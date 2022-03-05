Shop

Amazon's Sale Section Is Packed with 13,000 Deals Under $50 — Including Black and Decker Vacuums

Kasa smart plugs, Bedsure bamboo sheets, and Revlon One-Step hair dryer brushes are also discounted
By Jessica Leigh Mattern March 05, 2022 06:00 AM
There's pretty much always a deal or sale happening at Amazon — if you know where to look. And right now there are more than 13,000 items that are going for $50 or less. 

Amazon's deal hub is packed with offers under $50, including sales on Black and Decker vacuums, Kasa smart plugs, Dash air fryers, and Revlon One-Step hair stylers. Some even come with coupons that can be applied on top of existing savings, resulting in double discounts. 

Best Amazon Weekend Deals

Shoppers can snag deals at various price points through Amazon's Outlet store and Prime members can get exclusive savings through its Just for Prime storefront. And if you're looking to shop by price, you can use the filters featured in Amazon's Gold Box deal hub to find offers that fit your budget. 

The sale section currently features savings on several best-selling products, like Black and Decker's AdvancedClean handheld vacuum. Amazon has over 2,000 handheld vacuums in its assortment, and this dustbuster is Amazon's best-selling one overall, and it's earned more than 46,000 five-star ratings. The nimble machine is great for spot cleaning small messes and removing dirt and dust from harder-to-reach areas. Reviewers like that its cordless design makes it easy to use anywhere (including your car) and pet owners say it's great for picking up pet dander and cat litter. 

Besure's bamboo sheets are another shopper favorite that are going for less. The silky, smooth sheets are made from bamboo viscose fibers that are moisture-wicking, temperature regulating, and breathable, making these a great option for hot sleepers. Each set features two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet, and they come in six sizes and 12 colors. They've earned 27,000 five-star ratings from owners who love their lightweight feel, durability, and overall value. And they're up to 35 percent off with this deal.

All of these markdowns are just the start. There are plenty of other popular products, like Revlon One-Step hair dryer brushes and Kasa smart plugs, on sale at Amazon this weekend. Browse the full assortment of under-$50 offers through its Gold Box or start your shopping with this curated list of deals below. 

Buy It! PeoKia Flowy Tunic Dress, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Kasa Smart Plug Four-Pack, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Black and Decker AdvancedClean Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum, $49 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bedsure Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $38.24 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Heathyoga High-Waist Pocket Leggings, $19.79 with coupon (orig. $24.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Viewstar Down-Alternative Pillow Set, $38.94 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Umyogo Women's Athletic Sneakers, $46.54 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Lifewit Collapsible Hamper Storage Basket, $16.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Dash Tasti-Crisp Non-Stick Air Fryer, $49.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com 

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer, 34.88 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

