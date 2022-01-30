Over 8,000 Items Are on Sale for Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend
If snow and cold temperatures are keeping you at home this weekend, you're in luck! There are sales galore that you can shop from the comfort of your house.
Amazon's deals hub has more than 10,000 markdowns this weekend — and at least 8,000 of them are under $25. Shoppers can save on fashion finds, home goods, beauty products, smart home gadgets, and health essentials from popular brands like Yankee Candle, Bali, Lodge, and others.
Under-$25 Amazon Deals
- Dermora 24k Gold Eye Mask Set, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99)
- Heathyoga High-Waisted Leggings, $19.79 with coupon (orig. $24.95)
- Kasa Smart Plug Set, $17.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Zesica Women's Striped Oversized Sweater, $16.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Dreubea Women's Faux Leather Tote Bag, $12.99 (orig. $30.99)
- Yankee Candle Warm Luxe Cashmere Large Glass Candle, $14 (orig. $29.49)
- Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra, $23.45 (orig. $44)
- ApePal Disposable Face Mask 50-Pack, $8.49 (orig. $12.99)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $17.90 (orig. $34.25)
- Jeasona Women's Thick Thermal Sock Set, $17.99 (orig. $30)
While the complete assortment of sale prices range from $1 to upwards of $7,000, the majority are going for $25 or less. One affordable deal is on the shopper-loved Zesica striped crewneck sweater that's earned more than 7,000 five-star ratings. The popular piece is one of Amazon's best-selling sweaters overall, and it's now 43 percent off, making it just $17. Owners love its cute look and soft feel, calling it a "winter closet staple." And if you don't love this navy, mint, and gold style featured, there are 23 other color combinations to pick from.
Lodge's pre-seasoned cast iron skillet, another hit with Amazon reviewers, is also going for less. The versatile cookware comes in eight sizes, ranging from 3 to 15 inches. Shoppers hoping to score the biggest discounts can get the 8-inch for 50 percent off and the 10.25-inch for 48 percent off. The pan, which can be used in your oven, on your stovetop, over a campfire, or on the grill, has received thousands of rave reviews and more than 98,000 five-star ratings. And it's also the retailer's top-selling skillet overall, making this deal even more impressive.
While these savings last, shoppers can also save on face mask sets, workout leggings, and seasonal candles — and this is just the start. There are thousands of items on sale in Amazon's ever-changing Gold Box deal section. Start your shopping there, or browse the most noteworthy sales below.
