Amazon Launched 1,000 Deals for Presidents Day Weekend — Including Apple AirPods Pro for Under $200

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon's Big Winter Sale is still going strong, but that didn't stop the retailer from launching even more deals for Presidents Day weekend.

On top of the many home and kitchen markdowns featured in its annual winter sale, Amazon dropped over 1,000 new deals for the holiday weekend. Shoppers can save as much as 50 percent on mattresses, tech, cookware, and vacuums from top brands like Casper, Apple, Cuisinart, Bissell and more.

Best Amazon Weekend Deals Happening Right Now

Presidents Day weekend is known as a great time to score savings on mattresses, so unsurprisingly, there are dozens of Tuft and Needle and Casper mattresses on sale right now. Casper's Sleep Element mattress, which has earned over 1,600 five-star ratings, is one of the most reviewed and top-rated beds on markdown. Reviewers love its cooling foam and ergonomic design, saying it's "worth every penny."

Another incredible deal applies to Apple AirPods Pro, which are going for one of their best prices to date. The wireless Bluetooth earbuds are rarely on sale for under $200, but right now, shoppers can snag them for $189.99. The brand's most-reviewed Apple Watch Series 3 is also discounted and going for $169 this weekend.

And the markdowns don't stop there! Amazon has Presidents Day sales on clothing, beauty, cleaning gadgets, and so much more featured in its massive deals hub, Big Winter Sale, and our curated shopping list below. Go grab what you want ASAP because popular products may sell out before the holiday weekend is over.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com Image zoom Credit: Amazon Buy It! LuxClub Bamboo Deep Pocket Sheet Set, $31.95 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com Image zoom Credit: Amazon Buy It! UEU Women’s Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater, $20.63 with coupon (orig. $34.98); amazon.com Image zoom Credit: Amazon Buy It! Wow Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $29.94 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com Image zoom Credit: Amazon Buy It! Apple Watch Series 3, $169 (orig. $199); amazon.com Image zoom Credit: Amazon Buy It! Casper Sleep Element Mattress (Queen), $535 (orig. $595); amazon.com Image zoom Credit: Amazon Buy It! Hammam Linen Cotton Towel Four-Piece Set, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Image zoom Credit: Amazon Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow Set, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Image zoom Credit: Amazon Buy It! Cuisinart Triple Rivet Collection 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $79.99 with coupon (orig. $160); amazon.com Image zoom Credit: Amazon Buy It! Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com