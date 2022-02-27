More Than 9,000 Items Are on Sale for Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend

Another shopper-loved product, Lifestraw's personal water filters, are now discounted. The lightweight straw is another Amazon find with an impressive number of five-star ratings — more than 73,000. Owners call the sleek water filter tool a "life-saver" and "must-have for any outdoor excursion." And besides being incredibly useful for hiking and camping trips, having one on hand or stored at home is sure to bring you and your loved ones some peace of mind.