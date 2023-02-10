Lifestyle The 100 Best Early Presidents Day Sales We Found at Amazon Score savings on Ugg, Apple, and The North Face By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 10, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Presidents Day is still days away, but you can already score massive savings at Amazon ahead of the holiday weekend. Amazon's early Presidents Day sale just kicked off with can't-miss deals in just about every category, including tech, home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty. You'll find discounts on Ugg, Apple, The North Face, Keurig, iRobot, and more popular brands. And right now, prices are slashed by up to 85 percent, so it's a good idea to get a head start on the holiday shopping event. We Just Found a Secret Spanx Sale — and It Includes the Leggings Jennifer Garner Has Worn Not sure where to start? We pulled together 100 of the very best early Presidents Day deals happening at Amazon — and our favorite finds are right at the top. The first thing that should be on your radar is the Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that's marked down by $710. And be sure to grab the customer-favorite Apple AirPods Pro, which have more than 11,700 five-star ratings, while they're at the lowest price we've seen since Amazon's big after-Christmas sale. Amazon Best Overall Deals 85% Off: Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 (orig. $839.99) Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249) Winter Must-Have: Ugg Fluff Yeah Cali Collage Slipper, $50 (orig. $100) Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $44.95 (orig. $59.99) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $219.99 (orig. $274.99) Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) Calvin Klein CK One Cotton Unlined Bralette, $11.20 (orig. $28) Apple AirPods Max, $499.99 (orig. $549) Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, $19.99 (orig. $24.99) Valentine's Day Deal: Dash Heart Mini Waffle Maker, $14.99 (orig. $19.99) Amazon Best TV Deals For Super Bowl this weekend, Amazon dropped a bunch of TV deals. Don't miss out on the Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV that's currently 32 percent off. More than 22,900 customers have given the TV a five-star rating and praised its "easy navigation" and "great sound quality" in reviews. One reviewer wrote, "The picture quality is very clear and the colors are very vibrant." If you're looking to invest in a high-quality TV that doubles as decor, here's your chance to save on the Samsung 55-Inch The Frame Smart TV. The thin TV, which has a matte display, comes with a slim wall mount. When you're not watching your favorite shows and movies on the device, switch it to Art Mode to display your own images or choose works of classic art from the brand's Art Store. Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $319.99 (orig. $469.99) Samsung 55-Inch The Frame QLED 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV, $1,197.99 (orig. $1,497.99) TCL 65-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $369.99 (orig. $570.04) Insignia 24-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV, $89.99 (orig. $169.99) Hisense A4 Series 40-Inch Class FHD Smart Android TV, $168 (orig. $209.99) Vizio 24-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV, $139.99 (orig. $159.99) LG 65-Inch Class Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $576.99 (orig. $749.99) Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $799.99 (orig. $1,049.99) Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $239.99 (orig. $399.99) Hisense 50-Inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $337.89 (orig. $529.99) Amazon Best Vacuum Deals With spring cleaning season right around the corner, we've got our eyes on reliable cleaning gadgets. Fortunately, there are early Presidents Day deals on all kinds of vacuums for every household. To thoroughly clean your floors, opt for the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum that's equipped with strong suction to easily tackle pet hair, dirt, dust, and debris. It also has a detachable pod and handy attachments, so it can clean above-floor messes, too. This Powerful Shark Vacuum Has 'Unbelievable Suction' That's 'Better Than a Dyson' — and It's on Sale at Amazon For an easy way to maintain clean floors, opt for the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum while it's double discounted thanks to a deal and a coupon in the product description. The customer-favorite cleaning device has racked up more than 44,700 five-star ratings — and for good reason. It has 1,300 pascals of suction power to remove debris from hard floors and carpets. And with a slim design, it can clean the hard-to-reach areas under furniture. