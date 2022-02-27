More Than 9,000 Items Are on Sale for Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend
Spring isn't here quite yet, but some aspirational shopping may be just what you need to hold you over until the season arrives.
Amazon's deal hub is packed with markdowns for the weekend, including sales on floral-scented candles, pretty pastel home goods, and umbrellas to keep you dry during those springtime showers. The assortment ranges from $1 Kindle books to $5,000 backyard hot tubs, but the vast majority are pretty affordable, coming in at $25 or less.
- Tigari Vaccine Card Holder Passport Cover, $8.06 with coupon (orig. $9.99)
- Elvana Home Cotton Towel Set, $18.69 (orig. $39.99)
- Eez-y Windproof Umbrella, $12.22 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Lifestraw Personal Water Filter, $17.47 (orig. $29.95)
- Ictive Women's Workout Tank, $16.13 (orig. $29.98)
- Lifewit Large Storage Bag Set, 19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Latme Ice Facial Roller, $13.99 (orig. $16.97)
- Yankee Candle Lilac Blossoms Large Glass Candle, $18.48 (orig. $27.99)
- Szelam Large Display Digital Clock, $18.36 with coupon (orig. $32.98)
- Travelambo RFID-Blocking Large Wallet, $20.64 (orig. $26.99)
If you're counting down the days until spring, there are plenty of sweet-smelling Yankee Candles that will fill your home with scents of the season. The brand's popular large glass jar candles have earned 33,000 five-star ratings. And while this deal lasts, fragrances like Lilac Blossoms, White Gardenia, and Sun-Drenched Apricot Rose are all going for under $25.
Another shopper-loved product, Lifestraw's personal water filters, are now discounted. The lightweight straw is another Amazon find with an impressive number of five-star ratings — more than 73,000. Owners call the sleek water filter tool a "life-saver" and "must-have for any outdoor excursion." And besides being incredibly useful for hiking and camping trips, having one on hand or stored at home is sure to bring you and your loved ones some peace of mind.
And no matter the season, a trusty umbrella is always essential to have at the ready. One of Amazon's most reviewed styles, Eez-y's compact, windproof umbrella with 11,000 five-star ratings, comes with multiple savings right now. There's a 20 percent off coupon that can be applied to its sale price, resulting in double discounts and bringing the price down to $12.
There are all kinds of fun springtime finds, plus plenty of everyday essentials and timeless staples on sale this weekend. Browse the full assortment through Amazon's Gold Box deals section, or start with this curated list below.
