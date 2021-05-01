Amazon Dropped 1,000 New Deals for the Weekend — Starting at Just $10
There are a slew of sales happening this weekend, including deals on Mother’s Day gifts you can get up to the last minute.
This weekend, Amazon has over 1,000 markdowns featured in its Goldbox deals hub, including savings on popular cookware brands like Le Creuset and Lodge. Shoppers can score up to 50 percent off home decor, spring clothing, kitchen tools, live plants, and tons of special finds that make for fun and thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts.
Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray, $34.82 (orig. $45.97)
Best Amazon Weekend Deals
- Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray, $34.82 (orig. $45.97)
- Zesica Women’s Sleeveless Pocket Loose Tank Dress, $16.99 (orig. $25.99)
- Humble Crew Kids Toy Organizer, $52.98 (orig. $59.99)
- Le Creuset Silicone Craft Series Utensil Stoneware Crock Set, $59.95 (orig. $74.95)
- Homfa Five-Tier Bookshelf, $85.49 with coupon (orig. $129.99)
- Costa Farms Peace Lily Plant Mothers Day’s Gift, $24.77 (orig. $29.99)
- White Mountain Helga Leather Sandals, $29.96 (orig. $59)
- Everything I Am Ring Dish Gift, $10.39 with coupon (orig. $13.99)
- CGK Hotel Luxury Bed Sheet Set (Queen), $27.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dutch Oven and Skillet Set, $36.97 (orig. $62)
Anyone who needs to finish up their Mother’s Day shopping can save on presents that will make mom feel pampered and loved. If she loves to unwind with a bath, she will surely appreciate Royal Craft Wood’s bamboo bath caddy, which comes with storage spots for wine, candles, books, and other goodies she wants to have on hand during a long soak. Plant lovers will love receiving fresh greenery, like Costa Farms’ Peace Lily Mother’s Day plant, which is also marked down. And you can’t go wrong with something sweet and sentimental, like this now-$10 jewelry tray that tells her, “everything I am, you helped me to be.”
Cookware from popular brands like Lodge and Le Creuset is also discounted this weekend. While this offer lasts, shoppers can get not one, but two Lodge cast iron pieces for a bundle price. The brand’s Dutch oven and skillet duo is 40 percent off, bringing the set down to $37. Le Creuset is also offering an impressive deal on its utensil set. The high-end French brand discounted these gorgeous kitchen tools and stoneware crock for a limited time. We have a feeling that mom would love either of these top-rated finds as well.
These savings are just the start. Shop some of the retailer’s best offers through our curated list below, or peruse the hundreds of other deals through its Goldbox sale section. Just be sure to take advantage of these markdowns soon because many are likely to sell out or expire before the weekend is over.
