The 5 Best Amazon Deals You Can Score This Weekend

With thousands of deals offered daily, Amazon is one of the best places to score a discount on just about anything from electronics and kitchen staples to the latest fashion and beauty finds. With that being said, all of those special sales can be a bit overwhelming to sort through, which is why we’ve rounded up the five best deals you need to know about and shop this weekend.

Here you’ll find some incredible savings on robot vacuums, headphones, Revlon’s best-selling hot air brush, and more. And don’t forget that Prime members — and anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial — receive free, two-day shipping on eligible orders. Get your cart ready because these deals will be over before you know it.

Ecovacs Deebot N79S Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon’s most reviewed robot vacuum is currently marked down by 40 percent and going for under $200 this Memorial Day weekend. Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers gave it a five-star review praising its long battery life, affordable price point, versatility, and cleaning power. Charge it up and it will work around-the-clock to clean your carpet, hardwood, and tile floors.

Ecovacs Deebot N79S Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $179.99 (orig. $299.99)

PortoVino Beach Wine Tote

This nautical-inspired beach tote features a fun striped print and cute rope handles, but its best feature has to be its hidden wine compartment, which discreetly stores up to two bottles inside. Its insulated interior will keep your vino of choice chilled for hours, while its built-in spigot makes it easy to pour yourself a glass. Bring it to the beach, pool, park, or anywhere you plan to hang out this summer, and you’ll always have something sweet to sip on.

PortoVino Beach Wine Tote, $44.95 (orig. $49.95)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Simplify your morning routine and give your tresses a salon-worthy blowout right at home with this insanely popular hot air brush from Revlon. This one 20 percent off tool will dry, smooth, and style your hair while adding shine and volume. It doesn’t get easier than this!

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $47.99 (orig. $59.99)

Amico 52-Foot Weatherproof Bistro Outdoor String Lights

Prepare your backyard, porch, or patio for summer parties and gatherings with this bistro-inspired string light set, which is currently 36 percent off. Whether you hang these lights from your porch railing, display them on your home’s exterior, or string them from a pair of trees, these beauties will look sharp just about anywhere.

Amico 52-Foot Weatherproof Bistro Outdoor String Lights, $31.99 (orig. $49.99)

Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass Earbud Headset

If you’re in need of headphones and don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars for a new pair, these marked-down, 4.2-star Sony earbuds are an easy choice. Owners love their comfortable and secure design, as well as their powerful sound and extra bass feature. No wonder over 2,700 shoppers gave them a five-star review.

Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass Earbud Headset, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)