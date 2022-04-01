Shop

Amazon Quietly Launched Two Huge Home and Kitchen Sales with Discounts Up to 73% Off

KitchenAid, Casper, Sabatier, Farberware, and NutriBullet are all included
By Jessica Leigh Mattern April 01, 2022 06:00 AM
If you're in need of new kitchen supplies, fresh bedding, or other home essentials, now's the time to get them. 

Amazon quietly launched not one, but two huge events for the weekend: a Kitchen Essentials sale and a Home Essentials sale. Both comprise hundreds of markdowns on top-rated products from brands like KitchenAid, Farberware, Casper, Sabatier, Nutribullet, and more. Markdowns are up to 73 percent off, and deals start at $5.   

Best Amazon Weekend Deals

Surprisingly, many of the deals apply to best-selling and shopper-loved products, like Stasher's reusable food storage bags. The silicone food containers have earned more than 20,000 five-star ratings, and they are one of Amazon's top-selling food container sets overall. The dishwasher- and freezer-friendly bags come in 14 colors, five sizes, and various sets. And while this sale lasts, you can snag the bags that shoppers call "very handy and convenient" for as little as $8.  

Dash's mini waffle maker is another hit with Amazon shoppers that comes with savings. It has also received an impressive number of five-star ratings — more than 158,000. And the compact gadget is Amazon's best-selling waffle iron overall, beating hundreds of other models. The tiny maker comes in 19 hues and prints, and some feature fun shapes, like hearts, pineapples, and festive bunnies for Easter. The discounts differ depending on the color, but the cheapest ones are going for just $10.

Amazon has not disclosed how long these sales will last, but given the nature of its promotions, they won't last for long — and deals may sell out before then. Start your shopping with our curated list of markdowns below, or head to Amazon's Kitchen Essentials and Home Essentials sales to explore the full array of savings. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Stasher Food Storage Bag Set, $43.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $9.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Elegant Comfort Microfiber Pillowcase Set, $7.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sabatier Knife Block Set, $67.21 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Urban Habitat Cotton Comforter Set (Full/Queen), $82.54 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Casper Sleep Foam Pillow, $71.20 (orig. $89); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Exclusive Home Indoor/Outdoor Grommet Curtain Set, $21.20 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

