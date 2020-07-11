Amazon Launched 1,000 Deals for the Weekend — Including the Apple Watch Series 3 at Its Best Price Ever

From celeb-loved haircare to pretty plants, there are sales galore this July, but some of the best savings you’ll see this month are hiding in Amazon’s massive assortment.

The retailer’s famous Goldbox Deals Page is packed with over 1,000 deals right now, and instead of sifting through each one to find the best offers, we did all the hard work for you and rounded up 10 of the most impressive sales right here. For a limited time, shoppers can score markdowns on Apple Watches, Dash air fryers, Bissell vacuums, wireless Anker chargers, and much more.

10 Best Amazon Deals Happening Right Now

Tons of popular electronics, gadgets, and accessories are discounted, like Anker’s wireless charger, which has racked up over 12,700 five-star reviews and is currently going for under $10. Shoppers can also get the reviewer-loved Kasa Smart Plug from TP-Link, which makes it easy to set schedules for your electronics and voice operate them like you would any other smart gadget, for just $17.

Amazon also has two major Apple deals. The Apple Watch Series 3 is now going for its lowest price ever — just $169. The brand’s AirPods Pro, which are rarely marked down, are also on sale, making it an excellent time to snag Apple’s newest wireless earbuds at a special price.

Like most of Amazon’s deals, these markdowns won’t last for long. Many will expire soon and some are even likely to sell out before the weekend, so grab what you want from our curated shopping list below and make sure to checkout before the prices go back up.

Buy It! Anker Wireless Charger, $9.49 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 3, $169 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Buy It! Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer, $69.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bali Women’s Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra, $19 (orig. $40); amazon.com

Buy It! Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link, $16.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Spikeball Game Set, $59.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $234 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Buy It! Bissell Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Opolar Portable Mini USB Desk Fan, $11.04 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Mpow Waterproof Phone Pouch, $6.79 (orig. $8.69); amazon.com