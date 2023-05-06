The 100 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in May

April showers bring May flowers, plus an undeniable shopping itch to overhaul your closet and living space in the name of spring. If you've found yourself strapped with the desire to fill up your online cart, Amazon is your one-stop shop for everything. And if you know where to look, you don't have to spend a ton of money.

Amazon's deals section is overflowing with must-have sales across all categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. Shoppers can save up to 69 percent on tons of products, be it brand-new living room furniture or spring-ready styles. What's more, tons of items are available with fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime; if you're not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial to access Prime's many perks, including Try Before You Buy and Prime Video.

To spare you the time and energy of scrolling through the endless pages of sales, we've found the 100 best deals happening at Amazon right now, and prices start at just $6. While there are markdowns galore, we put our 10 favorites right at the top of the list, which includes Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, and Lodge cookware.

Amazon

Best Overall Deals

Keep reading to see what else Amazon put on sale this weekend, then head over to check out before these major markdowns disappear! And by the way, there are plenty of products that could make great Mother's Day presents too, like a scented candle by Yankee Candle, a ceramic oil diffuser, and a genuine leather handbag that's 55 percent off.

Amazon

Best Home Deals

In the home department, you can score savings on everything from bedding to cleaning gadgets. This best-selling electric spin scrubber eliminates the need to bend over while cleaning showers, tubs, and floors. In fact, one reviewer raved: "Cleaning my shower can be a headache, but this made it much easier with little effort." You can also snag this highly rated air purifier to thoroughly upgrade your spring cleaning routine. One shopper called it a "lifesaver" in combating the "dust and dander" created by their pets.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Tons of big-name kitchen gadgets are on sale this weekend, including Keurig, Dash, and Instant Pot. All 27 colors of this top-rated Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven are 40 percent off, which one user described as "right on par with Le Creuset and Staub" but at a fraction of the cost. There's also a $30 discount on a Ninja Professional Power Blender that boasts so many powerful functions, you'll be set to enjoy a beverage lineup of smoothies, fresh juices, and frozen margaritas all summer long. It's even garnered more than 37,000 perfect ratings, plus a best-seller status to boot!

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

There's no shortage of impressive fashion sales, either. Upgrade your spring and summer wardrobe with a selection of breezy dresses, like this A-line wrap maxi and this trendy tennis dress, which is both functional for workouts and fashionable for everyday wear. You can also snatch up some shoes to go with your new threads. These best-selling cloud slide sandals are "comfy" and can be "dressed up or down," according to one shopper, while these lightweight sneakers will be a go-to pick for walking, running, and traveling.

Amazon

Best Beauty Deals

As for beauty, now is the time to stock up on skincare, makeup, and hairstyling products. This Demora Foot Peel Mask is a lifesaver for sandal season: Its gentle exfoliation process softens and brightens your feet, all without having you spend time and money in a pedicure chair. And be sure to add the Shark HyperAir 2-in-1 Blow Dryer and Styler to your cart while it's 35 percent off. Tons of reviewers compared it to the pricier Dyson Airwrap, with one shopper saying it "works the same way as the Dyson" while being "less expensive." You can also grab gems like a salon-worthy curling iron, a sonic cleansing brush, and a reviewer-revered lengthening mascara on super sale, too.

Amazon

Best Tech Deals

Don't miss the steep discounts on tech and electronics this weekend. Grab these Apple AirPods Max while they're $70 less, or these Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Earbuds for 15 percent off, if you prefer smaller, sleeker headphones while you're out and about. For more on-the-go tech, try a Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch, which is available in a variety of unique styles, or a JBL portable speaker that's perfect for beach days, picnics, and pool parties, according to reviewers.

Amazon

Best Furniture Deals

Amazon's furniture department is also chock-full of on-sale treasures. There are plenty of functional items, like this storage ottoman and this handy rolling kitchen cart, which can be used for "extra kitchen counter space or storage," according to one shopper. You'll also find markdowns on brands like Christopher Knight and Jennifer Taylor Home, with options that'll upgrade your living space in one fell swoop. This dreamy chaise lounge looks straight out of a designer showroom but boasts a 58 percent discount, while this set of rocking chairs can add rustic charm to any porch or sunroom for the summer.

Amazon

Best Vacuum Deals

If you're looking to upgrade your utility closet this spring cleaning season, a good vacuum cleaner is essential. From robot vacuums to handheld dustbusters, Amazon has tons of stellar options. This Tineco cordless vacuum boasts a $180 discount right now, and tons of shoppers rave about its ability to snatch up stubborn debris like dust, dirt, and pet hair. There's also an upright vacuum by Shark with so many glowing reviews (more than 8,900, to be exact). One user shared: "It's taken me from hating to vacuum to wanting to vacuum, just to see the difference. Three cats reside in this house, too, and the machine goes after all their shedding."

Amazon

Best Outlet Deals

Amazon's lesser-known overstock outlet is a hidden treasure trove full of discounted gems across all categories. For fashion, grab the Britt maxi dress by The Drop while it's up to 42 percent off. It's the "perfect amount of flowy and flattering," according to one reviewer.

For home goods, try a cooling mattress protector to help you beat the nightly heat of summer, or pick up a ceramic oil diffuser that'll double as decor as it releases relaxing scents into your living space. Plus, there's even a hardside carry-on suitcase on sale, just in time for your summer getaways. One shopper described it as "lightweight and durable," and also called it the "best luggage [they've] ever had." The $99 discount is just a bonus!

Amazon

Best Under-$30 Deals

To save you even more money, we've done some digging to find the best deals that are under $30. Start with the popular Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, which is marked down to $24 right now. It's a super useful product to keep in the kitchen since it can cook a dozen eggs any which way — from hard-boiled to poached.If you're in the market for new cleaning products, snap up the ChomChom Pet Hair and Lint Remover for $25 and the Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator Spray for $20; both will make pet parenthood way easier. And on your way out, don't forget to add the Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented Candle to your cart while it's just $17, kick back, relax, and enjoy the tropical ambiance it provides.

Amazon

Buy It! Iswee Genuine Leather Handbag, $67.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2, $9.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Tineco A11 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $219.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Henckels 20-Piece Knife Block Set, $159.99 (orig. $509.50); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch, $219 (orig. $279); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.