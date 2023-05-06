Lifestyle The 100 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in May Score home, fashion, beauty, and more starting at $6 By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 6, 2023 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland April showers bring May flowers, plus an undeniable shopping itch to overhaul your closet and living space in the name of spring. If you've found yourself strapped with the desire to fill up your online cart, Amazon is your one-stop shop for everything. And if you know where to look, you don't have to spend a ton of money. Amazon's deals section is overflowing with must-have sales across all categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. Shoppers can save up to 69 percent on tons of products, be it brand-new living room furniture or spring-ready styles. What's more, tons of items are available with fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime; if you're not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial to access Prime's many perks, including Try Before You Buy and Prime Video. The 10 Best Coach Deals Ahead of Mother's Day Are Up to 50% Off — and Yes, Disney Styles Are Included To spare you the time and energy of scrolling through the endless pages of sales, we've found the 100 best deals happening at Amazon right now, and prices start at just $6. While there are markdowns galore, we put our 10 favorites right at the top of the list, which includes Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, and Lodge cookware. Amazon Best Overall Deals Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $159) Under $10: Maybelline SuperStay Matte Liquid Lipstick, $7.98 (orig. $10.99) 69% Off: Henckels 20-Piece Knife Block Set, $159.99 (orig. $509.50) 50% Off: Shark IQ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $599.99) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Furbo 360° Rotating and Treat-Tossing Dog Camera, $147 (orig. $210) Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-in-1 Cooker, $99.95 (orig. $149.95) Shark HydroVac Cordless Vacuum Mop, $229.99 (orig. $359.99) AeroGarden Harvest Gourmet Indoor Herb Garden, $69.99 (orig. $164.95) Mellanni 4-Piece Sheet Set, $28.23 with coupon (orig. $47.97) Keep reading to see what else Amazon put on sale this weekend, then head over to check out before these major markdowns disappear! And by the way, there are plenty of products that could make great Mother's Day presents too, like a scented candle by Yankee Candle, a ceramic oil diffuser, and a genuine leather handbag that's 55 percent off. Amazon Best Home Deals In the home department, you can score savings on everything from bedding to cleaning gadgets. This best-selling electric spin scrubber eliminates the need to bend over while cleaning showers, tubs, and floors. In fact, one reviewer raved: "Cleaning my shower can be a headache, but this made it much easier with little effort." You can also snag this highly rated air purifier to thoroughly upgrade your spring cleaning routine. One shopper called it a "lifesaver" in combating the "dust and dander" created by their pets. Utopia Bedding Cooling Standard Pillows, Set of 2, $20.21 (orig. $35.99) Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99) Aroeve HEPA Air Purifier, $49.99 (orig. $69.99) Lane Linen Bath Towel Set, $35.99 (orig. $49.99) Kitsure Shower Caddies, Set of 2, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) Amazon Basics Digital Tower Fan, $41.39 (orig. $58.11) Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2, $9.99 (orig. $12.99) HBTower Steel Step Ladder, $47.99 (orig. $59.99) Danjor Linens 6-Piece Sheet Set, $27.99 (orig. $34.99) XxxfFlower 3-Bulb Plant Propagation Stand, $13.99 (orig. $20) Amazon Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with These $20 Cabinet Organizers That 'Create More Space' Amazon Best Kitchen Deals Tons of big-name kitchen gadgets are on sale this weekend, including Keurig, Dash, and Instant Pot. All 27 colors of this top-rated Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven are 40 percent off, which one user described as "right on par with Le Creuset and Staub" but at a fraction of the cost. There's also a $30 discount on a Ninja Professional Power Blender that boasts so many powerful functions, you'll be set to enjoy a beverage lineup of smoothies, fresh juices, and frozen margaritas all summer long. It's even garnered more than 37,000 perfect ratings, plus a best-seller status to boot! Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven, $79.90 (orig. $133) Ninja Professional Power Blender, $69.99 (orig. $99.99) Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer Oven, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) Kizen Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $12.99 (orig. $29.99) KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $15.99 (orig. $35.99) Dash Chef Series Handheld Immersion Blender, $47.99 (orig. $59.99) Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $109.99 (orig. $149.99) Hamilton Beach 4-Quart Electric Stand Mixer, $86.24 (orig. $129.99) Chef's Path 32-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Kitsure Large Dish Drying Rack, $34.99 (orig. $55.99) Amazon Best Fashion Deals There's no shortage of impressive fashion sales, either. Upgrade your spring and summer wardrobe with a selection of breezy dresses, like this A-line wrap maxi and this trendy tennis dress, which is both functional for workouts and fashionable for everyday wear. You can also snatch up some shoes to go with your new threads. These best-selling cloud slide sandals are "comfy" and can be "dressed up or down," according to one shopper, while these lightweight sneakers will be a go-to pick for walking, running, and traveling. Prettygarden A-Line Wrap Maxi Dress, $45.87–$45.99 (orig. $60.99) Iswee Genuine Leather Handbag, $67.99 (orig. $149.99) Baleaf 8-Inch Bike Shorts, $19.99 (orig. $26.99) Bronax Cloud Slide Sandals, $23.99–$24.99 (orig. $35.99) Aokosor V-Neck Puff-Sleeve Blouse, $16.82–$23.39 with coupon (orig. $25.99) Grace Karin High-Waisted Pencil Pants, $25.49–$30.59 (orig. $35.99) Damyuan Lightweight Running Shoes, $26.49–$39.99 (orig. $79) Ewedoos Tennis Dress, $29.99–$39.99 (orig. $49.99) The Drop Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit, $23.52–$47.92 (orig. $59.90) Satina High-Waisted Leggings, $11.99 (orig. $15.26) These 'Comfy and Breathable' Bike Shorts 'Prevent Chafing' — and They're Under $20 at Amazon Amazon Best Beauty Deals As for beauty, now is the time to stock up on skincare, makeup, and hairstyling products. This Demora Foot Peel Mask is a lifesaver for sandal season: Its gentle exfoliation process softens and brightens your feet, all without having you spend time and money in a pedicure chair. And be sure to add the Shark HyperAir 2-in-1 Blow Dryer and Styler to your cart while it's 35 percent off. Tons of reviewers compared it to the pricier Dyson Airwrap, with one shopper saying it "works the same way as the Dyson" while being "less expensive." You can also grab gems like a salon-worthy curling iron, a sonic cleansing brush, and a reviewer-revered lengthening mascara on super sale, too. Demora Foot Peel Mask, $16.89 (orig. $24.99) Shark HyperAir 2-in-1 Blow Dryer and Styler, $149.99 (orig. $229.99) Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $9.74 with coupon (orig. $12.99) NagraCoola Clie Facial Cleansing Brush, $36.17 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hairbrush, $13.99 (orig. $19.99) Beakey 5-Piece Beauty Sponge Set, $5.96 with coupon (orig. $12.99) T3 SinglePass Professional 1-Inch Curling Iron, $135.82 (orig. $169.99) L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $23.46 (orig. $32.99) Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Oil, $8.48 (orig. $13.98) Amazon Best Tech Deals Don't miss the steep discounts on tech and electronics this weekend. Grab these Apple AirPods Max while they're $70 less, or these Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Earbuds for 15 percent off, if you prefer smaller, sleeker headphones while you're out and about. For more on-the-go tech, try a Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch, which is available in a variety of unique styles, or a JBL portable speaker that's perfect for beach days, picnics, and pool parties, according to reviewers. Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones, $479.99 (orig. $549) Amazon Fire HD Tablet, $129.99 (orig. $189.99) Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch, $219 (orig. $279) Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Earbuds, $169 (orig. $199) Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $19.99 (orig. $39.99) Ring Indoor Camera, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $78 (orig. $110.95) Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer, $79 (orig. $144) Ring Video Doorbell with Ring Chime, $63.99 (orig. $79.99) Insignia 39-Inch Class F20 Smart TV, $129.99 (orig. $169.99) This $700 Cordless Vacuum with 'Strong Suction' Is Just $140 at Amazon Right Now Amazon Best Furniture Deals Amazon's furniture department is also chock-full of on-sale treasures. There are plenty of functional items, like this storage ottoman and this handy rolling kitchen cart, which can be used for "extra kitchen counter space or storage," according to one shopper. You'll also find markdowns on brands like Christopher Knight and Jennifer Taylor Home, with options that'll upgrade your living space in one fell swoop. This dreamy chaise lounge looks straight out of a designer showroom but boasts a 58 percent discount, while this set of rocking chairs can add rustic charm to any porch or sunroom for the summer. Jennifer Taylor Home Samuel Chaise Lounge, $447.70 (orig. $1,074) Nicehill 10-Drawer Dresser, $92.69 (orig. $139.99) Efomao Lumbar Support Desk Chair, $248.99 (orig. $499) Ecoprsio