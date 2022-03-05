Amazon's Sale Section Is Packed with 13,000 Deals Under $50 — Including Black and Decker Vacuums

The sale section currently features savings on several best-selling products, like Black and Decker's AdvancedClean handheld vacuum. Amazon has over 2,000 handheld vacuums in its assortment, and this dustbuster is Amazon's best-selling one overall, and it's earned more than 46,000 five-star ratings. The nimble machine is great for spot cleaning small messes and removing dirt and dust from harder-to-reach areas. Reviewers like that its cordless design makes it easy to use anywhere (including your car) and pet owners say it's great for picking up pet dander and cat litter.