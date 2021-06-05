Amazon Dropped 1,000 New Sales for the Weekend — in Addition to Prime Day Announcement Deals
Amazon made a big announcement earlier this week, and now there are sales galore to celebrate.
Prime Day 2021 will take place on June 21 and 22, and even though that's only a few weeks away, Amazon is counting down the days with tons of new deals. These are on top of the 1,000 markdowns featured in its massive deals hub, but that's not even the best part: You don't have to be a Prime member to take advantage of any of these pre-Prime Day Apple, Lodge, and Bissell savings, which are as steep as 41 percent off.
Best Amazon Weekend Deals
- Insignia 24-Inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition Television, $99.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (orig. $249)
- Apple AirPods Max, $519.99 (orig. $549)
- Bissell Cleanview Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $109.99)
- Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $21.60 (orig. $30.50)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $17.60 (orig. $26.68)
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage 14-Piece Food Container Set, $23.47 with coupon (orig. $35.46)
- Simple Houseware Closet Organizer Drawer Divider Set, $14.97 (orig. $19.99)
- Hilor Women’s One Piece One Shoulder Swimsuit, $33.99 (orig. $36.99)
Popular products tend to move fast on Prime Day and sometimes sell out before the event officially starts, so these deals let you beat the rush without sacrificing savings. And while anyone can shop these sales, only Prime members (as well as anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will get free shipping and access to Prime Day come June 21.
While supplies last, shoppers can get Apple's popular AirPods Pro for $197, which is one of their lowest prices to date. The earbuds have received over 173,000 five-star ratings and continue to be Amazon's best-selling headphones overall. The brand's newest headphones, the over-ear AirPods Max, are also discounted: The noise-cancelling headphones debuted in 2020 and rarely go on sale, but they're now going for their lowest price ever.
Amazon already marked down several Fire TV gadgets, which tend to be backordered around Prime Day. For example, the incredibly popular Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with 522,000 five-star ratings is now 20 percent off. And there are a slew of smart televisions on sale that come with built-in Fire TV capabilities, like Insignia's 24-inch model that's going for as little as $100.
While a few of these countdown deals are slated to run through Prime Day, most of them will expire or sell out before the weekend is even over. Start your sale shopping with our curated list below, or check out the full array of offers through Amazon's Goldbox deals page.
