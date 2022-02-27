Shop

More Than 9,000 Items Are on Sale for Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend

Save on scents from Yankee Candle, Lifestraw water filters, and more
By Jessica Leigh Mattern February 27, 2022 05:00 AM
Spring isn't here quite yet, but some aspirational shopping may be just what you need to hold you over until the season arrives.

Amazon's deal hub is packed with markdowns for the weekend, including sales on floral-scented candles, pretty pastel home goods, and umbrellas to keep you dry during those springtime showers. The assortment ranges from $1 Kindle books to $5,000 backyard hot tubs, but the vast majority are pretty affordable, coming in at $25 or less. 

Under-$25 Amazon Deals

If you're counting down the days until spring, there are plenty of sweet-smelling Yankee Candles that will fill your home with scents of the season. The brand's popular large glass jar candles have earned 33,000 five-star ratings. And while this deal lasts, fragrances like Lilac Blossoms, White Gardenia, and Sun-Drenched Apricot Rose are all going for under $25. 

Another shopper-loved product, Lifestraw's personal water filters, are now discounted. The lightweight straw is another Amazon find with an impressive number of five-star ratings — more than 73,000. Owners call the sleek water filter tool a "life-saver" and "must-have for any outdoor excursion." And besides being incredibly useful for hiking and camping trips, having one on hand or stored at home is sure to bring you and your loved ones some peace of mind.   

And no matter the season, a trusty umbrella is always essential to have at the ready. One of Amazon's most reviewed styles, Eez-y's compact, windproof umbrella with 11,000 five-star ratings, comes with multiple savings right now. There's a 20 percent off coupon that can be applied to its sale price, resulting in double discounts and bringing the price down to $12.  

There are all kinds of fun springtime finds, plus plenty of everyday essentials and timeless staples on sale this weekend. Browse the full assortment through Amazon's Gold Box deals section, or start with this curated list below.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Tigari Vaccine Card Holder Passport Cover, $8.06 with coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Elvana Home Cotton Towel Set, $18.69 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Eez-y Windproof Umbrella, $12.22 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lifestraw Personal Water Filter, $17.47 (orig. $29.95); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ictive Women's Workout Tank, $16.13 (orig. $29.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Lifewit Large Storage Bag Set, 19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Latme Ice Facial Roller, $13.99 (orig. $16.97); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Lilac Blossoms Large Glass Candle, $18.48 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Szelam Large Display Digital Clock, $18.36 with coupon (orig. $32.98); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Travelambo RFID-Blocking Large Wallet, $20.64 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

