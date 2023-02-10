The 100 Best Early Presidents Day Sales We Found at Amazon

Presidents Day is still days away, but you can already score massive savings at Amazon ahead of the holiday weekend.

Amazon's early Presidents Day sale just kicked off with can't-miss deals in just about every category, including tech, home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty. You'll find discounts on Ugg, Apple, The North Face, Keurig, iRobot, and more popular brands. And right now, prices are slashed by up to 85 percent, so it's a good idea to get a head start on the holiday shopping event.

Not sure where to start? We pulled together 100 of the very best early Presidents Day deals happening at Amazon — and our favorite finds are right at the top. The first thing that should be on your radar is the Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that's marked down by $710. And be sure to grab the customer-favorite Apple AirPods Pro, which have more than 11,700 five-star ratings, while they're at the lowest price we've seen since Amazon's big after-Christmas sale.

Best Overall Deals

Best TV Deals

For Super Bowl this weekend, Amazon dropped a bunch of TV deals. Don't miss out on the Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV that's currently 32 percent off. More than 22,900 customers have given the TV a five-star rating and praised its "easy navigation" and "great sound quality" in reviews. One reviewer wrote, "The picture quality is very clear and the colors are very vibrant."

If you're looking to invest in a high-quality TV that doubles as decor, here's your chance to save on the Samsung 55-Inch The Frame Smart TV. The thin TV, which has a matte display, comes with a slim wall mount. When you're not watching your favorite shows and movies on the device, switch it to Art Mode to display your own images or choose works of classic art from the brand's Art Store.

Best Vacuum Deals

With spring cleaning season right around the corner, we've got our eyes on reliable cleaning gadgets. Fortunately, there are early Presidents Day deals on all kinds of vacuums for every household. To thoroughly clean your floors, opt for the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum that's equipped with strong suction to easily tackle pet hair, dirt, dust, and debris. It also has a detachable pod and handy attachments, so it can clean above-floor messes, too.

For an easy way to maintain clean floors, opt for the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum while it's double discounted thanks to a deal and a coupon in the product description. The customer-favorite cleaning device has racked up more than 44,700 five-star ratings — and for good reason. It has 1,300 pascals of suction power to remove debris from hard floors and carpets. And with a slim design, it can clean the hard-to-reach areas under furniture.

Best Home Deals

In the home category, you'll find more deals on essential cleaning devices. To sanitize your floors and tackle sticky messes, pick up the Dupray Neat Multipurpose Steam Cleaner. And for deep cleaning carpets, check out the highly rated Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner.

The sale has discounts on a bunch of comfy bedding, including the Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheet Set that's made of ultra-soft microfiber. It comes with six pieces: four pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that can fit a mattress up to 16 inches deep. We're also eyeing the cozy Bedsure Queen Duvet Cover that's on sale for as little as $27. Customers who've given it a five-star rating say it's "very fluffy" and "smooth to the touch."

Best Kitchen Deals

The kitchen department has deals galore on small appliances like the Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker. If you're looking for a simple way to brew fresh coffee right at home, the popular coffee maker is a must. It measures just 5 inches wide, so it won't take up much counter space. To quickly cook your favorite crispy foods, don't forget to grab the Instant Vortex Air Fryer in Stainless Steel while it's 31 percent off.

If you love to host, pick up the Dynamic Gear Bamboo Cheese Board Set now that it's slashed to its lowest price in weeks. Made of 100 percent bamboo, the board has a grooved border that can hold crackers, cheeses, nuts, and meats. It also has a secret slide-out drawer that stores the included four-piece cutlery set.

Best Fashion Deals

Amazon's Early Presidents Day Sale is packed with deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories. If you want to stock up on comfy essentials, pick up this set of Fruit of the Loom Seamless Underwear. On sale for as little as $12, it comes with six pairs of soft and stretchy underwear.

There are also a handful of comfortable finds in the shoe category, including the Circus by Sam Edelman Darielle Ankle Boot that's up to 65 percent off. The slip-on platform shoes have a padded insole that provides cushioned support. Hundreds of customers have given them a perfect rating, calling them "durable" and "cute" in reviews. One shopper shared, "I stand in them teaching all day, and they are very comfortable."

Best Tech Deals

Right now, you can score major savings on a bunch of popular Amazon devices. Snap up the ultra-popular Echo Show 5, which has more than 116,000 five-star ratings, while it's 47 percent off — and grab the new Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet now that it's 40 percent off.

You can also save big on Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones that feature noise-cancelation technology. So you can block out distracting external noise while listening to your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks for up to 22 hours. The headphones have racked up more than 25,000 from shoppers who say they're "super comfortable" and "have amazing sound quality."

Best Outlet Deals

Amazon's outlet is packed with early Presidents Day deals across, home, fashion, kitchen, and more. Some of our favorite deals are on products from popular brands, including the Dr. Martens Unisex Quad Chelsea Boot and the Vera Bradley Twill Work Tote Bag that's 58 percent off.

There are plenty of standout deals on cookware, including the Rachel Ray Bakeware Nonstick 3-Piece Baking Pan Sheet Set. The pans, which have wide grippy handles, are made of steel that is oven-safe for up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. They also have a nonstick coating, making them easy to clean.

Best Beauty Deals

Whether you're in the market for a versatile eyeshadow palette, a hydrating moisturizer, or a lifting mascara, there are deals galore on all things beauty. If your makeup bag needs a refresh, snap up the Maybelline Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup, the Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, and the Beakey 5-Piece Makeup Sponge Set — which are all on sale for less thann$10.

As far as skincare, don't miss out on the CeraVe Eye Repair Cream that's on sale for just $13. Made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and niacinamide, the best-selling eye cream is designed to hydrate and brighten your skin. For the best results, the brand suggests applying a pea-size amount to your finger and then gently patting it around your eye. The cream is backed by 20,800 five-star ratings from customers who say it's "gentle" and "moisturizing."

Best Under-$25 Deals

If you're shopping for budget finds, we pulled together the best deals on home, fashion, and tech under $25. Keep your home organized with the Budding Joy 6-Piece Large Storage Bag Set that's 50 percent off right now. Each fabric storage bag has plenty of room to store everything from off-season clothing and toys to bedding and towels.

Another deal we're loving? The Ultraideas Memory Foam Fleece House Slippers are on sale for just $20. With a soft fleece lining and memory foam insoles, the slippers will keep your feet warm and cozy around the house. Plus, they have a rubber outsole that provides traction, so you can also wear them outside.

