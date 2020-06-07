Amazon Launched 1,000 Deals for the Weekend — Including the Apple Watch Series 5 for $100 Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are tons of great sales happening this weekend, but some of the absolute best savings are hiding on Amazon right now.

Amazon’s Gold Box Deals section is currently packed with 1,000 markdowns that start at just $1. To make the massive assortment easier to browse, we pored over pages of products and rounded up 10 of the most impressive ones to shop this weekend. The sales include discounts on the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple AirPods Pro, as well as tons of discounts on popular products from its home, kitchen, clothing, tech, and electronics sections.

10 Best Amazon Deals Happening Right Now

While they’re bound to sell out before the weekend is over, Apple fans can snag two great offers this weekend. The newest Apple Watch Series 5 is now $100 off and going for just $299. This rare 25-percent-off discount tops Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, making it a great time to upgrade your timepiece. The brand’s latest AirPods Pro, which launched in late 2019 and are rarely on sale, are also marked down to just $235.

Most of these markdowns come with Prime delivery, but anyone can score complimentary shipping by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. Members will also gain access to even more deals hiding in Amazon’s Just for Prime deals section. Once you’ve logged in or registered your account, browse our curated shopping list below or check out all 1,000+ sales in Amazon’s Gold Box page.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $16.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Black+Decker Handheld Vacuum Dustbuster, $49.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 5, $299 (orig. $399); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Hilor Women’s One-Piece One-Shoulder Swimsuit (select colors), $32.99 (orig. $56); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Grecerelle Women’s Loose Maxi Dress (select colors), $25.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $234.95 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Warner’s Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra, $19 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Spikeball Standard Game Kit, $59.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Cleanview Swivel Rewind Upright Pet Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com