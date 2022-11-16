Calling All Prime Members: These Are the Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop This Week

Prime members, you can now get a head start on your Black Friday sale shopping.

Amazon released tons of Black Friday deals more than a week early this year, and the best ones are reserved for Prime members. The Just for Prime storefront is packed with exclusive subscriber-only savings across every category. And the discounts are steep — up to 60 percent off.

The Best Member-Only Deals Overall

While some of Amazon's early Black Friday deals are open to all shoppers, only Prime subscribers can gain access to the complete array of markdowns. Non-members can get in on these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, which also comes with discounts at Whole Foods, free shipping on Prime-eligible products, and more than 30 other perks.

If you were planning to get holiday gifts on Black Friday this year, don't wait: There are fun, thoughtful finds on sale right now. We can't think of anyone who wouldn't appreciate a cozy throw blanket, like this soft one from Kmuset. The now-$12 fleece blanket is machine-washable, comes in 12 colors, and has 5,500 five-star ratings. Reviewers call it the "comfiest blanket" they have and "one of their best purchases," so it's sure to impress.

Buy It! Kmuset Fleece Throw Blanket, $11.69 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

For the guys on your gift-buying list, there's the CQR cotton flannel shirt that's now $30 for Prime shoppers. The warm, winter-ready shirt comes in 35 colors. It's pre-shrunk, so it won't get ruined in the dryer, and every shirt features corduroy cuffs and collars for added interest. There are even extended sizes designed for tall guys. It's received 11,000 five-star ratings to date, and reviewers love it so much, many have come back to buy a second and third.

Buy It! CQR Men's Cotton Flannel Button Up Shirt, $29.39 (orig. $52.98); amazon.com

Beyond gifts, there are basics like these reviewer-loved bath towel sets that are now just $3.50 apiece, plus highly rated sheet sets that are going for as little as $42. The Elvana Home cotton towels are sold in sets of six with bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths included. This popular option has received 5,000 five-star ratings. And Threadmill's cotton sheets, which come in 32 colors and prints, are also a hit with reviewers, receiving 4,900 perfect ratings.

Buy It! Elvana Home Ultra Soft Cotton Towel Set, $21.24 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Threadmill Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $42.29 (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

Black Friday is typically packed with impressive markdowns on pricey gadgets, and these early offers are no exception. Amazon discounted several vacuum cleaners for Prime members, including Hoover's Onepwr cordless stick vacuum. The lightweight cleaner is cordless, so it's easy to maneuver all over your home, and it converts into a handheld device, which is ideal for cars and upholstered furniture. And unlike bulky upright styles, this one is easy to slide under furniture like beds and couches, ensuring you can fully clean a room with one machine.

Reviewers rave about its suction power, versatility, and overall value. They also appreciate the built-in lights that illuminate floors and messes, making it easier to thoroughly clean in dark areas. Right now, the Hoover vacuum is going for less than $170.

Buy It! Hoover Onepwr Blade Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $169.07 (orig. $209.99); amazon.com

Eufy by Anker's popular robot vacuum is also on sale at Amazon. The slim but powerful automated cleaner with 10,000 five-star ratings is one of Amazon's most reviewed models. Reviewers say it's great for cleaning up all kinds of dirt and debris, including pet hair. And it's easy to set up schedules for daily or weekly cleanings.

Owners call it an incredible value and say it's "one of the best things" they have "ever purchased." It would make a great gift for anyone who could use some extra help around the house. And since robot vacuums tend to be popular holiday gifts, there's a chance that this one could move fast.

Buy It! Eufy by Anker BoostIQ Super Thin Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $169.99 (orig. $259.49); amazon.com

And for those on an even tighter budget, there's the now-$83 cordless stick vacuum from Voweek. The affordable find is also popular with reviewers, earning 1,500 perfect ratings. The cleaner can be used as a stick and handheld vacuum thanks to its convertible design. And with the various attachments included, like an extension tube and floor brush head, you can utilize it to tackle all sorts of messes in nooks and corners.

While its battery lasts for just about 30 minutes, many owners say that's the perfect amount of time to tackle quick cleaning projects. Several also chimed in to say it outperformed more expensive vacuum brands, calling it "surprisingly good" and a "great vacuum for the price."

Buy It! Voweek Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $82.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Shopping Amazon's Black Friday sale early is the best way to get everything on your list before popular products sell out. Start your deal hunting with this curated list below, or head to Amazon's section for members to browse the complete assortment. There's even more to explore through Amazon's Black Friday sale section, too.

Buy It! FYC Women's Wool Sock Set, $11.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Guoou Lighted Christmas Gift Box Decoration Set, $26.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Crestlive Vertical Fabric Bins Dresser, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bromen Vegan Leather Bucket Bag, $56.69 with coupon (orig. $78.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Imily Bela Women's Slouchy Cardigan Sweater, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Newcosplay Women's Palazzo Lounge Pants, $15.29 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Brightown 12-Pack LED Fairy Lights, $12.08 with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Puhong Outdoor Star String Light Christmas Tree, $20.39 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

