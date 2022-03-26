Amazon's Latest Batch of Sales Includes 9,000 Deals Under $25

Shoppers jetting off for spring break trips, destination weddings, and other ventures this spring should check out new deals on passport and vaccine card holders. Several are on sale at Amazon this weekend, but Doulove's style with more than 2,500 five-star ratings comes with double discounts thanks to a coupon that can be applied to the markdown. The handy travel accessory comes in 28 colors, and reviewers love them for gifting, making them a thoughtful find that you may want to include in Easter baskets this year.