Entryway Table, $101.99 (orig. $159.99) Winsome Wood Mario Kitchen Cart, $74.50 (orig. $209) Christopher Knight Home Selma Acacia Rocking Chairs, Set of 2, $185.29 (orig. $305.99) HomePop Velvet Swoop Armchair, $172 (orig. $409.99) Amazon Basics Classic Folding Table, $47.99 (orig $64.99) First Hill Fhw Round Storage Ottoman, $64.10 (orig. $89) Homykic Ladder 4-Tier Bookshelf, $60.34 ($85.99) Amazon Best Vacuum Deals If you're looking to upgrade your utility closet this spring cleaning season, a good vacuum cleaner is essential. From robot vacuums to handheld dustbusters, Amazon has tons of stellar options. This Tineco cordless vacuum boasts a $180 discount right now, and tons of shoppers rave about its ability to snatch up stubborn debris like dust, dirt, and pet hair. There's also an upright vacuum by Shark with so many glowing reviews (more than 8,900, to be exact). One user shared: "It's taken me from hating to vacuum to wanting to vacuum, just to see the difference. Three cats reside in this house, too, and the machine goes after all their shedding." iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $274.99) Bissell CleanView Rewind Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 (orig. $129.99) Eureka Flash Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $123.24 (orig. $144.99) ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner, $30.99 (orig. $39.99) Tineco A11 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $219.99 (orig. $399.99) Poweart N700 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 with coupon (orig. $699.97) Shark N1 Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $199.99) Eureka WhirlWind Bagless Canister Vacuum Cleaner, $67.99 (orig. $79.99) Inse N5S 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $98.65 (orig. $499.98) Shark EZ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $499.99) Amazon Best Outlet Deals Amazon's lesser-known overstock outlet is a hidden treasure trove full of discounted gems across all categories. For fashion, grab the Britt maxi dress by The Drop while it's up to 42 percent off. It's the "perfect amount of flowy and flattering," according to one reviewer. For home goods, try a cooling mattress protector to help you beat the nightly heat of summer, or pick up a ceramic oil diffuser that'll double as decor as it releases relaxing scents into your living space. Plus, there's even a hardside carry-on suitcase on sale, just in time for your summer getaways. One shopper described it as "lightweight and durable," and also called it the "best luggage [they've] ever had." The $99 discount is just a bonus! Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit, $49.96 (orig. $64.99) Honeywell Air Purifier, $188.95 (orig. $269.99) Amazon Basics Tabletop Mount Vanity Mirror, $15.92 (orig. $21.59) Serta Power Chill Mattress Protector, $20.40 (orig. $49.99) The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Dress, $34.60–$41.93 (orig. $59.90) Signature Design by Ashley Wystfield Farmhouse Storage Coffee Table, $292.72 (orig. $499.66) Sparia Ceramic Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser, $24.50 (orig. $44.99) Samsonite Winfield Hardside Carry-On, $101.30 (orig. $199.99) Black + Decker One-Step Garment Iron, $22.10 (orig. $30.99) Dearfoams Samantha Knit Slipper, $18 (orig. $36) OGX Renewing Argan Oil of Morocco Hair Oil, $7.97 (orig. $10.69) Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala Glow Comes from the Skincare Wand Taking Over Hollywood Amazon Best Under-$30 Deals To save you even more money, we've done some digging to find the best deals that are under $30. Start with the popular Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, which is marked down to $24 right now. It's a super useful product to keep in the kitchen since it can cook a dozen eggs any which way — from hard-boiled to poached.If you're in the market for new cleaning products, snap up the ChomChom Pet Hair and Lint Remover for $25 and the Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator Spray for $20; both will make pet parenthood way easier. And on your way out, don't forget to add the Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented Candle to your cart while it's just $17, kick back, relax, and enjoy the tropical ambiance it provides. Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented Candle, $16.88 (orig. $30.99) Swedish Wholesale 10-Pack Reusable Swedish Dishcloths, $14.72 (orig. $24.99) Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, $23.99 (orig. $29.99) Zulay 2-in-1 Metal Citrus Juicer, $12.74 (orig. $19.99) Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Bralette, $14.40 (orig. $18) Comfy-Homi Cotton Woven Storage Basket, $18.80 (orig. $27.99) ChomChom Pet Hair and Lint Remover, $25.45 (orig. $31.95) Hilife Clothing Steamer, $23.99 (orig. $36.99) Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator Spray, $19.97 (orig. $29.97) Bumble Towels Premium Kitchen Towel Set, $23.99 (orig. $30.99) 