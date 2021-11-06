Amazon's New Deals Are Here — Including Sales on Revlon's Hair Dryer Brush with 254,000 Five-Star Ratings

And perhaps the most exciting news of all is the arrival of Oprah's Favorite Things, which contains savings galore. Her annual gift guide hit Amazon this week, and several of the 100 fun finds come with savings or coupons, like one of her favorite pet products: Bindle's Puppy Pack water bottle. The three-in-one water bottle features a section for storing treats, a sleeve with a pocket for your cell phone, and a collapsible bowl. And while this deal lasts, it's marked down to $53.