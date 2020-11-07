The 10 Best Amazon Deals Happening This Weekend — Including Apple AirPods for Just $99
The retailer’s early Black Friday sales are here and start at $15
With the potential for shipping delays closer to the holidays, now’s the ideal time to start your gift shopping and thankfully, there are tons of sales happening this weekend.
Amazon dropped over 1,000 early Black Friday deals for the weekend, including big savings on Apple AirPods, Nespresso machines, Sony Bluetooth speakers, Roomba robot vacuums, and more. We rounded up 10 of the best markdowns to shop this weekend that make for great holiday gifts and (even better) come with steep discounts — up to 42 percent off.
10 Best Amazon Deals Happening Right Now
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging Case), $99 (orig. $159)
- Sony Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, $38 (orig. $59.99)
- Yootech Wireless Charging Pads Set, $16.99 (orig. $19.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Self-Charging Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $248.99)
- Levi’s Women’s Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $64.99 (orig. $98)
- Moosoo Cordless Convertible Stick Vacuum, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99)
- Skechers Women’s Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe, $39.99 (orig. $50)
- Ekouaer Women’s Long Sleeve Pajamas Set, $35.69 (orig. $41.99)
- Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker, $111.30 (orig. $159)
- Kasa Smart Plug Two-Pack, $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier and Sanitizer, $34.99 (orig. $59.99)
The most impressive offer happening this weekend is Amazon’s $99 deal on Apple AirPods. The wired charging edition is now going for their best price ever, even beating Amazon’s previous Prime Day offer. Shoppers can save $60 on the popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds, which have earned over 168,000 five-star ratings. What’s more, several other Apple products (including the latest iPads and Apple Watches) are discounted right now.
It’s also a great weekend to save on popular cleaning tools and gadgets like Roomba robot vacuums and convertible stick vacuums. Amazon also marked down its best-selling Germ Guardian air purifier, which doubles as a deodorizer and UV-C light germ killer. The three-in-one sanitizer plugs into any outlet, making it easy to move around your home as needed and it “works wonders” in bathrooms and kitchens, according to reviewers.
Considering how many of these deals apply to best-selling products, reviewer-loved items, and hot holiday gifts, they’re all at risk of moving fast, so be sure to check out ASAP if you want to take advantage of these savings. Browse the complete assortment of offers through Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals hub page or start your shopping with our curated list below.
Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wired Charging Case), $99 (orig. $159); amazon.com
Buy It! Sony Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, $38 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Yootech Wireless Charging Pads Set, $16.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 675 Self-Charging Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $248.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Levi’s Women’s Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $64.99 (orig. $98); amazon.com
Buy It! Moosoo Cordless Convertible Stick Vacuum, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Skechers Women’s Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe, $39.99 (orig. $50); amazon.com
Buy It! Ekouaer Women’s Long Sleeve Pajamas Set, $35.69 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Nespresso by De'Longhi Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker, $111.30 (orig. $159); amazon.com
Buy It! Kasa Smart Plug Two-Pack, $14.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Germ Guardian Pluggable Air Purifier and Sanitizer, $34.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.