Amazon's New Deals Are Here — Including 'Ridiculously Comfy' Pillows with 101,000 Five-Star Ratings for $32
Amazon released a massive amount of new deals for the weekend, including top-rated and celeb-loved products for as little as $8.
The retailer refreshed its Gold Box deal hub with new offers that come with savings as steep as 53 percent. There are now over 10,000 markdowns on Apple, Olay, Dash, Hotel Sheets Direct, and Jessica Alba's Honest beauty line. Shoppers can save on several reviewer-loved products that come with thousands of five-star ratings while these sales last.
Best Amazon Weekend Deals
- Auseibeely Big Claw Hair Clips Set, $7.98 (orig. $16.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Pillow Set, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer, $49.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Apple AirPods, $119 (orig. $159)
- Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $67.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Tymo Ionic Hair Straightener Brush, $54.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Zesica Women's Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $36.99 with coupon (orig. $38.99)
- Olay Ultimate Eye Cream, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Cheruty Convertible Backpack Shoulder Bag, $26.99 (orig. $35)
- Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara Lash Primer, $13.60 (orig. $16.99)
The new batch of deals features savings on several popular home and kitchen items. Dash's Tasti Crisp electric air fryer with 15,000 five-star ratings is now just $50 while Beckham Hotel Collection's pillow sets, which have 101,000 five-star ratings, are also discounted. And silky, cooling bamboo bedding from Hotel Sheets Direct is now 32 percent off. The "buttery soft" sheets, which are also a reviewer favorite with 15,000 perfect ratings, come in 15 colors and six sizes.
There are savings galore when it comes to haircare, makeup, and skincare, too. Those TikTok-loved claw hair clips are going for as little as $8 this weekend, and several top-rated products from Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty company are marked down. The A-lister's tinted lip balm, hydrogel cream, vitamin C serum, cream blush, and two-in-one lash primer and mascara all come with savings. What's more, shoppers who "Subscribe and Save" can score double discounts on these items.
All of the new sales are now available to shop in Amazon's Gold Box, but given the huge assortment, you may want to start with our curated shopping list below. Many of these deals may expire or sell out before the weekend is over, so grab everything you want soon to ensure you can get in on these savings.
