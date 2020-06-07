Amazon Launched 1,000 Deals for the Weekend — Including the Apple Watch Series 5 for $100 Off
Bissell vacuum cleaners, Apple AirPods, and Dash egg cookers are also on sale
There are tons of great sales happening this weekend, but some of the absolute best savings are hiding on Amazon right now.
Amazon’s Gold Box Deals section is currently packed with 1,000 markdowns that start at just $1. To make the massive assortment easier to browse, we pored over pages of products and rounded up 10 of the most impressive ones to shop this weekend. The sales include discounts on the Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple AirPods Pro, as well as tons of discounts on popular products from its home, kitchen, clothing, tech, and electronics sections.
10 Best Amazon Deals Happening Right Now
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $16.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Black+Decker Handheld Vacuum Dustbuster, $49.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, $10.99 (orig. $16.99)
- Apple Watch Series 5, $299 (orig. $399)
- Hilor Women’s One-Piece One-Shoulder Swimsuit (select colors), $32.99 (orig. $56)
- Grecerelle Women’s Loose Maxi Dress (select colors), $18.99 (orig. $34.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $234.95 (orig. $249)
- Warner’s Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra, $19 (orig. $28)
- Spikeball Standard Game Kit, $59.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Bissell Cleanview Swivel Rewind Upright Pet Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 (orig. $159.99)
While they’re bound to sell out before the weekend is over, Apple fans can snag two great offers this weekend. The newest Apple Watch Series 5 is now $100 off and going for just $299. This rare 25-percent-off discount tops Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, making it a great time to upgrade your timepiece. The brand’s latest AirPods Pro, which launched in late 2019 and are rarely on sale, are also marked down to just $235.
It’s also a good time to refresh your summer wardrobe. This weekend, select colors of the best-selling Hilor one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit are up to 40 percent off, while the customer-loved Grecerelle Women’s Loose Maxi Dress, which has racked up over 4,100 five-star reviews, is going for as little as $19. Warner’s Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra is also on sale with select colors and sizes going for $15.
There are also plenty of home and kitchen promotions to score right now. The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is now just $17, while popular vacuums, like the Black+Decker Handheld Vacuum Dustbuster and Bissell Cleanview Swivel Rewind Upright Pet Vacuum Cleaner, are discounted, too.
Most of these markdowns come with Prime delivery, but anyone can score complimentary shipping by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. Members will also gain access to even more deals hiding in Amazon’s Just for Prime deals section. Once you’ve logged in or registered your account, browse our curated shopping list below or check out all 1,000+ sales in Amazon’s Gold Box page.
