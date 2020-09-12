The 12 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Weekend — Including the Back-in-Stock Revlon One-Step Dryer Brush for 30% Off

If you missed the many Labor Day sales last weekend, don’t worry! There are still tons of savings to score — if you know where to look.
Amazon dropped 1,000 deals through its Gold Box deals page for the weekend, and we did all the work for you by curating the best $100-and-under offers right here. For a limited time, shoppers can score these impressive deals from the home, kitchen, clothing, and beauty departments. Deals start at $13, and discounts are as steep as 41 percent off.
The markdowns include several customer-loved products, like the Moosoo Four-in-One Cordless Convertible Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is Amazon’s most-reviewed stick vacuum and one of its best-selling vacuum cleaners overall. The affordable find has over 5,800 five-star ratings, and it’s now going for under $100.
Another impressive deal is Amazon’s 30 percent discount on the wildly popular Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush. As the name implies, the two-in-one gadget dries and styles hair simultaneously, helping users save time and effort while achieving a salon-like blowout at home. It’s no wonder it’s racked up over 57,000 five-star ratings from shoppers around the globe.
There are many more offers to explore through Amazon’s Deals section (especially on home goods and decor), but if the quantity feels overwhelming, start with our curated shopping list below. And if you’re not already a member, don’t forget to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime to get free two-day shipping on your order.
Buy It! Touchless Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids, $16.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Pet Stain and Odor Miracle Spray Cleaner, $19.97 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! TubShroom Tub Drain Protector, $12.99 (orig. $19.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Crock-Pot Six-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, $44.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! KI Store Mercury Glass Glowing Pumpkins Three-Set, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush, $41.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Food Storage Containers 10-Pack, $40.59 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! FDW Ergonomic Adjustable Swivel Desk Chair, $46.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Ulmisfee Solar Big Lantern Outdoor Hanging Lantern, $24.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Baleaf Women’s High Waist Bike Shorts, $19.79 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Crocs Unisex Coast Clog, $29.97 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Moosoo Four-in-One Cordless Convertible Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
