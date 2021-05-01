Amazon Dropped 1,000 New Deals for the Weekend — Starting at Just $10

Anyone who needs to finish up their Mother’s Day shopping can save on presents that will make mom feel pampered and loved. If she loves to unwind with a bath, she will surely appreciate Royal Craft Wood’s bamboo bath caddy, which comes with storage spots for wine, candles, books, and other goodies she wants to have on hand during a long soak. Plant lovers will love receiving fresh greenery, like Costa Farms’ Peace Lily Mother’s Day plant, which is also marked down. And you can’t go wrong with something sweet and sentimental, like this now-$10 jewelry tray that tells her, “everything I am, you helped me to be.”