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $219.99) Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $229.99) Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $129.99) Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner, $39 (orig. $54.99) Bissell CleanView Swivel Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $106.44 (orig. $118.44) Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 (orig. $199.99) iRobot Braava Jet M6, $399.99 (orig. $449.99) Iminso Handheld Vacuum, $50.99 with coupon (orig. $189.99) Black + Decker AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $49 (orig. $59.99) Shark Rocket Pet Plus Corded Stick Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $199.99) Amazon Best Home Deals In the home category, you'll find more deals on essential cleaning devices. To sanitize your floors and tackle sticky messes, pick up the Dupray Neat Multipurpose Steam Cleaner. And for deep cleaning carpets, check out the highly rated Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner. The sale has discounts on a bunch of comfy bedding, including the Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheet Set that's made of ultra-soft microfiber. It comes with six pieces: four pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that can fit a mattress up to 16 inches deep. We're also eyeing the cozy Bedsure Queen Duvet Cover that's on sale for as little as $27. Customers who've given it a five-star rating say it's "very fluffy" and "smooth to the touch." Dupray Neat Multipurpose Steam Cleaner, $149.78 (orig. $189.78) Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, $114.80 (orig. $139.99) Danjor Linens 6-Piece Queen Size Bed Sheet Set in Gray, $40.73 (orig. $49.99) Bedsure Queen Duvet Cover in Navy, $26.39 (orig. $39.99) SlipToGrip 42" by 35" Universal Door Mat, $14.99 (orig. $26.99) Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home 22-Ounce Large Jar Candle, $17 (orig. $27.99) Medify MA-14 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter, $88.99 (orig. $129) Furinno Pasir 3-Tier Open Shelf Bookcase, $26.80 (orig. $74.99) Hilife Clothes Steamer, $24.79 (orig. $32.99) Pelonis Oscillating Ceramic Heater, $44.99 (orig. $64.99) Amazon Basics Full Foldable Metal Platform Bed Frame, $81.60 (orig. $106.32) Superjare Nightstand with Charging Station and USB Ports, $69.99 (orig. $89.99) iTouchless SoftStep 13.2-Gallon Step Trash Can with Odor Filter System, $83.90 (orig. $129.99 Siluvia Pillow Inserts, Set of 2, $21.52 (orig. $26.99) Amazon Shoppers Swear This Air Purifier 'Does a Great Job' Reducing Dust — and It's on Sale Amazon Best Kitchen Deals The kitchen department has deals galore on small appliances like the Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker. If you're looking for a simple way to brew fresh coffee right at home, the popular coffee maker is a must. It measures just 5 inches wide, so it won't take up much counter space. To quickly cook your favorite crispy foods, don't forget to grab the Instant Vortex Air Fryer in Stainless Steel while it's 31 percent off. If you love to host, pick up the Dynamic Gear Bamboo Cheese Board Set now that it's slashed to its lowest price in weeks. Made of 100 percent bamboo, the board has a grooved border that can hold crackers, cheeses, nuts, and meats. It also has a secret slide-out drawer that stores the included four-piece cutlery set. Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $89.99 (orig. $109.99) Instant Vortex 4-Quart Air Fryer in Stainless Steel, $89.95 (orig. $129.99) Dynamic Gear Bamboo Cheese Board Set, $26.99 (orig. $33.99) Master Maison 19-Piece Knife Block Set, $79.99 (orig. $114.99) SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker Bundle in Black, $119.99 (orig. $149.99) Merten & Storck Dutch Oven in Red, $99.99 (orig. $169.99) Mueller Multi Blade Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer in White, $24.97 with coupon (orig. $39.97) Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths in Assorted, $21.12 (orig. $33.99) Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) FineDine Stainless Steel 6-Piece Mixing Bowl Set, $24.99 (orig. $38.99) Amazon Best Fashion Deals Amazon's Early Presidents Day Sale is packed with deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories. If you want to stock up on comfy essentials, pick up this set of Fruit of the Loom Seamless Underwear. On sale for as little as $12, it comes with six pairs of soft and stretchy underwear. There are also a handful of comfortable finds in the shoe category, including the Circus by Sam Edelman Darielle Ankle Boot that's up to 65 percent off. The slip-on platform shoes have a padded insole that provides cushioned support. Hundreds of customers have given them a perfect rating, calling them "durable" and "cute" in reviews. One shopper shared, "I stand in them teaching all day, and they are very comfortable." Circus by Sam Edelman Darielle Ankle Boot, $34.93 (orig. $99) Fruit of the Loom Seamless Underwear, 6-Pack, $12.39 (orig. $16.89) Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans, $48.65 (orig. $69.50) Satina High Waisted Leggings, $11.99 (orig. $14.99) Gap Fitted Cami Top, $5.24 (orig. $14.99) Merokeety Oversized Chunky Knit Sweater, $28.89 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Idegg No Show Socks, $11.89 (orig. $16.99) The North Face Heavenly Down Insulated Ski Jacket, $196 (orig. $279.95) Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Rib Lounge Pant, $20.90 (orig. $29.90) Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses, $94 (orig. $198) Amazon Best Tech Deals Right now, you can score major savings on a bunch of popular Amazon devices. Snap up the ultra-popular Echo Show 5, which has more than 116,000 five-star ratings, while it's 47 percent off — and grab the new Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet now that it's 40 percent off. You can also save big on Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones that feature noise-cancelation technology. So you can block out distracting external noise while listening to your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks for up to 22 hours. The headphones have racked up more than 25,000 from shoppers who say they're "super comfortable" and "have amazing sound quality." Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), $44.99 (orig. $84.99) All-New Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, $59.99 (orig. $99.99) Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $199.95 (orig. $349.95) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, $249.99 (orig. $349.99) Kindle Paperwhite, $104.99 (orig. $139.99) Qinlianf USB Wall Charger, $11.98 (orig. $19.98) Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar with Powerful Wireless Subwoofer, $198 (orig. $299.99) Logitech K380 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) Fatork Mini Projector, $192.99 with coupon (orig. $699.99) Apple 2021 MacBook Pro, $2,199 (orig. $2,499) Amazon Best Outlet Deals Amazon's outlet is packed with early Presidents Day deals across, home, fashion, kitchen, and more. Some of our favorite deals are on products from popular brands, including the Dr. Martens Unisex Quad Chelsea Boot and the Vera Bradley Twill Work Tote Bag that's 58 percent off. There are plenty of standout deals on cookware, including the Rachel Ray Bakeware Nonstick 3-Piece Baking Pan Sheet Set. The pans, which have wide grippy handles, are made of steel that is oven-safe for up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. They also have a nonstick coating, making them easy to clean. Dr. Martens Unisex Quad Chelsea Boot in White, $132.16–$159.98 (orig. $210) Vera Bradley Twill Work Tote Bag in Cabbage Rose Cabernet, $69 (orig. $165) Contigo Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug, $19.62 ($25.99) Honey-Can-Do 4-Tier White Metal Shoe Rack, $19.10 (orig. $22.47) Bissell MyAir Air Purifier in White, $73.20 (orig. $92.69) Rachel Ray 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set in Cranberry Red, $119.99 (orig. $169.99) Tineco A11 Cordless Pet Vacuum, $199 (orig. $289.99) Rachel Ray Bakeware Nonstick Cookie Pan Sheets 3-Piece Set in Marine Blue Grips, $25.80 (orig.$39.99) GreenPan Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan, $34.50 (orig. $44.99) Syvio 68-Ounce Blender, $59.99 (orig. $89.99) Amazon Best Beauty Deals Whether you're in the market for a versatile eyeshadow palette, a hydrating moisturizer, or a lifting mascara, there are deals galore on all things beauty. If your makeup bag needs a refresh, snap up the Maybelline Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup, the Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, and the Beakey 5-Piece Makeup Sponge Set — which are all on sale for less thann$10. As far as skincare, don't miss out on the CeraVe Eye Repair Cream that's on sale for just $13. Made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and niacinamide, the best-selling eye cream is designed to hydrate and brighten your skin. For the best results, the brand suggests applying a pea-size amount to your finger and then gently patting it around your eye. The cream is backed by 20,800 five-star ratings from customers who say it's "gentle" and "moisturizing." CeraVe Eye Repair Cream, $12.97 (orig. $19.99) Beakey 5-Piece Makeup Sponge Set, $8.09 with coupon (orig. $10.99) Maybelline Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup, $9.98 (orig. $12.99) Panasonic Close Curves Electric Razor, $25.99 (orig. $29.99) Nyx Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette, $14.23 (orig. $18) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer, $16.78 (orig. $19.59) Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, $7.49 (orig. $8.99) Amazon Best Under-$25 Deals If you're shopping for budget finds, we pulled together the best deals on home, fashion, and tech under $25. Keep your home organized with the Budding Joy 6-Piece Large Storage Bag Set that's 50 percent off right now. Each fabric storage bag has plenty of room to store everything from off-season clothing and toys to bedding and towels. Another deal we're loving? The Ultraideas Memory Foam Fleece House Slippers are on sale for just $20. With a soft fleece lining and memory foam insoles, the slippers will keep your feet warm and cozy around the house. Plus, they have a rubber outsole that provides traction, so you can also wear them outside. Budding Joy Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack, $22.55 (orig. $44.99) Ultraideas Comfy Coral Memory Foam Fleece House Slippers, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats, $17.99 (orig. $29.99) Panda Grip Wet Spray Mop, $17.99 (orig. $28.88) Unicook Flexible Silicone Spatula, 2-Pack, $17.99 (orig. $21.99) Iniu Wireless Charger, $14.44 (orig. $29.98) Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips, Set of 4, $7.64 (orig. $18.99) Holikme 30-Foot Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, $18.65 (orig. $29) Viewcare 3-Tier Free Standing Shoe Rack, $22.39 (orig. $29.99) Amazon Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $319.99 (orig. $469.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dupray Neat Multipurpose Steam Cleaner, $149.78 (orig. $189.78); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Instant Vortex 4-QT Air Fryer in Stainless Steel, $89.95 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Circus by Sam Edelman Darielle Ankle Boot, $34.93 (orig. $99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! All-New Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! CeraVe Eye Repair Cream, $12.97 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Nyx Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette, $14.23 (orig. $18); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ultraideas Comfy Coral Memory Foam Fleece House Slippers, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Magic Wand and Sheet Mask Combo Gives My Dull, Dry Skin an Instantly Gorgeous Glow Shoppers Are 'Surprised at How Much Dirt' This Efficient Steam Mop Pulls Up, and It's 44% Off We Just Found a Secret Spanx Sale — and It Includes the Leggings Jennifer Garner Has Worn