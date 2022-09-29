12 Things PEOPLE Shopping Editors Are Buying for Fall — All Under $65

For some of us here at PEOPLE, the best time of the year is finally here. And if you're like us, you're probably celebrating the arrival of fall with pumpkin-flavored treats, cute fall fashion finds, and autumnal home decor.

Just like many shoppers, PEOPLE editors are getting everything they need to make the most of the season, which is why we asked our team of shopping writers and editors to give us a peek inside their Amazon shopping carts.

Our team is gravitating towards all things warm and cozy: sweater dresses, lounge sets, pumpkin candles, and baking must-haves for homemade treats. And here's the best part: Everything we're eyeing is under $65.

Shopping Editor-Loved Fall Amazon Finds

With cooler weather around the corner, we're all looking for warm, easy-to-layer clothes, like roomy denim jackets and long sweater dresses. And many of us are back at the office and spending more time in a professional setting, so we're grabbing comfortable, but polished pants, vests, and other pieces that look stylish, but don't feel like a big departure from the sweats we're used to wearing at home.

A few of us are using the start of a new season as the perfect excuse to treat ourselves to a few fresh candles. One particularly unique pumpkin chai candle, which is equal parts spicy and sweet, has caught our eye while another editor is after a scentless set. It's the perfect way to add a little ambiance and glow to a room without overpowering the space with fragrance.

And finally, we're also excited to whip up tasty treats in our kitchen, which is why one editor is after the perfect set of loaf pans for making homemade chocolate chip pumpkin and apple cinnamon breads. Read on to discover everything that's caught our attention this season.

Amazon

Buy It! Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Scented Candle, $46; amazon.com

"This pumpkin chai candle is my absolute favorite fall purchase. Its warm pumpkin and spices scent creates a delicious experience. And for being such a small candle, the scent really fills a room. Every year, I count down to when I get to restock this candle, and thank goodness it's finally time!" –Madison Yauger, commerce writer

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Women's Jaxon Sweater Dress, $64.90; amazon.com

"This midi dress makes me feel like a million bucks every time I wear it. The ribbed fabric is soft and stretchy — aka, the ideal combo for a high-quality, comfy sweater dress — and it hugs me in all the right places without being too tight or revealing. I've only owned the chocolate brown color (a hue that screams 'fall') for two weeks, but I already ordered a second dress in black, and plan to wear both with knee-high leather boots, chunky loafers, and clogs all season." –Claire Harmeyer, commerce writer

Amazon

Buy It! Gihuo Women's Linen Overalls, $25.99; amazon.com

"I have two pairs of these linen overalls because I wear them all the time with sweaters, long sleeves, and tank tops. They are incredibly comfortable and versatile and feel like I'm wearing sweats, but way cuter." –Carly Kulzer, commerce writer

Amazon

Buy It! Yinuo Candle Store Flameless LED Candle Set, $32.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

"While I love a scented candle, I don't love having to light a bunch to create a cozy mood, so flameless candles are at the top of my fall wishlist. I'm eyeing this three-piece set in the warm amber color that's reminiscent of autumn foliage. The set, which is currently on sale, comes with a remote control that has timer options, so I don't even have to remember to turn the candles off." –Isabel Garcia, commerce deals writer

Amazon

Buy It! Omoone Women's Oversized Denim Jacket, $38.96 (orig. $55.99); amazon.com

"Denim jackets are a must-have when the weather starts to cool down, but it's not cold enough to wear a heavy coat. I'm eyeing this style from Omoone because I love that it's oversized so I'll be able to easily layer it over chunky sweaters. Its vintage feel (thanks to the button cuffs, washed colors, and stitching down the front) and six pockets are bonuses that have convinced me to add multiple colors to my Amazon cart." –Lindsey Greenfeld, commerce editor

Amazon

Buy It! Razab Glass Lidded Loaf Pan Set, $26.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

"I'm planning to make several loaves of homemade pumpkin bread to share with friends this fall, so this set of glass loaf pans will be perfect. I love that these come with a lid, ensuring that each bread retains its moisture and stays fresh for longer. Plus, they're microwave and freezer safe, so if I make a big batch of bread, meatloaf, or a casserole, they'll be easy to store and reheat. –Jessica Leigh Mattern, commerce editorial director

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Women's Sharon Pleated Pants, $54.90; amazon.com

"As we head back into the office, I've been on the hunt for more casual, but still office-friendly outfits that aren't simply a pair of jeans and a tee. These trousers fit the bill, and they're plenty affordable, flattering, and comfortable, even if you plan to be sitting at a desk all day. They come in a few neutral colors, but I opted for black for fall." –Amy Schulman, senior writer and strategist

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Women's Waffle Knit Lounge Set, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

"I'm always envying others' cute two-piece lounge sets when I see them, and have been eyeing this style for myself this fall. I love the range of color options (though I'm partial to the light green) and the combination of the cozy long-sleeve sweatshirt with a pair of shorts, so I don't get too hot." –Annie Burdick, commerce writer

Amazon

Buy It! Bombas Women's Originals Ankle Socks, $22.99; amazon.com

"As someone with icebox-like feet in the fall, socks are essential. These ankle socks are super cozy, and they have a little cushion on the bottom and back. They never fall down and my ankles don't rub against the heel collar. In addition to getting more ankle socks, the quarter height might be added into rotation for fall boot season." –Sanah Faroke, commerce writer

Amazon

Buy It! OThread and Co. Women's Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $17.99; amazon.com

"There's a gaping hole in my fall wardrobe where long-sleeved T-shirts should be, and I'm trying to fill it, stat. I like a shirt that has a slim fit and soft fabric that's neither thick nor see-through, and OThread and Co.'s seem to fit the bill. Out of the 43 color options, I'm drawn to the warm fall neutrals like khaki, coffee, and golden green." –Laura Gurfein, commerce editorial director

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Women's Sadie Cropped Slim Vest, $49.90; amazon.com

"Suit vests are all the rage right now, and I wanted to hop on the trend with a piece that was affordable and high quality. I love this vest from The Drop because it's just the right amount of crop where I could wear it out with jeans and boots, or I can dress it up for the office with a pair of work pants and chunky loafers." –Alyssa Brascia, commerce writer

Amazon

Buy It! Verdusa Women's Square Neck Knit Crop Top, $22.99; amazon.com

"Living in LA, I've come to the realization that fall is more of a state of mind than a drastic change in seasons. This cute knit tank feels cozy without being too warm, and with 18 colors to choose from, I can mix and match this one with any number of outfits. It's the perfect lightweight layering piece for my wardrobe." –Jennifer Chan, commerce writer

