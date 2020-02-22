The 15 Best Amazon Deals You Can Buy This Weekend — Including Apple Airpods at Their Lowest Price in Months

Get your carts ready!

By Jessica Leigh Mattern
February 22, 2020 08:00 AM
Go grab your wallet because Amazon is packed with great deals this weekend!

Among Amazon’s many Daily Deals and Lightning Deals, there are tons of great markdowns (we’re talking up to 50 percent off!) across categories like kitchen, home, electronics, beauty, and fashion. Not to mention, you’ll find incredible sales on some of the retailer’s best-selling gadgets, including the Fire TV Stick, Apple AirPods, and iRobot’s 614 Roomba robot vacuum.

The 15 Best Amazon Deals Happening Right Now

Among the many promotions happening right now are a slew of Apple deals. Apple AirPods are currently 19 percent off and going for $129, which is their lowest price since Black Friday (FYI, Apple’s wireless charging AirPods are also marked down). Shoppers can score Apple iPad deals, too, including savings on the latest 10.2-inch iPad that’s now just $249, the iPad Air, and the iPad Pro

Several top sellers in Amazon’s home department are included among the deals — including an impressive 50 percent off its popular Germ Guardian Air Purifier and a whopping $200 off one of Dyson’s latest and top-rated cordless stick vacuums

Plus, fashionable finds like Ray-Ban’s celeb-loved Clubmaster sunglasses and Adidas’ classic grand court sneakers are all going for great prices — just in case you’re in the mood to treat yourself. And like all of Amazon’s deals, these are likely to sell out before the sales end, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to grab them before the prices go back up. 

Buy It! Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, $13.87 (orig. $26.68); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $24.99 with promo code 4KFIRETV (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Duvet Insert, $26.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, $27.97 (orig. $36.06); amazon.com

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler, $33.57 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Women’s Grand Court Sneakers, from $45 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Buy It! Germ Guardian HEPA Filter Air Purifier, $72.25 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, $99 (orig. $129); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Nespresso by De’Longhi VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, $125.99 (orig. $179); amazon.com

Apple

Buy It! Apple AirPods, $129 (orig. $159); amazon.com

Buy It! Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses, $137.91 (orig. $154); amazon.com

Buy It! Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones, $199.95 (orig. $249.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum, $214.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Latest Model), $249 (orig. $329); amazon.com

Buy It! Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $399.99 (orig. $599.99); amazon.com

