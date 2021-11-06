Amazon's New Deals Are Here — Including Sales on Revlon's Hair Dryer Brush with 254,000 Five-Star Ratings
If you're hoping to start your holiday shopping early this year, you're in luck.
Amazon dropped very early Black Friday sales this week — and both the assortment and savings are huge. The deals hub is packed with more than 10,000 markdowns, and savings are as steep as 70 percent off. Popular electronics, kitchen appliances, fashion finds, and holiday gifts are all included, not to mention big brands like Apple, Lodge, Le Creuset, Eureka, and others.
Best Amazon Weekend Deals
- Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $144 with coupon (orig. $154.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249)
- LuxClub Six-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $33.99 (orig. $56.99)
- Anrabess Women's Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $40.99 (orig. $52.99)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $34.88 (orig. $59.99)
- Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $69.90 (orig. $100)
- Le Creuset Kettle Stoneware Mug Set, $74.95 (orig. $114.95)
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set, $43.53 (orig. $59.99)
- Bindle Puppy Pack Water Bottle, $52.80 (orig. $65.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Generation) Sengled Smart Bulb Bundle, $34.99 (orig. $64.98)
- Auseibeely Big Claw Hair Clips Set, $9.79 (orig. $16.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Pillow Set, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
While we're still a few weeks away from Black Friday, now's the time to get holiday gifts if you're hoping to get ahead of the predicted shortages and shipping delays. Amazon's early offers include several top-rated finds that are sure to be a hit this holiday season, like Apple AirPods Pro, Le Creuset cookware, and the Revlon One-Step hair dryer brush — and they're likely to become backordered close to or after Black Friday.
In addition to these early holiday promotions, Amazon is offering Alexa birthday deals on its devices. There are more than 70 smart home gadgets discounted through Sunday, including Fire TV Stick streaming devices, Echo Shows, smart televisions with Alexa, Fire tablets, and Kindles. One of the best offers applies to a smart home bundle, which comes with the latest Echo Dot (fourth generation) and a Sengled smart bulb. The duo, which has more than 297,000 five-star ratings, is 46 percent off and going for just $35.
And perhaps the most exciting news of all is the arrival of Oprah's Favorite Things, which contains savings galore. Her annual gift guide hit Amazon this week, and several of the 100 fun finds come with savings or coupons, like one of her favorite pet products: Bindle's Puppy Pack water bottle. The three-in-one water bottle features a section for storing treats, a sleeve with a pocket for your cell phone, and a collapsible bowl. And while this deal lasts, it's marked down to $53.
If you're in the mood to shop from your couch this weekend, head to Amazon's Gold Box to check out the full assortment of early Black Friday deals, or start your shopping with this curated list below. Several of Oprah's favorites things are already backordered or sold out, and it's likely that other deals — especially some of these best-selling and popular products — will follow suit.
