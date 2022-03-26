Amazon's Latest Batch of Sales Includes 9,000 Deals Under $25
Spring is here, and if the arrival of a new season has you feeling the urge to perk up your wardrobe, refresh your home, or ready your suitcase for spring break, Amazon's got it all on sale this weekend.
Amazon's Gold Box sale section is packed with new deals for the weekend — and more than 9,000 of them are under $25. Shoppers can score savings up to 70 percent, with discounts on Lodge cast iron skillets, Adidas sandals, Hydro Flask water bottles, and more.
Under-$25 Amazon Deals
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $29.85)
- Doulove Passport Vaccine Card Holder, $6.64 with coupon (orig. $11.99)
- Miholl Women's Long Sleeve T-Shirt Blouse, $22.99 (orig. $37.99)
- Grapent Women's High-Waist Swim Skirt, $21.24 (orig. $27.99)
- Adidas Adilette Slide Sandals, $19.99 (orig. $25)
- Joto Waterproof Phone Pouch Set, $9.99 (orig. $16.99)
- Vanthylit Easter Tree, $14.99 (orig. $18.99)
- Hydro Flask 20-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle, $24.30 (orig. $32.95)
- Wiselife Large Storage Bag Set, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Welhome James Six-Piece Bath Towel Set, $23.99 (orig. $39.99)
Shoppers jetting off for spring break trips, destination weddings, and other ventures this spring should check out new deals on passport and vaccine card holders. Several are on sale at Amazon this weekend, but Doulove's style with more than 2,500 five-star ratings comes with double discounts thanks to a coupon that can be applied to the markdown. The handy travel accessory comes in 28 colors, and reviewers love them for gifting, making them a thoughtful find that you may want to include in Easter baskets this year.
Joto's waterproof phone pouches are also a nifty Amazon find that you'll want to have on hand if you're heading to the beach, pool, boat, campground, hiking trail, or amusement park this spring. The best-selling phone holders with 12,000 five-star ratings come with a lanyard that makes them easy to carry. Owners love the "vacation must-haves" so much that they've come back for more to give to friends and family. And right now, you can snag a set for $10.
Another impressive deal applies to Miholl's flowy and comfortable t-shirt blouse, which is currently Amazon's third top-selling piece of clothing overall, beating out hundreds of thousands of other products. The pretty top with 26,000 five-star ratings comes in 40 hues, and it's earned rave reviews from shoppers who love its soft fabric, flattering cut, and overall versatility. And while this sale lasts, you can snag it for $23, which is 39 percent off the original price.
With more than 9,000 items on sale for less than $25 — and even more if you're willing to spend a bit extra, there's a lot to explore in Amazon's sale section. Start there, or begin your browsing with this curated list of deals below.
