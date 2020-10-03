Amazon Has 1,000+ Deals to Shop This Weekend — Including a Cordless Hoover Vacuum on Sale for $100
Early Prime Day sales are also happening
The countdown to Prime Day 2020 is officially on, but we have some even better news: You don’t have to wait another two weeks to start saving.
In addition to Amazon’s early Prime Day sales, which include an epic two-for-one Echo Dot bundle, the retailer launched over 1,000 deals in its Goldbox page for the weekend. To make your shopping easier, we curated some of the best offers available right now, including savings on cordless vacuums, popular Apple products, and Adidas sneakers. Deals start at just $14, and discounts are as steep as 70 percent off.
10 Best Amazon Deals Happening Right Now
- Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Monitor, $14.20 (orig. $23.95)
- Case-Mate Cloth Reusable Face Mask Three-Pack, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
- iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $29.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Hoover BH50010 Linx Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $100.20 (orig. $179.99)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired), $129 (orig. $159)
- Bissell MyAir Air Purifier, $69.98 (orig. $89.99)
- Kilig Women’s Button-Down Midi Dress with Pockets, $22.49 with coupon (orig. $24.99)
- Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $65)
- Angashion Women’s Leopard Print Open Cardigan, $31.99 (orig. $38.99)
- Winix 5300-2 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter, $145.20 (orig. $199.99)
There are tons of marked-down health and wellness items that are in demand right now, like blood oxygen monitors and reusable cloth face masks. Air purifiers in both small and large sizes are also included among the deals. And Amazon’s most reviewed thermometer, which also happens to be one of its best-selling overall, is on sale for 42 percent off. The no-touch temperature reader has earned over 33,800 five-star ratings from shoppers and right now, you can score an additional $5 off by applying the coupon featured in the listing.
Another popular product, Hoover’s Linx vacuum, also comes with an impressive discount. The lightweight and cordless stick cleaner is 44 percent off and going for just over $100. It’s also earned a wild number of five-star ratings (over 7,700) from shoppers who call it “a great purchase” and “so easy to use.”
While Prime Day is just around the corner, these sales are sure to expire before then if they don’t sell out first, so be sure to grab what you want now before the prices go back up or popular items sell out. Browse the complete assortment of savings through Amazon’s Deals hub, or start you shopping right here with these markdowns below.
