as an air fryer, a dehydrator, and a convection oven. It has eight preset functions that make it easy to bake, roast, and more. More than 12,000 customers have given the "incredibly versatile" appliance a five-star rating, with at least one calling it a "must-have for your kitchen."

Best Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Chefman 4-In-1 Digital Air Fryer Convection Oven, $82.50 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

The outlet is packed with deals on cute tops, breezy dresses, and comfy undergarments. Don't miss out on the Lilbetter Casual Dress in Flower Yellow that's on sale for as little as $21. A great transition piece as we head into summer, the V-neck midi dress has long sleeves with ruffle cuffs. Other standout details include a ruffle hem with a side slit and a cinched waist. Shoppers who've given it a five-star rating call it "flattering," "comfortable," and "airy" in reviews.

Best Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Lilbetter Casual Dress in Flower Yellow, $20.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Check out more of our top picks from Amazon's outlet happening this weekend, then head to the site to discover more stellar deals.

Best Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Tineco iFoor 2 Complete Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum, $160.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

Best Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Suaslart Essential Oil Diffuser, $12.59 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Best Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Samsonite Winfield 3 Dlx Hardside Carry-On Luggage in Blue, $104.80 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Best Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Purebare Bra, $7.50-$22.28 (orig. $10.03-$22.28); amazon.com

Best Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Wall-Mounted Farmhouse Coat Rack, $22.90 (orig. $28.90); amazon.com

Best Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Pot Holder Set, $12.10 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com

Best Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Rebecca Taylor Ruched Top in Port, $17.13 (orig. $95); amazon.com

Best Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Contigo West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug, $24.30 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Best Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Whitmor 4-Tier Shelf, $38.70 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

