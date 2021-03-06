The 10 Best Amazon Deals Happening Now — Including Sales on Bissell Vacuums, AirPods, and Urban Decay Makeup
Score as much as 52 percent off these popular items
Prepare your shopping cart! There are sales aplenty this weekend, including over 1,000 fresh markdowns on Amazon.
Amazon's deals hub is packed with sales where shoppers can score up to 52 percent off popular brands and products, like Apple AirPods, Bissell vacuum cleaners, Urban Decay makeup, and more. We sorted through and found 10 offers that are simply too good to pass up — and they start at $14.
Best Amazon Weekend Deals Happening Right Now
- Bissell Steam Shot Deluxe Hard-Surface Cleaner, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $119.99 (orig. $159)
- Seasum Women’s Seamless High Waist Yoga Shorts, $13.99 (orig. $18.99)
- Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $98.99 (orig. $109.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $44.99)
- Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Eyeshadow Palette, $23.80 (orig. $34)
- Germ Guardian HEPA Filter Five-in-One Air Purifier, $108.99 with coupon (orig. $229.99)
- Baleaf Women’s Quick Dry Joggers, $20.39 (orig. $29.99)
- Urban Decay Heavy Dose All Nighter Setting Spray Set, $42 (orig. $49.99)
- Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $9.99 (orig. $14.99)
Two shopper-loved Bissell cleaning tools are discounted, including the brand's Cleanview Swivel Pet vacuum with 27,000 five-star ratings. The handy Steam Shot deluxe is also going for less. The high-pressure steam cleaner has earned over 5,800 perfect ratings from users who appreciate its versatility, lightweight feel, and deep-cleaning power that can blast away dirt, mold, mildew, and germs with hot water and no chemicals. With spring cleaning season kicking off, you're bound to find endless uses for both gadgets.
A couple of popular products from Urban Decay and Haus Laboratories are also on sale, including a set of the makeup brand's Heavy Dose setting spray. The two-pack is now $42. Lady Gaga's 10-shade eyeshadow set, the Fame palette, is marked down, too. With even more makeup and skincare offers listed in Amazon's Goldbox, it's a great time to restock your beauty bag.
Those with spring allergies can snag a top-rated air purifier for 52 percent off. Germ Guardian's five-in-one machine features a HEPA filter to remove dander, pollen, and other allergens. Plus, it functions as an odor eliminator, white noise machine, antimicrobial cleaner, and a UV-light sanitizer that kills airborne germs and viruses.
Start your deal hunting with our curated list below or browse them all through Amazon's deals page. Many will expire or sell out before the weekend is over, so grab what you want ASAP to ensure you can get in on these savings.
